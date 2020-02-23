For UPUA President Laura McKinney, her reason for dancing in THON connects to her reason for representing the Penn State student population — to help the community in any way she can.

“To the core of it, the mission of THON is why I’m here — for these kids and to see how many people come together for this and how many people I care about come together for this,” McKinney said. “It’s really the least I can do.”

Within her role in UPUA, McKinney (senior-broadcast journalism) spends her time acting as the liaison between students and the Penn State administration, pioneering support for undergraduates on an administrative level.

She said her connection with THON for the past three years, however, has been exemplified through her passion for journalism.

“I’ve watched THON unfold and grow over my four years here at Penn State. The past three years, I worked as a reporter covering it, and to be on the flip side is quite different,” McKinney said. “But, I definitely have seen how it’s just really poured passion into the university community and as someone who advocates for this community on a day-to-day basis, the least I can do — and it was a no brainer — is to give back.”

Though her dedication to representing Penn State defines a large part of her reason for dancing at THON, she said her most prominent inspiration comes from her personal experience with cancer.

Within the past week, McKinney experienced the loss of a close family friend to the disease — giving her motivation to dance in his memory.

“Two days ago, a close family friend of mine passed away from cancer,” McKinney said. “I’m devoting this weekend to him. I’m more than happy and proud to do that in celebration of his life.”

As she danced, McKinney said she has been able to connect with the children supported by the philanthropy’s endeavors.

The most memorable experience of her THON journey was a game she played with a Four Diamonds child on the floor that reminded her of the importance of her role within THON.

After McKinney and the boy played catch with a ball, the boy, who was dressed in a Batman costume, took off his mask and told McKinney, “I want you to see me.”

“It was a beautiful, simple moment that I will never take for granted,” McKinney said. “It’s those little moments when we can forget about all the things that are happening in the outside world — especially for those children and what’s happening in their lives. To have that authentic human connection here in the BJC is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life."