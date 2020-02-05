A short five-minute walk along Bigler Road separates the slums referred to as Pollock Halls and the apparent utopia that is the renovated East Halls.

These are the two residence areas dominated by freshmen at University Park. Many students in Pollock and traditional East buildings complain about the inferior rooms and amenities offered to them.

For freshman like me, who endure the year in one of these lesser residence halls, there is one thing we have over the privileged East-renovated residents — for those of us moving off campus, many of us in will upgrade living conditions, while many students in East will have to come down from their shiny, albeit inconveniently located, towers.

This concept will not apply to everyone, of course. Some of our luckier peers will move from East-renovated to a place like RISE or The Metropolitan.

The same is true on the opposite end of the spectrum. Some of the residents living in unrenovated places will maintain a similar living condition off-campus or even spend their sophomore year in Pollock.

In my case, I cannot wait to say my final goodbyes to the outdated, small dorm room I currently call “home.”

Next year, I, along with one of my roommates, will be upgrading to an apartment, while my other three roommates will have to let go of some of the privileges they currently hold.

My fellow Pollock resident and I will be welcomed by air-conditioners and will be ecstatic to sleep in beds that were not purchased before we were born. Unfortunately, my other roommates will not be as happy, as they are going to lose space and will have to adjust to what will be a lower quality room.

The positives and negatives of upgrading or downgrading will be different for a lot of students, many of which might not care either way. Where you live doesn’t define you and, in the end, it probably won’t matter all that much. Many students don’t spend much time in their dorms or apartments — it’s just a place to sleep and eat.

For people like me, though, those who have a lesser room and care take comfort in knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel, whether it be an apartment or one of the other residence complexes at University Park.

My advice to all of you is to be patient. Don’t let a bad room take away from your freshman experience. It is only two semesters — just eight short months out of your whole life. Don’t dwell on it. At graduation, housing will be an afterthought. But trust me — I understand the frustration.

Elon Musk once said, “Patience is a virtue, and I’m learning patience. It’s a tough lesson.”

Oh, and to all of you who live in East-renovated – just be happy you didn’t have to deal with the communal bathrooms.