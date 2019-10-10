For many Penn State students, having a roommate is the first time they’ve had to share a room with anyone, or at least learn how to adapt in close proximity to another.

For students in supplemental housing, they have to do this as well — but with three to seven other people. Multiply the amount of beds in a room, the people, the laundry, the unwanted desk light and late-night music blasting.

Natalie Downey has grown to embrace her supplemental housing situation, believing it benefits her and her roommates greatly.

“When I first found out I was in supplemental, I wasn’t excited at all because I didn’t know how my other two roommates would be, or if I would like them,” Downey (freshman-marketing) said.

Downey and a friend decided to room together and ended up with an additional two roommates, but she said she values sharing the room with her new friends.

“I found it to be really easy to meet people being in the four-person dorm because my roommate and I have our friends and the other two have their friends, and when they come hang out in the dorm, we meet everyone, which is super cool,” Downey said.

She said she has received messages from Penn State asking if she’d like to move into a regular dorm, but chooses not to, as she is more than content with her room.

Lauren Mazzei had similar initial thoughts when she discovered she was going to be in supplemental, but because her roommate of choice accepted her offer late, she opted for the supplemental dorm in order to stay with her friend.

“When I found out I felt a little uneasy about living with three other people,” Mazzei (freshman-labor and employment relations) said.

However, after reaching out to them, she got to know her new friends and has enjoyed living with them.

Mazzei likes being able to meet her roommates’ other friends that come into the dorm, which because of its size, is often a place they choose to socialize.

Despite mixed feelings originally, Mazzei doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I plan on staying here the entire year”, Mazzei said, “I like my roommates and don’t want to go through the hassle of moving [again].”

Brian Standen feels differently about supplemental housing, however. While he is glad he’s been able to meet new faces, he wishes he was able to have a regular dorm.

“I wouldn’t stay in supplemental for the year. I think just balancing schedules and getting used to three other people is kind of difficult,” Standen (freshman-civil engineering) said. “We’re all our own people, and putting four individuals together isn’t the easiest thing.”

Standen had always expected that he was going to just have one roommate instead of three. He said that he was caught a bit off guard, and suggested that Penn State Housing could create a system where people who wanted a supplemental housing situation could sign up for it — rather than being randomly assigned to the dorm.

He hasn’t received any emails from housing yet about moving into a traditional dorm. However, he acknowledged that he is lucky to have a renovated dorm in East Halls and is happy with the friends he’s made on his floor.

“I’ve met a lot of fun and lively people on my floor that I do enjoy hanging with,” Standen said. “It’s just too bad there’s no other options.”