Coming to Penn State as a first year student is a difficult transition. You have to find new friends on campus, study new subjects you didn’t know about in high school, and figure out how to get from the Business Building to Willard in 10 minutes.

With 8,138 freshmen students at University Park and most of them living on campus, having a roommate who you do not know is one of the most difficult but rewarding experiences a freshman can face.

As a freshman, I chose to live with a random roommate. While it can seem like a challenge at times, here are some useful tips and tricks for living with the random person that sleeps three feet away from you.

Communication is key

All good relationships are built upon good communication. Be willing to talk to your roommate and express your thoughts and feelings with them, while also remembering the other half of communication is listening. Make sure you are listening to your roommate and taking in what they have to say. If my roommate does something that bothers me, I’ll just end up getting more irritated and my roommate will not change his behavior if I do not talk to him about it.

Set clear boundaries and expectations

Make sure that within the first couple of days of meeting and getting to know your roommate, you set clear boundaries with them. This is bound to be an awkward conversation —but it is a necessary one. You have to tell your roommate what you are and are not comfortable with, and understand what your roommate is and is not comfortable with. It was uncomfortable to tell my roommate what I was and was not okay with, but it was important to talk about it. Once you set these boundaries, it is important that you respect your roommate and not break them.

Do stuff with your roommate

How you form connections with people is shared experiences. If you think about your closest relationships with your friends and family, you probably have some fun memories of doing stuff with them. You do not need to become the best of friends with your roommate, but you will be living for (hopefully) 30 weeks together — so you should be at the very least friendly.

Try to go and do something with your roommate at least once a week. Whether it is eating a meal together or watching the Penn State game with each other, figure out something to do with your roommate to help you become friendlier. My roommate, my whole floor and I are part of a NFL fantasy league, which brings us together as a floor.

Talk to your RA

The resident assistant for your floor is there for you — feel free to talk to them about anything. It may seem awkward to talk to someone you don’t know about your problems, but it is literally their job to solve problems between roommates. So if you have an issue with your roommate you cannot resolve, talk to your RA about it. My RA is always willing to talk to people and work problems out if they arise.

Respect your roommate

This is the most important part of living with a roommate. Understand that just because your roommate is different from you, they are not a bad person. University Park is a diverse campus, with people from all over the world and from all walks of life. If you respect your roommate, more often than not they will respect you back. Although I had never met my roommate before living together, we still manage to get along because we respect each other.