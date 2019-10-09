I would like to preface this column by saying I wanted to live downtown for my junior year of college. My best friend’s sister was about to graduate from Penn State and lived in Penn Towers. My friends and I would have been grandfathered in and been all set.

Then, my friends decided that they each wanted their own rooms. I understood their point of view as we all had shared small, stuffy dorms for two consecutive years.

We then decided to look for housing further away from campus that offered single rooms. We stumbled upon The Park and soon after signed a lease.

I will admit I had my suspicions about living quite far away from campus, but those suspicions are long gone now. For starters I have had my own room for two years in a row and it is pretty nice. No waking up to your roommate turning on a lamp to study at 2 a.m. or having to eat at your dormitory desk.

Also no more microwaved Ramen noodles and chicken fingers from Flipp’s. The latter part is sad — I deeply miss food from Flipp’s and East Halls.

Another downfall of living off campus is no meal plan. Food on campus becomes very expensive and I ended up resorting to using LionCash.

In addition to having my own room, my apartment has a large living room, a full kitchen and a washer and dryer. In turn, my friends who live downtown are eager to text me asking to do laundry at my place.

I also have a parking pass for my car and a bus pass to get to campus.

Ah yes. So begins a list of possible cons of living far away. In light of the North Atherton construction hopefully ending soon (but not likely), for the last four months or so it has been eventful trying to get to class on time.

The bus should take anywhere from five to seven minutes to get to campus, but with construction the trip could take up 45 minutes to get to campus.

However, on football weekends, the bus proves to be integral. You don’t have to pay for a $30 Uber only to be dropped off a mile from your destination due to road closures.

Granted when you are 21 years old and have adequate identification for bars, it is a small pain to have to go all the way downtown just to go out — but you could always have a get together at your apartment way off campus instead.

Ultimately, living far off isn’t all that bad in my experience — but viewer discretion is advised.