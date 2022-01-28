Penn State is on national television for the second time this season for its tilt with No. 2 Iowa.

The Penn State-Iowa dual meet will be featured on Big Ten Network and can also be streamed on FOX Sports Live at 9 p.m.

In a No. 1 versus No. 2 battle that could be a preview of the NCAA national championships in March, the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 14-0 on the season and to maintain their current No. 1 ranking.

