Penn State went a different route than normal for its annual White Out in 2021.

For the third time since the incitement of the full-stadium White Out in 2007 against Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions hosted a nonconference foe for their annual tradition.

And the tenth largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history of 109,958 fans didn’t leave disappointed, as the blue and white defeated Auburn 28-20.

Saturday’s matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Tigers was the third between the two programs, with Penn State now claiming a 2-1 series lead.

Prior to Saturday’s contest, Auburn hadn’t traveled to a Big Ten stadium in 90 years, its last time coming in 1931 when it tied Wisconsin 7-7.

According to James Franklin, the Tigers weathered the hostile atmosphere en route to an exceptional performance.

“I want to give Auburn a ton of credit,” James Franklin. “I thought they came in here and played extremely well. I thought the quarterback played extremely well. I thought they managed the environment pretty well on the road.”

Penn State last defeated an SEC team during the regular season when it topped Alabama 9-0 in Tuscaloosa in 1990.

Following Saturday’s win over the Tigers, the Nittany Lions moved to 11-16 all-time against SEC teams, and Penn State felt it had what it took to knock off a team averaging 61 points ahead of the matchup.

“This is a great win, especially playing a SEC opponent,” safety Jaquan Brisker said. “It was the whole world against us. I don’t think people were expecting us to win, so it's a great one for Penn State, especially coming out here in a White Out and winning in front of our fans. It’s good for State College.”

It was a White Out reunion for many, but for a multitude of other Nittany Lions, it was their first time suiting up in front of a White Out crowd, and it was great to give the fans what they came for — a Penn State win.

“It felt good, especially seeing the fans back in all white and all cheered up,” Brisker said. “It was great, especially to get a W at home – that's always important. It was great to get a W.”

The Beaver Stadium structures felt the effects of the noise and movement from the 109,958 fans, too, as the bleachers and press box shook along with the crowd.

Players experiencing their first White Out confirmed that it lived up to the hype.

“It was way better than I expected,” transfer defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo said. “When I ran out here, I was about to pass out. I was like, ‘Dang, there’s so many people here.’ It was everything that I could ask for and more.”

The White Out is arguably one of the toughest environments for the opposing team, making communication extremely difficult.

But players donning the blue and white enjoy the unique home environment and savor the time they get to play in front of their loyal fanbase.

“When you look at videos of the White Out game, it’s pretty crazy. But when I stepped out on the field and saw all those people I was like, ‘Wow,’” transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “It doesn’t get better than this. People talk about it being the best scene in college football, and it definitely is.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE