Caitlyn Frolo single dorm room

Caitlyn Frolo's single dorm room in Hiester Hall from her sophomore year.

 Courtesy of Caitlyn Frolo

My freshman roommate experience was far from perfect. When Penn State Housing offered me a single dorm room for sophomore year, I dropped all plans to move off campus and accepted the offer.

I figured another year on campus could be good for me. I would be living in Pollock, and since I lived there freshman year, I knew the area and how long I could stay in bed until heading to class.

I ended up in Hiester Hall, the primarily upperclassmen dorm in Pollock. I moved in with the same amount of stuff as freshman year, and when I turned the key and opened the door for the first time, I was concerned.

It was small — undeniably smaller than I was used to — and I worried about how all my things were going to fit.

It even had a short, skinny hallway that led into the actual room area, which if extended, would have made the room a decent size.

Moving in was the worst. The amount of stuff we had to take out of boxes and the lack of air conditioning made my helpers and I move slow and it took us all day to get settled.

However, once everything was in its own place and the large closet fit all of my clothes perfectly, I started to look forward to the year.

It was quaint. With a couple posters, canvases and Christmas lights, it quickly became my home.

single dorm room

Caitlyn Frolo's single dorm room in Hiester Hall from her sophomore year.

I had everything I needed, and while I still had to share the bathroom with 40 other girls, it was so nice to be able to come home from class and have alone time.

I was able to stay up as late as I needed to get work done and have my boyfriend and friends stay over without worrying about waking a roommate.

However, I did sometimes find myself getting lonely and wishing I had someone to talk to. I remember calling my mom, boyfriend and friends constantly so I could tell people about my day and what I was working on.

To help determine whether or not the single dorm life is for you, I have created a pros and cons list:

PROS

  • Personal living space
  • No roommate conflicts
  • No cooking, still have to have a meal plan
  • Ability to invite friends over at all hours
  • Homework can be done in peace and quiet

CONS

  • More expensive than sharing a room
  • Depending on location, still have to share a bathroom
  • Can get lonely sometimes
  • Smaller room
  • Stuffy and stale air because of the size
  • No one to share cleaning responsibilities with

The single dorm life was a success for me, but taking into consideration all of the aspects of deciding to live on campus alone can affect the way your academic year will go.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags