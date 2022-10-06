With Penn State coming up in the middle of the fall semester, it’s time for students to start thinking about their living plans for the next school year.

Penn State University Park requires that all students live on campus for the first year at Penn State.

For many, it will be their first time not having housing guaranteed for them. Some students said while it’s difficult to find housing off campus, they think it’s worth it.

Adam Tron said he enjoys living off campus because he “really likes having that independence.”

For some students, the level of freedom in their living conditions is a factor they consider when choosing a place to live.

After living on campus for two years, Josaih Policard is “done living on campus” because of lack of “freedom” he said.

“The meal plan and vicinity [from living on campus] is nice, but I don’t think it can beat your autonomy,” Policard (sophomore-political science and international relations) said.

Alexander Biggs echoed Policard’s sentiments and said he prefers having his own space.

“Having your own place and the freedoms that come with that are much more important in my opinion,” Biggs (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said.

For some students, living off campus serves as a “cheaper and more private” living option, Emilie Chiofalo said.

However, the convenience of living on campus due to its proximity to classes is an attraction for some students.

One aspect of on-campus living that Tron (junior-political science) misses is “being able to walk everywhere.”

“Being in a dorm is truly an experience that is unlike anything else,” Tron said.

For Kyra Muramoto, she said “living on campus is just easier.”

“I like living on campus because of the convenience,” Muramoto (sophomore-acting) said.

Jasmine Upchurch said she believes after their first year, students tend to feel a lot of pressure to move off campus because it’s “very common for upperclassmen to start living downtown.”

Upchurch (sophomore-psychology and Spanish) said she believes students should “explore all of [the options] before ultimately picking the one you’ll call home for the next year.”

