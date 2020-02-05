During the apartment hunting season in State College, students are often forced to think about what their must-have elements are when living off campus.

Since Downtown State College is a location primarily occupied by college students, there are no shortage of apartments and houses within the campus vicinity. With so many options, the search for the perfect living situation can begin to appear endless.

Freshmen students like Macy Hale are seeking a place with more living space after spending a year in the dorms.

“I’d want the bedroom to be separate from the living room area; it can’t just be one room,” Hale (freshman- engineering) said.

The idea of having a place outside of the bedroom –- such as somewhere to relax or work on homework –- is certainly a big part of what students are looking for during their apartment search. Housing options with multiple rooms seem to be a common request when students discuss their ideal living situation.

“I want a living room area. I don’t want it to be my bed and that’s it,” Rohit Haridas (freshman-computer science) said. “I need a place that I can chill.”

Finding the work-life balance while living at school can be difficult for some, but students also search for some elements other than extra space for their prospective apartments.

Katelyn Ellery said one of her concerns has to do with house cleaning after she makes her move off campus next year.

“I’d definitely need hardwood floors because vacuuming is too much work,” Ellery (freshman-psychology) said. “If I spill something, I want to be able to easily clean it up.”

Though State College offers a wide range of housing options, students like Gillian Russell still aren’t looking too far off campus, even once they move out of the dorms. The location factor is another piece of criterion for students who are planning to make a move out of their current living situation.

“I feel like location is probably the most important thing for me,” Russell (sophomore-anthropology) said. “I don’t want to be too far off campus so I have to take the bus. I want to walk to most of my classes.”