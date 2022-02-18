THON 2022 kicked off Friday at 6 p.m. with the first Line Dance being performed 15 minutes after.
Here are your THON 2022 Line Dance lyrics.
Our mission loud and clear // Raise your diamonds, hold them high
‘22 paint the sky // Feel the spark we create.
Let me hear it…
Fight on State!
[VERSE 1]
Arboretum breaks new ground // Men’s soccer, Big Ten Crown
Are you running late to class? // Grab a Spin bike, get there fast
Wellness Fund, breakthrough // Prevail Together PSU.
President Barron’s final year // Dr. Bendapudi’s here
Nassib makes Penn State prouder // Students show Love is Louder
El Jefe’s, we adore // Pass fail grading — no more
Coach Rose legend, best alive // BJC, the big 25
Rookies, stats are packed // Gates are open, Beavers back.
[CHORUS]
Light the night, get loud // Fireworks within the crowd
Shine brighter, together // Four Diamonds, forever
Angels’ lights always glow // Share their stories make them known
Hear us roar, our endless chant // Still we “Dance for those who can’t”
[VERSE 2]
Juneteenth, federal holiday. // Tutu’s voice is here to stay
Simone Biles stands for change// Mental wellness in the games
Swap your summer winter gear // Two Olympics - one year
High jumpers share the gold // Vaccines now for young and old.
Ohtani puts on a Sho // Tom Brady’s final throw
GameStop rises, grab your stock. // Ship in Suez, six day block
Former Royals spill the tea // Curry, king of 3's
Messi leaves for PSG // What the heck are NFTs?
[CHORUS]
[VERSE 3]
Bones or no bones, pug decides // “Squid Games,” record high
Madden reaches generations // “Sour” album rocks the nation
“All Too Well,” 10 minutes long // Coney Island - Bing Bong
Betty golden ‘til the end // Thank you for being a…
“Friends,” Potter back at last // Don’t look up, all star cast
Jojo’s pride inspires all // Simmons, please just dunk the ball
Kim K couples up with Pete // Kanye moves across the street
“No Way Home” live-action meme // Lawsuit battle, guess who’s free
[CHORUS]
[VERSE 4]
50 years of magic moments // Retro merch bags help us own it
SL, supply the fight // Moe’s, grab a bite
Fam Carn launches to new space // 1 mil raised in 16 days
Chris’ quest, Four Diamonds story // Sir Millard, lives in glory
Climb the mountain, courage grows // Outsmart villains, wisdom shows
Helping others, honest practice // Win the battle, strength in action
Charles leaves his light // Reunited with his Knight
THON is home, lives in our hearts // Endless in the love we spark