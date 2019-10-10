Dorms aren’t ideal.

Not to say it’s the worst thing in the world –– unless one is stuck in Pollock –– but living in a cell-like space isn’t what I’d call enjoyable.

Subsequently, I decided to lease an apartment with three other roommates this year.

Food

When living in a dorm, one must resort either to microwavable meals or the dining commons. This means that unhealthy foods — while convenient — are easily accessible.

I’ll give the dining halls credit –– they do have some healthy options, like the salad bar, but the options become monotonous.

Now living in an apartment, I am able to choose exactly what I consume because I have a kitchen with cabinets and a full-size refrigerator.

Is it the nicest kitchen I’ve ever seen? No — but that doesn’t matter because it allows me to prepare homemade meals, which is a bonus for those who are prone to get homesick.

Plus, I don’t have to purchase a campus meal plan, which saves money.

After having the space to store more than a few snacks and cold items, I will never return to the mini-fridge life one lives in a dorm.

Freedom

Let’s say one’s roommate wants to throw a party. It’s difficult to do so when a resident assistant is patrolling the halls, just waiting to catch someone red-handed.

Even if one doesn’t have a stickler of an RA, in a dorm there always seems to be a sense of caution when going about one’s business. From alcohol policy violations to noise complaints, there are many ways living on campus can become one’s worst nightmare.

I’m not saying one should be a bad neighbor or roommate, but in an off-campus home, these issues rarely, if ever, arise.

Many apartment complexes allow residents to select their preferred noise level when applying to live there, meaning it’s harder to get a noise complaint from neighbors since one is likely living around like-minded people.

Finances

I was fortunate enough to live in a renovated dorm last year, but the cost of living was higher than for other dorms.

When looking elsewhere, I discovered there are far more options at a cheaper price.

Currently, a traditional double residence hall costs $3,277 per semester, excluding the summer. For two semesters, that’s $6,554.

On-campus apartments are even more costly. A two bedroom unit in Nittany Apartments costs $3,975 per person per semester, with a standard occupancy of four people. Students will pay $7,950 for two semesters in the Nittany Apartments.

A unit in The Meridian complex, however, costs $7,560 per person for an entire year — or an average of $630 per person per month.

I have seen other rooms for rent as low as $425 per month. It just takes a bit of research to find the right place.

Fun

When living off-campus, one is closer to all the fun activities that are available downtown, like going to the State Theater to watch a film or studying in Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe.

While these activities aren’t too far from some campus residence areas, they are closer overall.

Living off campus makes me feel connected to State College as my second home, rather than a town in which I attend school.

If you’re looking for a more home-y lifestyle while living at school, moving off campus might be just the thing for you.