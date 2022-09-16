Online Truck Dispatch Training Course

Over the past few years, many people have become interested in becoming truck dispatchers or freight dispatchers, as it can be a gratifying career path. However, it isn't as easy as many would believe. Several aspects need to be considered by anyone who wants to become a successful truck dispatcher, such as navigating a load board and creating an appealing website.
Therefore, this guide is meant to teach anyone how to become an effective and successful truck dispatcher.
What Does a Truck Dispatcher Do?
A truck dispatcher has several responsibilities, but the main one revolves around managing freight. However, this includes many things, such as using load boards and knowing the right people so that all freights get shipped where they should. It can also have back-end work, such as reviewing the driver's performance and hours.
Sometimes truck dispatchers get confused with freight brokers, but those are two very different positions. On the one hand, a broker serves as a middleman between the carrier and the person who needs their freight moved. Brokers represent both parties, but they don't get personally involved with either of them.
Truck dispatchers are only working on behalf of their carriers, even if they're independent truck dispatchers. Therefore, they manage several stakeholders for their clients, including other freight brokers, but they can't legally represent any of their clients.
The FMCSA and a broker bond must properly regulate freight brokers. Therefore, it is a much more complicated process.
Truck Dispatcher Duties & Responsibilities
Many people believe that the entire responsibility of getting freight from one point to another relies on the carrier, but there is much more work hiding behind these situations. Trucking dispatching services are critical to making sure everything runs as smoothly as possible, and there are a number of principal duties these dispatchers have.
One of the main things that must be considered is the responsibility to arrange the logistic aspect of the delivery and pick up of the freight. This includes having clear communication channels and schedules with customers so that they're aware of everything that happens with their freight.
Truck dispatchers must be excellent record keepers and have fantastic attention to detail to find any potential issue and solve it before it becomes a disaster. In addition, they are responsible for all the paperwork that may arise from each transportation.
Truck Dispatcher Work Environment
The main work environment of truck dispatchers is an office setting that can be placed either at their homes or at an office. They commonly have very busy workdays and spend most of their time negotiating with others to get the lowest possible rates.
These people can also use routing software to track their drivers and ensure they're safe. Therefore, a truck dispatcher's work environment requires sitting at a desk for long hours taking care of office tasks.
How to Become a Truck Dispatcher
After talking about all the ins and outs of the truck dispatching world, it is time to learn how to become one. There are two main options when it comes to truck dispatching. People can either become employees of a company or work as freelancers.
Becoming a truck dispatcher for a company is pretty simple, as people only have to follow a basic recruitment process. These jobs can be found on any job boards or by talking to individual carriers to ask them for entry-level positions.
There aren't any clear requirements, but most employers are going to demand a high school diploma or GED and customer service experience. Nonetheless, things get much more interesting for those who want to become freelancer truck dispatchers.
In these cases, the dispatcher needs high-quality training and education. Owning a business isn't easy, as they need to know about their main job as a truck dispatcher as well as tasks such as company management and marketing.
Once the trucking company is settled, it is time to follow these simple steps.
Step One: Register the Trucking Company
This is the first step that any business owner should take. They should choose a name and officially register it. This name should be as short and memorable as possible, and a fantastic way of helping people remember it better is by adding the team "Dispatching Services" to it.
Additionally, they need to apply for an Employer Identification Number with the IRS. Moreover, opting for an LLC or Inc. structure is the best way to do this. The trucking company is also going to need several contracts to function, such as the dispatcher-carrier agreement and the service agreement, so it is crucial to draft these documents before moving on to the next step.
Step Two: Establish an Online Presence
Another crucial step of owning a truck dispatching business is knowing how to attract customers through marketing strategies. In order to do this, several communication channels must be established, such as a website and various social media profiles. However, it is essential to pick a domain name that's easy to remember and register it as soon as possible.
Once that's done, the social media accounts can be created so the business can start running ads and creating relevant content to attract customers and potential allies. To create an effective website, there are five main things to remember.
- Its homepage. This should explain everything that clients must know about the truck dispatcher company. An essential reminder is that homepages should deliver a key message that attracts users to keep reading for as much time as possible.
- The sales pitch. This should be catchy and self-explanatory, as it is one of the main things that can separate a business from its competitors and convince potential partners to create alliances with it.
- Its CEO. Many truck dispatchers make the terrible mistake of not showing themselves on their websites. However, putting their faces there generates a sense of safety and connection with partners and clients, which can help convert users into sales much faster.
- The scarcity. This is when marketers use FOMO and make users believe they are going to miss out on something important if they leave the website. A great way of doing this is by highlighting the business' value proposition.
- Social proof. Something that tends to create trust between the company and its customers is putting a testimonial of previous customers or even friends and mentors on the company's website. This helps it seem much more trustworthy to potential clients and partners.
Step Three: Get a Load Board Subscription
In order to be a successful truck dispatcher, it is crucial to find loads for the carriers. The best way to do this is by subscribing to a load board where several freight listings can be found quickly. Some of them are free, but if they want to see more relevant loads, the dispatchers are going to need to pay a subscription to a premium load board such as the DAT Power load board.
Step Four: Start Making Connections
Load boards can only get truck dispatching companies so far; in order to reach real success, dispatchers are going to need to meet new people and create connections that benefit their businesses. Some of the most important connections that need to be made are with carriers, shippers, and brokers. This can be done through online directories and subscriptions with all the necessary contact information about these potential partners. You can also get a head start on making connections if you sign up for a reputable truck dispatch training course.
How to Find Carriers and Loads as a Truck Dispatcher
Once the business is up and running, the next step is to find carriers and loads. Luckily, there are several ways of doing this, such as the following.
