Tucked away in the upper corner of campus is East Residence Halls, the housing area allocated to the freshman class.

Since 2016, Penn State has been renovating all 16 halls in East Halls, in addition to incorporating sports courts and other common areas.

Conal Carr, director of housing operations and facilities planning, said East Halls was built in the 1960s, and other than “good maintenance” to the space, it also needed a “mechanical and equipment upgrade.”

“While you’re doing the work, you’ll actually want to be able to enhance the student experience,” Carr said. “So there’s a mechanical need, a historical need, but an opportunity to do something different.”

For freshmen currently living in East renovated dorms, Ella Leynes said the private bathrooms are “pretty killer.”

“I’ve been to some of the unrenovated halls, and the bathrooms are pretty nasty — ours stay clean,” Leynes (freshman-pre-med) said.

Daniella Warda said she also likes the private bathrooms, even if “the guys make it really dirty.”

“I think if I had a communal bathroom, where you have public stalls, I wouldn’t feel comfortable at all,” Warda (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “The fact that we can go in, lock the door and have your own bathroom for yourself — it’s nice. You also get away from your roommate for a bit, which is privacy.”

Along with the private bathrooms, Warda said the air conditioning is “really nice” and if anything, she’d get “too cold.”

“When you’re coming back from classes, when you’re tired, you’re looking forward to good AC, [and] the air is clean,” Leynes said.

When it comes to common areas in East Halls, Jessica Fleisher said the first-floor lobby is “really cool.”

“I think it’s really cool to see everyone down in the common areas on the floor just doing their own thing,” Fleisher (freshman-animal science) said. “Recently I’ve seen a lot of people baking cookies.”

Fleisher said she was in Pollock Halls for New Student Orientation, and it was “definitely not something [she’d] want to live in.”

As a student in an unrenovated dorm in East Halls, Rees Engel said he’s “always in the renovated dorms anyway.”

“They’re definitely a lot nicer, but the unrenovated dorms aren’t bad,” Engel (freshman-computer science) said. “I don’t hate living there.”

The co-ed aspect of East renovated dorms “makes the biggest difference,” Engel said.

For Joe Solana, he said he likes the co-ed floors and thinks “it’s really brought people together.”

Solana (freshman-political science) said the layout of East is “really cozy,” and the living situation was “the best case scenario” for him.

Baylin Bitar said in addition to everything else, she likes the tall ceilings, “really pretty view” of Beaver Stadium and “good” resident assistants.

“I couldn’t imagine not living in East,” Bitar (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “We got really lucky.”

Carr said the last three buildings to be renovated in East will begin next summer, concluding the entire renovation project in 2024.

While Pollock renovations will be next in the upcoming years, Carr said they’re “always” improving aspects of campus to enhance the experience.

Replacing communal bathrooms with single-use bathrooms in Atherton Hall, adding full kitchens in West Residence Halls and switching from metal bed frames to wooden in McElwain Hall are a few of the smaller scale renovation projects, Carr said.

Throughout any type of improvement on campus, Carr said student feedback is “critical.”

For example, Carr said over the 30 years he’s worked at Penn State, the type of desk and shower stalls have changed “over the years based on student feedback and use.”

Penn State housing holds receptions, sends out surveys and meets with student clubs to get student feedback on the living experience, Carr said.

“I don’t live in the buildings, our staff doesn’t live in the buildings, we work there,” Carr said. “The students — you live in the buildings. So it’s your experience and your feedback that is so critical… positive feedback, negative feedback, suggestions — we welcome it all.”

