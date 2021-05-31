When I first joined The Daily Collegian, I was a shy and quiet freshman. My roommate persuaded me to join to get involved in campus and make new friends. Little did I know that this decision would change the course of my college career.

Throughout my various roles over the years, I learned the ins and outs of marketing a newspaper to college students, but that’s just the beginning. I learned how to be confident in myself, and to stay strong in the choices I made. Working for The Collegian allowed me to grow as a professional and as a person. The valuable experiences I’ve learned will help me thrive in my future career, as I developed the strength to go after what I want.

Who would have thought that the shy freshman I once was would be having conversations with CEOs of start-up companies and working on the Collegian’s budget? I am so grateful for the opportunities TDC has given me, and I’m so excited to help our student staff members grow into amazing professionals.