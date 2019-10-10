East Halls.

For most alumni, those two words are filled with memories of old communal bathrooms and dorm furniture that hasn’t been replaced since around 1975.

Now, that has changed — with the complete renovation of a majority of the East Halls dorm buildings, with the exception of a few buildings that will be renovated within the next year or two years.

The new East Halls dorms are unrecognizable from their former, outdated state, with new improvements including air conditioning, private bathrooms, large study lounges and larger dorm rooms.

For most alumni, they would not have even dreamed about living in a renovated dorm building their freshmen year — and alumni have mixed feelings about the renovations.

Harrison Heise, 23, who lived in Brumbaugh Hall his freshman year, wishes he got a chance to live in renovated East Halls.

“It would’ve been a lot better. The dorms would have felt more comfortable and [I would have been more] willing to be in my dorm,” Heise said. “Also, I heard East Halls has A/C now, which I wish I had.”

Even though he feels it would have been overall more comfortable, Heise does not think too much of the renovated experience.

“I think it did not add or detract from my experience, because [old] East Halls was... living the ‘freshmen’ experience,” he said.

There are things about old East Halls that Heise also misses.

“One of the only things I miss about East Halls that I liked was the ‘Big O,’” Heise said of the former pizza place in Findlay Commons. “It was in the commons before renovations.”

Ed Glosslar, 49, who lived in Pennypacker Hall, believes that the new renovations were a necessity.

“Oh, they really needed to be renovated, I mean the bathrooms alone were just a reason to gut the whole place,” Glosslar said.

Other alumni who lived in Pollock Halls believe those dorm buildings should be renovated soon, as well.

Jamie Chiponis, 21, who lived in Hartranft Hall, wonders why those buildings have not been renovated yet.

“If they’re gonna do one section, it probably should’ve been Pollock to start with because a whole bunch of students in all grades and ages live there. And after having a bunk bed, I wouldn’t recommend, so they should expand Pollock if they can,” Chiponis said.

According to plans, the university plans to renovate Pollock next.

While Chiponis didn’t love having a bunkbed freshman year, she thinks that living in an older and small dorm room added to her experience.

“I kind of feel like freshmen aren’t getting the true college experience because half of my freshman memories were in my small dorm room,” she said.

Overall, most alumni seem happy for incoming classes, but understand that their experiences and the experiences of those living in renovated buildings is very different.

“But still I feel like it’s almost too glam in a sense to start out in a beautiful dorm,” Chiponis said.