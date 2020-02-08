Imagine a world where money, housing contracts, leases and roommates are no object — where students have more freedom where they live.

There are dozens of housing options for students both on and off campus, but due to the high prices and competition, not everyone gets their first choice.

While the desire to live in luxury high rise apartments, including the RISE, the Metropolitan and the Edge, are popular in many students’ minds, not everyone would choose to live there if they could.

Lauren Briggs said location doesn’t matter to her, but she would want to live in a house to learn about the responsibilities it comes with.

“I think it would be a good way to get myself prepared for the future,” Briggs (senior-biology) said.

Hana Elquesny said she would live downtown because of the close proximity to campus and the convenience of not having to wake up too early for class. Elquesny (junior-economics) said if she had to choose a specific building, it would be the RISE because it is new.

Maya Inman also said she would live in the RISE because of the close proximity to campus and high-end amenities. She also mentioned the lawn and hot tub the apartment building is built around as reasons why she would want to live there.

Inman (senior-biobehavioral health) also noted the prestige associated with living at the RISE.

“It's also [expensive], so we make fun of it for people who [live there],” she said.

Nick Sutton (junior-immunology) also said he would live at the RISE because of the convenient location and nice apartments.

Elyse Sanford (senior-supply chain) said any of the new luxury apartments would be nice, but the Edge would be the best option because of its central location.

Stephanie Katofsky (senior-management) agreed, noting the premiere experience of living in the luxury apartments.

Living off campus isn’t the only option students prefer, though.

Akshay Khanna lives in the renovated East Halls — and he wouldn’t change a thing.

“The experience I’ve had in East renovated is unlike any other,” he said. “We have a real community feel in East.”

Khanna (freshman-pre-medicine) said he likes the opportunity to meet different people on his floor, and the renovated buildings are much better than those that aren’t yet updated.

To email reporter: lxt344@psu.edu

Follow her on Twitter at @lindseytoom