My freshman roommate experience was far from perfect. When Penn State Housing offered me a single dorm room for sophomore year, I dropped all plans to move off campus and accepted the offer.

I figured another year on campus could be good for me. I would be living in Pollock, and since I lived there freshman year, I knew the area and how long I could stay in bed until heading to class.

I ended up in Hiester Hall, the primarily upperclassmen dorm in Pollock. I moved in with the same amount of stuff as freshman year, and when I turned the key and opened the door for the first time, I was concerned.

It was small — undeniably smaller than I was used to — and I worried about how all my things were going to fit.

It even had a short, skinny hallway that led into the actual room area, which if extended, would have made the room a decent size.

Moving in was the worst. The amount of stuff we had to take out of boxes and the lack of air conditioning made my helpers and I move slow and it took us all day to get settled.

However, once everything was in its own place and the large closet fit all of my clothes perfectly, I started to look forward to the year.

It was quaint. With a couple posters, canvases and Christmas lights, it quickly became my home.

I had everything I needed, and while I still had to share the bathroom with 40 other girls, it was so nice to be able to come home from class and have alone time.

I was able to stay up as late as I needed to get work done and have my boyfriend and friends stay over without worrying about waking a roommate.

However, I did sometimes find myself getting lonely and wishing I had someone to talk to. I remember calling my mom, boyfriend and friends constantly so I could tell people about my day and what I was working on.

To help determine whether or not the single dorm life is for you, I have created a pros and cons list:

PROS

Personal living space

No roommate conflicts

No cooking, still have to have a meal plan

Ability to invite friends over at all hours

Homework can be done in peace and quiet

CONS

More expensive than sharing a room

Depending on location, still have to share a bathroom

Can get lonely sometimes

Smaller room

Stuffy and stale air because of the size

No one to share cleaning responsibilities with

The single dorm life was a success for me, but taking into consideration all of the aspects of deciding to live on campus alone can affect the way your academic year will go.