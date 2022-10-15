Penn State’s first-ranked matchup was a wild one and ended in a big loss for the Nittany Lions and James Franklin.

The blue and white was beaten on both sides of the ball by No. 5 Michigan 41-17 in Ann Arbor Saturday afternoon.

Here are the game grades for Penn State’s first loss of the season.

Offense: D-

The Nittany Lions offense had a hard time against Michigan’s defense running and passing the ball.

The offense couldn’t get anything going in the first half with just one first down, and its first down was off a 62-yard rush from quarterback Sean Clifford.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t push the ball down the field with its usually strong run game as Michigan’s run defense was leaving no holes. Penn State finished with 111 yards on the ground.

Through the air, the Nittany Lions receivers weren’t getting open for Clifford to be able to find them down the field, making it difficult to pick up first downs.

Out of the second half, Clifford finally found receivers and connected on a deep ball to receiver Trey Wallace III for 48 yards, setting up a Jake Pinegar field goal.

Other than that drive, Penn State didn’t move the ball down the field at all with only 268 yards total.

Defense: D

There were some aspects where Penn State’s defense played well, but overall it was one of its worst showings of the season.

The Nittany Lions did really well defending in the red zone, but up until then, Michigan marched down the field running the ball behind Blake Corum and with short passes from sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The defense struggled to bring down McCarthy and Corum, missing multiple tackles on the duo throughout the game.

Penn State’s rushing defense looked like a shell of itself and the Nittany Lions came into the noon kickoff allowing the least amount of yards on the ground in the Big Ten.

Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards broke off a 67-touchdown run on their first drive of the second half, and then on the ensuing drive was torched again on a 61-yard touchdown rush this time Blake Corum to go up 31-17.

The defense couldn’t really stop Michigan’s offense at all and the Wolverines didn’t punt the entire game.

The only stop was on a helmet interception that turned into a touchdown in the first half. If it weren’t for that, Michigan scored on every drive.

Special teams: C+

Compared to Penn State’s offense and defense, its special teams weren’t too shabby.

Kicker Jake Pinegar sunk a field goal and drilled every extra point from a place-kicking standpoint.

Pinegar kicked off for Penn State and didn’t do too much wrong, but the Nittany Lions decided to put in kicker Gabriel Nwosu and his only kickoff went out of bounds.

The Nittany Lions also didn’t do well returning kickoffs. Returner Nick Singelton bobbled a couple of kicks and brought out kicks when he shouldn’t have.

Punter Barney Amor handled the punting once again for Penn State and like the rest of the team, he had his ups and downs.

Usually quite solid, Amor missed on one of his punts with it only going for 36 yards.

Coaching: D

With a whole week to prepare, Penn State didn’t really look prepared at all throughout the whole game.

The offense really struggled to find its footing with its only first down, coming off a long Clifford rush in the first half.

On third down, Penn State decided to run the ball on the edge instead of up the middle where it had numbers, resulting in a punt.

Then again, on fourth and short in the second half, Penn State was forced to call a timeout when the offense wasn’t lined up correctly.

On big play situations, Penn State didn’t perform how it has in past weeks.

From a defensive point of view, the Nittany Lions looked solid in the red zone like it has all season, but outside, it was poor.

Penn State allowed Michigan to put up 41 points and most of them were from big rushes on the ground, which is where the Nittany Lions’ defense has excelled.

There weren’t many bright spots and the only real points came off of two offensive drives on two big plays.

