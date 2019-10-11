Going home for breaks can be a bit of a shock for students that spend the first few months of each semester readjusting to a life of independence away from home.

With Thanksgiving break approaching next month, many students will be going home for their breaks to be with family. This could bring a few issues to the forefront between students and parents.

Students may notice a bit of clashing between their college lifestyle and their parents rules usually stemming from their child's time in high school. For example, the average high school senior goes to bed at around 11 p.m., according to tommiemedia.com.

Contrasting the time high school seniors usually go to sleep, the average college student’s bed time is later than 12 a.m., according findings from Jawbone. This may come as a shock to some parents expecting their children to follow their old high school schedules.

“One of the major differences I noticed when coming home from school is the amount of freedom I have,” Queen Pour (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “For example, when I’m at school, I can have guests over whenever and I don’t have to worry about asking anyone, but at home, I’m under my parent’s roof, so I have to ask if I can have guests.”

One of the biggest issues that occur between students returning home and their parents are curfews. While in college some students go out to clubs, parties and bars in State College that close as late as 2 a.m.

“When I’m home, I still have freedom, but things get a bit complicated. Like when I’m at school I don't have to worry about being home at a certain time for dinner, but when I’m at home I have to,” Zabby Sahrifi (senior-psychology) said. “Some days, I’m home at 5 p.m. and other days I get home after 1 a.m.”

When going out to parties, clubs or bars late at night students are often able to return to their dorms or apartments when they please, not worrying about their parents waiting for them to come home.

However, some students don’t notice a major difference between their freedom at school and their freedom at home.

“When I was in high school, my parents were pretty relaxed about me going out and they still are,” Jasmine Jefferson (junior- accounting ) said. “To keep them comfortable and in the loop I share my location with them, it makes things easier.”

Although some students may experience varying levels of freedom and occasional lifestyle conflicts when returning home from school for breaks, there are still many things that can be enjoyed while being home. Thing like enjoying seeing family again, home cooked meals and going out with friends from home.