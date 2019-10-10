Every year, Penn State students face a potentially stressful situation – living with a random roommate.

Penn State Residence Life operates a truly random roommate pairing system for students without a roommate in mind. Where some schools offer questionnaires and dating-app-like pairing features, the Penn State system is completely blind.

According to the Penn State Housing website, the lack of matching services is intentional.

“Penn State values diversity in its student population and feels strongly that living with others from different backgrounds, cultures and ethnic groups serves to enhance the college experience,” the website said.

Kam Vaswani has experienced both sides of the random roommate spectrum.

“I’ve had two random roommates here on campus,” Vaswani (sophomore-engineering) said. “The first time it didn’t really work out, but this year I went random again and it worked out well.”

Anthony Bertolami said the experience could go well or poorly.

“I’m rooming with someone I know,” Bertolami (freshman-business administration) said. “I . think random roommates are kind of 50/50 though. I’ve heard about great experiences and also really bad pairs.”

Resident assistant Ashley Smithers lived with her randomly paired roommate two years in a row.

“My sophomore year I had an amazing random roommate,” Smithers (senior-supply chain and information systems) said. “We actually ended up rooming together junior year as well.”

Nicole DeCanio said there needs to be a questionnaire for students to fill out to get paired.

“I really don’t think random pairing works,” DeCanio (sophomore-communications) said. “Housing should have students fill out a questionnaire, so they get paired with people who are more similar.”

However, Ashley Ryan said the random pairing system rarely works out.

“I’ve never had a random roommate,” Ryan (junior-criminology) said. “I don’t think random roommates ever work out, though.”

Megan Loftus agreed the process does not work, and can be a scary prospect for students.

“Random roommate pairing is a scary idea for me,” Loftus (junior-supply chain and information systems) said. “I never went random because of that, but I think if they made a pairing survey it might be better.”

While Ryan and Loftus expressed concern for the randomized system, Matt Lanza, who also hasn’t roomed with a random person, said the system generally works, but has an idea for how students can navigate the pairing system.

“Random roommates generally work out from what I’ve seen,” Lanza (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies). “If you don’t like the idea of a random roommate though, try looking for one on your class Facebook page.”

Sam Muntzer had an “okay” random experience, but said he wants housing to create a pairing survey as well.

“I had a random roommate last year,” Muntzer (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “We’re not still rooming together this year, but I think if housing had a survey to pair students it might’ve worked out better.”

Both Nick Malizia and Casey Emler had random roommates their freshmen year that they are rooming with again as sophomores.

“I think random roommate assignments work out pretty well,” Malizia (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I went random last year, and we ended up living together this year too.”

“Random roommates work out great,” Emler (sophomore-engineering) said. “My roommate last year was random and we decided to live together again this year.”