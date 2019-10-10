As the fall semester ends, many students begin to consider their housing options for the next year. The question of “dorms vs. apartments” begins to fall onto students’ minds, and with contract season imminent, the pressure to make a decision is growing.

While many see another year in the dorms as an unpleasant option, some students do not want to deal with the perceived hassle of looking for off-campus housing.

Before taking on the task of moving off-campus, finding advice may be a useful way for students to make sure they are making the correct decision.

“I just like the meal plan – making meals is a hassle and I barely have time to eat, let alone make myself meals,” Grace Miller said.

Miller (freshman- psychology and criminology) also said, “We’re right next to all the resources, I don’t want to have to get up earlier to do, like, travel time.”

Her explanation is one that can be felt by many other students who do not want to take on the responsibilities of living on their own.

Many students see the dorms as the closer to campus option, even if off-campus housing can sometimes be closer to where they need to go.

Ryan Dincher recommends that students decide what they actually want, instead of sending around “feelers.”

“If I wanted to stay in the place I have now next year, I had to sign my lease a week ago,” Dincher (senior- supply chain management) said, “Don’t apply for on-campus if that’s not what you want,” he said.

Vanessa Lares echoed Dincher’s belief and goes further by saying, “Start looking late September, early October. If you’re not already talking to a housing company, get on it.”

Lares (senior- biobehavioral health) also said that those good housing contracts have already been signed.

Dincher and Ward both addressed students' inclination to be picky about off-campus housing.

“Don’t be afraid of sharing a bedroom. It can often be cheaper that way,” Dincher said.

Finding roommates is also a large concern of students opting for new housing options. Besides the fear of disagreements, there is also the confusion of who will bring what.

Nicolette Nybro recommends that students “Make a spreadsheet for their roommates about what to bring” to avoid that confusion and any conflicts that arise from it.

Nybro (junior- risk management actuarial science) also addresses “food concerns” by recommending that students make sure they understand “the difference between the commuter meal plan and Lion Cash.”

Vivian Ward recommends that underclassmen “take advantage of all the upperclassmen in their clubs and classes,” before making a firm decision.

Ward (sophomore- business administration) also said that students should visit the rental company's office and get to know every piece of information in person.

Ward recognizes that some students may fear unsavory living conditions.

“It’s only one year,” Ward said. “You’ll be fine.”