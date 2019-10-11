When students think of where they are going to live next year among the superfluity of options at Penn State, the first thing they imagine is what it is going to look like. In other words, how is it going to be decorated once they move in?

According to Penn State Housing, about 14,500 first-year students live on campus, and an estimated number of almost 800,000 students have lived on campus ever since the construction of the first residence hall.

That signifies that almost 800,000 students have once turned a bare dormitory into a little space they have called home.

Whether students live on campus, in an apartment or in a house, decorating a space of one’s own can be an exciting time, and it is symbolic of a fresh start and a new semester. Plus, decorations and personal touches can help students feel like they are not living in a popular term used: a prison cell.

A comfortable space can be created easily by choosing decorations that you simply love, such as sticking with a favorite color scheme, a particular theme, or an aesthetic that describes your personality. Sticking to a certain color scheme can even provide a certain atmosphere to the room.

However, when finding the perfect vibe and aesthetic for your little space, it can be hard to turn your vision into reality.

If you’re more of a minimalist in style, I would agree with you that less is always more. Decor shopping can be exciting, but your space is probably tiny, so don’t overdo it.

A clean, minimalist style almost always consists of one or two colors, and they are normally all neutral colors. Sticking to neutrals can make your space feel larger instead of cluttered—as many colors do if done improperly.

Yet, still have one pop of color. A favorite color or something vibrant would spice your space up. This could include a splash of color in pillows, string lights and artwork hung on the walls.

Perhaps you are not a fan of keeping your room looking minimal, and you want your spunky personality to be expressed. If this is the case, you might have an artistic style.

I get it – who wants to conform anyway? Your room is a canvas to be painted by you. You might want to include artwork, posters of your favorite musical artists, colored string lights and colors that do not have to entirely match.

Tapestries, a college room staple, can even be a point of reference when choosing colors and style for your vibrant room.

Personality can be integrated through trendy prints and artwork—perhaps your own artwork—that can be hung on the walls to add vibrancy. Artworks can be purchased at Target, Society6, Urban Outfitters or Etsy. Sometimes an anti-color scheme can seem just as planned and put together than decor with just one color.

After a long day of classes, you might want to crawl into a cozy space and relax. If that is the case, include warm colors into your color scheme, including white, beige, yellow and brown. A faux-fur area rug can also warm up cold floors.

Make sure to also purchase a lamp or string lights that have a mellow glow. This can be very important, since on-campus housing seems to have fluorescent lights.

And, if you really like a certain color, go with that and run with it. If you like blue, why not make every decor item blue? Whatever your style is, make sure your room compliments who you are and what you like.

The addition of a lot of pictures can really make your space feel like home. They can be hung with close pins from string lights, and with the help of Command Strips, you can even hang picture frames on the wall, instead of just letting them sit on the desk.

Besides, there’s nothing more personal than a bunch of pictures with you and the people you love.