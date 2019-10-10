My freshman roommate experience was far from perfect. When Penn State Housing offered me a single dorm room for sophomore year, I dropped all plans to move off campus and accepted the offer.
I figured another year on campus could be good for me. I would be living in Pollock, and since I lived there freshman year, I knew the area and how long I could stay in bed until heading to class.
I ended up in Hiester Hall, the primarily upperclassmen dorm in Pollock. I moved in with the same amount of stuff as freshman year, and when I turned the key and opened the door for the first time, I was concerned.
It was small — undeniably smaller than I was used to — and I worried about how all my things were going to fit.
It even had a short, skinny hallway that led into the actual room area, which if extended, would have made the room a decent size.
Moving in was the worst. The amount of stuff we had to take out of boxes and the lack of air conditioning made my helpers and I move slow and it took us all day to get settled.
However, once everything was in its own place and the large closet fit all of my clothes perfectly, I started to look forward to the year.
It was quaint. With a couple posters, canvases and Christmas lights, it quickly became my home.
I had everything I needed, and while I still had to share the bathroom with 40 other girls, it was so nice to be able to come home from class and have alone time.
I was able to stay up as late as I needed to get work done and have my boyfriend and friends stay over without worrying about waking a roommate.
However, I did sometimes find myself getting lonely and wishing I had someone to talk to. I remember calling my mom, boyfriend and friends constantly so I could tell people about my day and what I was working on.
To help determine whether or not the single dorm life is for you, I have created a pros and cons list:
PROS
- Personal living space
- No roommate conflicts
- No cooking, still have to have a meal plan
- Ability to invite friends over at all hours
- Homework can be done in peace and quiet
CONS
- More expensive than sharing a room
- Depending on location, still have to share a bathroom
- Can get lonely sometimes
- Smaller room
- Stuffy and stale air because of the size
- No one to share cleaning responsibilities with
The single dorm life was a success for me, but taking into consideration all of the aspects of deciding to live on campus alone can affect the way your academic year will go.