The search for housing is on — and some Penn State students are stressed.

Whether they are looking for on-campus housing or an off-campus apartment, the current freshmen class will experience arranging housing situations for the first time, and some say it can be a bit of a stressful process.

Some freshmen plan on booking housing arrangements on campus, like Keaton Zang, who currently lives in Porter Hall in Pollock Halls.

“It’s a give or take,” Zang (freshman-computer science) said on housing options for next year. “I like the situation that I have.”

Zang also wants to be a resident assistant next fall.

Zang’s friend, Ian Beaulieu, who currently lives in Mifflin Hall in Pollock , also hopes to live on campus.

“There are definitely some upsides to living on campus,” Beaulieu (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said. “You are living in a community.”

However, Cameron Sauls, who lives in Earl Hall in East Halls is in a different situation. Sauls (freshman-security risk analysis) said she has “no idea” what she is doing.

For those who don’t know what their living plans are next year, Penn State is holding several information sessions and a Housing Fair to help students.

Katie Dicker, who lives in Earl Hall in East Halls, also plans to live on campus.

“I knew I still wanted to live on campus. I didn’t want to live off campus yet,” Dicker (freshman-chemistry) said.

However, according to Dicker, a good amount of the freshmen class is looking for housing arrangements off campus.

“A ton of people I know are planning on living off campus next year, and I just felt like it was too soon for me,” she said.

Dicker added her roommate is moving off campus next year.

“My roommate has been very proactive. She has already been touring apartments with her group that she is going to be moving in with and they are very proactive,” Dicker said.

She also believes that students are “stressed” when it comes to off campus housing because the apartments sell out “so fast.” However, Dicker said she personally isn’t stressed.

“I’m not stressed about it at all, she said. “I just feel like whatever happens will happen.”

Big factors that weigh freshmen stress on housing are — as Dicker said — off-campus living. The thought of commuting to campus for those who choose to live farther away can cause stress for freshmen who don’t know what they’re doing.

Ashely McCoy, who lives in Beaver Hall in Pollock , is still in the process of deciding whether or not she wants to stay on or off campus, or commute from her hometown that is 40 minutes away.

“If I lived off campus, I would like to be in an apartment, and I wouldn’t care if I did not have a car or something, because I could take a bus,” McCoy (freshman-elementary and early childhood education) said, “but being so close to home, I would also need a car. If I had to be on campus, I would like to remain in Pollock because it is nice and it is a community.”

As McCoy indicated, this can be a stressful process for some freshmen like her who are debating where they are going to live.

In the long run, most students will figure out the housing option that works best for them.

“Look in the long term,” Zang said. “A lot of people have learned that off campus is cheaper, but at the end of the day you have to balance that with what you want to be involved in.”

For those who have no idea what is going on and are stressing about housing arrangements for next year, the Housing Assignment Office is having student information sessions from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in 100 Thomas and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium.

Additionally, there is a Housing Fair being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 as well from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

Students can also check out the Penn State Housing Office at website housing.psu.edu or contact the assignment office via email: assignmentoffice@psu.edu.