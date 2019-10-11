Rooftop terraces and having your own bedroom and bathroom sounds like a dream come true in college — but the question is, how realistic is this?

The arrival of luxury apartments in downtown State College is not slowing down, and by fall 2020, two more luxury apartment buildings are scheduled to open, Here and Pugh Centre.

While these new apartment buildings are modern and full of shining amenities, they are also high priced. For most students, whether these apartment buildings are worth it for them comes down to the price.

Samantha Marcus, who lives in The Metropolitan, believes the high price is worth it.

“Literally just having my own bedroom and bathroom is worth it all for me, and on top of that I get to live in a gorgeous building that I get excited to come back to after a long day,” Marcus (senior-psychology) said.

While Marcus agrees the price is high, she said that if you want your own bedroom in an apartment downtown, you have to pay that high price.

“When my friends and I were deciding where we wanted to apply to and live, we all wanted our own bedrooms and then realized that all of the older buildings like Cedarbrook are only two bedrooms, so that wouldn’t have been ideal for what we wanted,” Marcus said. “We all realized that the new buildings were four bedrooms, and decided that is what we need to do for our needs.”

Colleen Rigney, who lives in Penn Tower, thinks that the high rent prices are not worth it.

“I really don’t see the point when there are plenty of other suitable living arrangements downtown for half the price that you’d pay for a brand new high rise,” Rigney (junior-marketing) said. “They’re beautiful buildings, but I didn’t want to burden my parents with paying thousands of dollars a month in rent just so I could get a nicer kitchen or bathroom.”

While Rigney appreciates the location of her building, she wishes that the renting companies for older buildings would make minor renovations so that her apartment feels less old.

“The interior of my apartment is quite dated and things break frequently, but that’s the nature of living in an old building. They don’t have to update these things because people like us will still pay the price to live there,” Rigney said.

Sara Wenk, who lives at The Collegian, agrees with Rigney about the high prices.

“Most of the luxury apartments off campus are very pricey and out of my budget range, you can find a decent apartment for a lot cheaper of a price,” Wenk (sophomore-supply chain management) said.

Wenk actually appreciates her apartment building, even though she said things break easily.

“I like my current apartment building a lot actually. The only other concern I have is that some things have been breaking, but they have been pretty on top of coming to fix things quickly,” Wenk said.

“And I agree that paying a little more for something nicer is worth it, but I think that rent for the new buildings downtown is way too high,” Rigney said. “We’re still students after all.”