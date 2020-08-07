I initially thought that as a journalism major, I would learn to love to write.

I was wrong.

The things that I was “supposed” to like, I didn’t. So, instead of forcing it, I decided to see what the business side of things had to offer.

I joined the business division of The Daily Collegian fall semester of my freshman year in hopes of getting some direction for my career path, figure out my likes and dislikes in the publishing industry, and meet new people in a place that could be a bit overwhelming for a first-semester freshman.

As a journalism major in the Business Division, I didn’t exactly know where I belonged, but that was exactly the point. I was able to find my niche with the guidance of my peers by exploring all of what the Collegian had to offer. I was able to try new things and gain career-related experience in a non-intimidating environment and with a strong support system behind me.

The business division is a place where you can learn and gain experience in four departments — Business Insights, Creative, Marketing and Sales.

In Business Insights, dive into analytics and work closely with Sales and Marketing to display trends and campaign outreach.

You will learn to create graphics, add value to client relationships and gain knowledge of Adobe services in the Creative department.

You will learn project management skills, and create and execute marketing plans, campaigns and social media promotions in our Marketing department.

In Sales, you are given the opportunity to gain real life experience and exposure to customer relationship management.

With the help of Collegian alumni, Collegian staff members build and expand their networks, perfect their resumes, and learn the importance of communication so they are prepared to conquer life outside of Penn State and pave their own way toward success.

This is a place where we welcome new ideas and innovation, especially in a rapidly evolving industry with an unclear future ahead. The business division welcomes all majors, from engineering, to finance, all the way to English.

Here at the Collegian, we hope to generate revenue through innovative advertising streams, grow and cultivate our audience, and develop the skills and leadership traits of our student staff.

Two years later, my involvement at The Daily Collegian has shaped my college experience here at Penn State.

Not only did I meet my best friend at the Collegian, but the skills I have learned here will undoubtedly help me in the future.

With the ability to have ideas and see them through, speak publicly without fear, lead a team and have confidence in myself, I feel that I am absolutely prepared for the real-world that awaits outside of State College.

The Collegian shaped my college experience — it could do the same for you, too.