- Directories, such as the DAT Directory, list carriers and their contact information for truck dispatchers to offer their services.
- Paying ads on several platforms is also a great idea as social media tools are a great way of targeting specific audiences.
- Factoring companies have thousands of carriers subscribed to their newsletters, so they can promote a new company's truck dispatcher services for users to consider.
- The transportation industry is filled with Facebook groups, which is why they're a great place to promote truck dispatching companies for free.
Finally, once the truck dispatching company has enough carriers to start its operations, it is going to need to find a load, which can be automatically done through a load board or manually by simply searching through it with specific characteristics. The load board can set alarms so that the truck dispatcher knows when a load has been found and start negotiating with the freight broker as soon as possible.
How Do I Become a Successful Trucking Dispatcher?
Owning a simple business isn't enough for most people, as a truck dispatcher's goal is to own a successful business and watch it grow over time. In order to do that, they should follow these two simple tips:
Tip One: Find a Mentor
Finding a good mentor is key to starting a business in the transportation industry, as they know everything new dispatchers need to be aware of when they're just starting their operations. It is entirely normal to have questions, especially at the beginning of a life-long journey like this. Still, new dispatchers shouldn't be afraid of asking the right questions to solve any issue they may have and make their businesses thrive.
Tip Two: Invest in Education
The second tip consists of something that everyone should do if they want to become experts in their fields: investing in courses and other educational resources that give them the needed knowledge to properly manage their businesses. There are several online options for truck dispatcher training courses that cover all the basics of owning and managing a truck dispatching business, such as marketing and back-office techniques.
Education Requirements for a Trucking Dispatcher
In order to become a reliable truck dispatcher, students must undergo intense training and classes that are meant to educate them in all the aspects of truck dispatching and other vital elements of the industry. Although most people are only going to need a high school diploma, those who aim toward success need to invest in proper education, such as the following options.
Consider an Associate Degree
All the knowledge and skills that truck dispatchers need can be acquired through practice, but this is going to require a lot of trial and error, which is why considering an undergraduate degree is a fantastic option. Moreover, truck dispatchers who have this can usually land higher-paying jobs and are often taken more seriously by others in the transportation industry.
Truck Dispatcher Training Classes
On the other hand, taking online training classes is an easy and effective way of becoming high-performing truck dispatchers, especially for those who don't have much time and want to jump into this industry as soon as possible. Employers shouldn't have any problem as long as they get their training course from a reliable source.
These courses are meant to cover everything that a truck dispatcher must know to properly manage their business, such as logistics, negotiation skills, and several other hard and soft skills that are going to help them once they open their small trucking company.
These courses are rarely expensive, so anyone has the opportunity of becoming a successful freight broker. Nonetheless, suppose a truck dispatcher training course isn't enough. In that case, people can also opt for internships to gain experience, which is fantastic, as most employers require their employees to have at least two years of practical experience.
In order to do this, a new freight broker must search for their preferred local trucking company and submit their resume, expressing their interest in becoming an intern and gaining experience in the field.
Benefits of Taking a Truck Dispatch Training Course
The trucking industry is an incredibly vital part of America's economy, as they manage the transportation of goods all over the country and beyond its borders. Moreover, this industry has been steadily growing in the past couple of years, which is why anyone wishing to create a trucking company must know everything about it. Therefore, the following list are several benefits that new independent truck dispatchers are going to get if they take a truck dispatcher training course.
Get Introduced to the Trucking Industry
One of the main concerns of people jumping onto this new profession is their lack of knowledge. Honestly, that's nothing to worry about once they join a freight dispatcher training course, as it is going to teach them all the information they must be aware of when entering the trucking industry. This freight broker training course ensures that beginners are turned into knowledgeable agents by the end of the process.
Gain Experience with Technology & Software
Becoming a freight broker involves much more than knowing how to negotiate and gather contacts. Those ready to be a part of the trucking industry must be tech-savvy and adaptable to the commonly used software to track and run trucking companies.
Some of the most common platforms are LoadLink and Aval Express Dispatch Software, but there is much more a freight dispatcher must know to run an effective business.
Learn How to Set up and Manage a Trucking Business
Most people want to go the easy way and join already existing trucking companies; there's nothing wrong with that. Still, those who wish to open their own business can benefit from a truck dispatcher course, as it can teach them all sorts of management skills they need to be part of the trucking industry.
Understand Policies, Procedures, and Certifications
Another crucial thing that people must learn in their freight broker training course is the regulations they need to keep up to date if they want to have their own business. Some of the most relevant policies are the C-TPAT, CSA, and PIP. Moreover, if a new business meets all these requirements, it is going to be much more reliable to the general public.
Skills to Be Successful as a Truck Dispatcher
Going through a truck dispatching course isn't enough to be successful in the trucking industry. Any freight broker must continue developing the following skills.
Interpersonal Skills
These are the most important soft skills that any freight broker should have, as this job revolves around relationships and customer support.
Technical and Computer Skills
If someone wants to become an independent dispatcher, they are going to need to use several applications to run their business, so they must have a short learning curve in regards to electronics.
Attention to Detail
Another crucial skill that any freight broker must learn in their truck dispatching course is to be thoroughly organized and pay extra attention to the tiniest details so that nothing goes wrong during the dispatching process.
Analytical and Problem-solving Skills
Finally, the last skill consists of solving problems on the spot, as this is a highly unpredictable industry, and things are likely to go wrong at any moment.
Bottom Line
Going through a truck dispatching course is crucial for any freight broker who wants to be successful in the trucking industry. Still, the best way to choose which freight broker training course to take is by researching and asking for feedback from other truck drivers or experienced freight agents.