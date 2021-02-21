THON 2021’s overall total raised was $10,638,078.62 for the fight against pediatric cancer.
Last year at THON 2020, the total raised was $11,696,942.38.
Here are the other totals from THON this year.
Top Committees
1. Dancer Relations
2. OPPerations
3. Rules and Regulations
4. Hospitality
5. Donor and Alumni Relations
Top Independent Dancer Couples
1. Taylor Bertini and Giavonna Borgese with $11,145.00
2. Alyssa Bielinski and Alyssa Carlier with $10,260.00
3. Natalie Tafoya and JoLynn Harper with $10,030.00
4. Ethan Bundy and Giulia Biondi with $10,026.88
5. Claudia Knapp and Sydney Haykel with $9,479.76
Top Commonwealth Campuses
1. Penn State Fayette with $46,112.56
2. Penn State Berks with $36,359.10
3. Penn State Lehigh Valley $28,537.94
4. Penn State Behrend with $26,821.19
5. Penn State Altoona with $24,451.20
Top General Organizations
1. Phi Gamma Nu with $147,826.36
2. Phi Chi Theta with $111,740.37
3. Cross Country with $71,200.38
4. Equestrian & Professional Golf Management with $65,593.92
5. Phi Beta Lambda with $48,209.32
Top Greek Organizations
1. Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha with $322,346.80
2. Alpha Omicron Pi and Phi Kappa Psi with $252,530.51
3. Pi Kappa Alpha and Kappa Alpha Theta with $180,530.76
4. Gamma Phi Beta and Acacia with $176,843.71
5. Pi Beta Phi and Sigma Phi Epsilon with $142,890.15
Top Special Interest Organizations
1. Springfield with $100,767.64
2. FOTO with $92,661.17
3. Eclipse with $88,770.70
4. Ohana with $79,504.43
5. Apollo with $69,372.15
