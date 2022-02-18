THON 2022 kicked off Friday at 6 p.m. with the first Line Dance being performed 15 minutes after.

Here are your THON 2022 Line Dance lyrics.

Our mission loud and clear // Raise your diamonds, hold them high

‘22 paint the sky // Feel the spark we create.

Let me hear it…

Fight on State!

[VERSE 1]

Arboretum breaks new ground // Men’s soccer, Big Ten Crown

Are you running late to class? // Grab a Spin bike, get there fast

Wellness Fund, breakthrough // Prevail Together PSU.

President Barron’s final year // Dr. Bendapudi’s here

Nassib makes Penn State prouder // Students show Love is Louder

El Jefe’s, we adore // Pass fail grading — no more

Coach Rose legend, best alive // BJC, the big 25

Rookies, stats are packed // Gates are open, Beavers back.

[CHORUS]

Light the night, get loud // Fireworks within the crowd

Shine brighter, together // Four Diamonds, forever

Angels’ lights always glow // Share their stories make them known

Hear us roar, our endless chant // Still we “Dance for those who can’t”

[VERSE 2]

Juneteenth, federal holiday. // Tutu’s voice is here to stay

Simone Biles stands for change// Mental wellness in the games

Swap your summer winter gear // Two Olympics - one year

High jumpers share the gold // Vaccines now for young and old.

Ohtani puts on a Sho // Tom Brady’s final throw

GameStop rises, grab your stock. // Ship in Suez, six day block

Former Royals spill the tea // Curry, king of 3's

Messi leaves for PSG // What the heck are NFTs?

[CHORUS]

[VERSE 3]

Bones or no bones, pug decides // “Squid Games,” record high

Madden reaches generations // “Sour” album rocks the nation

“All Too Well,” 10 minutes long // Coney Island - Bing Bong

Betty golden ‘til the end // Thank you for being a…

“Friends,” Potter back at last // Don’t look up, all star cast

Jojo’s pride inspires all // Simmons, please just dunk the ball

Kim K couples up with Pete // Kanye moves across the street

“No Way Home” live-action meme // Lawsuit battle, guess who’s free

[CHORUS]

[VERSE 4]

50 years of magic moments // Retro merch bags help us own it

SL, supply the fight // Moe’s, grab a bite

Fam Carn launches to new space // 1 mil raised in 16 days

Chris’ quest, Four Diamonds story // Sir Millard, lives in glory

Climb the mountain, courage grows // Outsmart villains, wisdom shows

Helping others, honest practice // Win the battle, strength in action

Charles leaves his light // Reunited with his Knight

THON is home, lives in our hearts // Endless in the love we spark