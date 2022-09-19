Goldco Review: Charges, Storage Options, Business Consumer Alliance Reviews, Better Business Bureau Ratings, and More!

This Goldco review walks you through everything you should know before making an investment decision. Retirement savings are a critical point of consideration. Some people have a traditional IRA and a 401k, which they should be able to benefit from when they're older.
However, if you think about dollar devaluation, among other problems, these retirement account options begin to look a little less attractive.
So, what can you do to help yourself by at least diversifying your holdings?
Well, a gold and silver investment in the form of a precious metals IRA is one option. After all, physical gold prices tend to move in an inverse direction when the dollar falls.
If you have no idea how to get started, have no fear, as Goldco can provide all the assistance you need to invest in physical precious metals.
We put this Goldco review together to give you all the information you could need!
What Did Our Goldco Review Investigation Reveal?
When you retire, you should be able to enjoy a comfortable and relaxing experience. The idea of diversifying a traditional IRA into a gold IRA to invest in gold and other precious metals helps you by leaning on underlying assets that are likely to keep their value.
Nevertheless, not all precious metal IRAs are built equal. Our research led us to some very positive customer reviews for Goldco. How about we help you find out some more about the company? After all, it could be the turning point for your retirement savings.
Goldco Background: A Premier Precious Metals Company
Accolades at a Glance ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
- A+ Better Business Bureau rating
- AAA Business Consumer Alliance rating
- INC 5000 for six years
- Over 2,500 five-star customer ratings ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Stevie Awards 2022 Company of the Year
Company Overview - Best Gold IRA Company?
Goldco (Goldco Precious Metals) specializes in IRAs backed by precious metals. It is one of the top wealth and asset protection companies in the USA.
The precious metals IRA provider was founded in 2006. Back then, it was called Gerson Financial Group LLC. It simply sold precious metals with a B2B focus.
Trevor Gerszt would buy the company in 2011, and the name became Goldco Direct. Later, the term became what it is today, Goldco Precious Metals.
Goldco helps people to protect their retirement savings with a rollover process. An IRA, 401k, or 403b can go through the process to precious metals funded IRAs.
The primary service of selling gold or silver became expanded, providing a solid investment option to those who utilize it.
If a company is managing a gold and silver investment account for you, then experience is a must.
Goldco has 16 years under its belt of staying committed to helping Americans with retirement account protection.
An A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Triple-A Business Consumer Alliance rating tell the tale of the quality firm you're dealing with. The precious metals IRAs Goldco offers all but guarantee that your retirement savings will grow and be secure.
Many business publications and organizations have noted the tremendous work Goldco has been doing in the industry.
The Los Angeles Business Journal named it LA's 17th fastest growing company.
In 2015, it was named the third-fastest growing financial services company in the USA by Inc. Magazine.
Sean Hannity, among other celebrities, has showered praise on Goldco's attempts to help Americans learn more about gold and silver investments.
The icing on the cake is the 2021 Company of the Year award that Goldco garnered during the American Business Awards.
How a Goldco Precious Metals IRA Works
Over a decade and a half of experience has led to Goldco's provision of stellar gold or silver IRA options to clients.
The ability to protect its customers' retirement savings against the volatile stock market and the struggles of inflation via precious metal IRAs is nothing short of tremendous.
The company is aligned with its mission and vision, which revolves around providing a more stable vehicle than the US dollar.
Despite economic recessions and a falling dollar, the purchasing power of physical gold is unshaken. If you want to bolster your retirement account, keep gold or other precious metals in your nest egg.
If you need more proof of the success of the gold IRAs, look no further than the thousands of positive customer reviews. If there's nothing else they agree on, they all concede that a company's gold and silver IRAs are both a safe and wise investment.
The workflow is simple. A gold or silver custodian stores the physical precious metals in state-of-the-art vault facilities.
Additionally, the said gold and silver are insured. So just in case your precious metal coins and bars are stolen or displaced because of a natural disaster, your losses will be adequately compensated.
Goldco's gold and silver IRAs can be accessed by all eligible parties, including those below 70 1/2 years old and employees. You can get a gold or silver IRA or have both combined if that's what you desire/
So, what steps should you take to get your precious metals IRA underway?
Step One
Contact a Goldco customer service representative at this link here, and you'll get a rundown on the precious metals IRA creation process.
Step Two
Should you choose to carry on the registration, your call will then be transferred to a specialist in gold and silver IRAs. While you can have the conversation immediately, you can also choose not to do so if you wish.
Once you wish to make the request, Goldco will allow you to set an appointment for a more convenient date and time in the future. After all, investing in a gold IRA isn't a decision to be taken lightly, so you should at least ensure that you're certain you wish to set one up.
Step Three
Let's say you choose to advance with the setup of your precious metals IRA. Once you indicate that, the account specialist will go ahead with the registration process. This will require your providing of the personal information that's requested.
Apart from helping you get the gold IRA account set up, the specialist will also help you with the transfer or rollover from your existing IRA.
Step Four
At this point, your gold IRA account will be funded, which means you can then decide on gold and silver, as well as whatever other precious metals you may want to be a part of it.
The precious metal coins can get a bit dicey to understand, especially since there are acceptance requirements. You'll see what kinds of gold and silver coins are accepted below.
However, the account executive will also provide whatever assistance is necessary here to get you where you need to be. Typically, bullion or coins can be used as underlying assets for precious metals IRAs.
Once the choice is made, all your gold or silver coins (or whatever else you may have decided on) will safely be taken to a depository over a few business days.
What Is the Full-service Precious Metals Company Selling?
As the term "full-service" implies, Goldco offers physical gold and silver, as well as precious metals IRAs. That's why you can always speak to an account expert at the company to get an understanding of what may be the best way to go.
The Breadth of Goldco Services
Providing services surrounding precious metals IRAs is one thing. However, Goldco kicks things up a notch with its brokerage services.
If you're in the market for gold or silver coins, bullion, etc., Goldco can assist you with that too. You can visualize the firm as a one-stop shop for these kinds of things.
Precious Metals IRA
You'd be hard-pressed to find another investment company that goes the extra mile the way Goldco does to ensure that creating your new gold or silver IRA account or rolling over the existing one is a hassle-free process.
As a Goldco customer, you're guaranteed trusted depository storage and best-in-class precious metals investments.
Being in the industry this long lends itself to strategic partnerships, and they're present here in droves, especially with third-party firms that can provide state-of-the-art vault access for your gold and silver.
Even with these partnerships, your best interests still lay at the center. For example, Equity Trust Company is recommended as a premier gold IRA custodian.
Gold and silver coins, bars, and bullion must meet IRS standards where fitness and quality are concerned. For example, the minimum fineness allowed for gold coins is .995. while the minimum fineness allowed for silver coins is .999.
If these requirements are not met, then the coins simply cannot be used to back a precious metals IRA.
What IRA-approved Gold Coins Are There?
If you're interested in gold IRAs, then here are the approved coins:
- Type One Gold American Eagle - This coin is worth $50 and happens to be the official USA bullion coin. Released in 1986, it was first struck by the US Mint. You'll find an eagle with an olive branch above another eagle on the reverse side of the 22-karat coin.
- Type Two Gold American Eagle - If you look on the reverse side here, you'll find only a single eagle. Beyond that, it's just like the previous entry
- Gold Australian Striped Marlin - Perth Mint is the producer of this coin which values 25 AUD. This is a 99.9 pure gold coin available in a 1/4 ounce. Perseverance, commitment, and tenacity are the meanings behind the Marlin in the coin's face.
- Gold British Lunar Series - It's a .9999 pure gold coin with a £25 face value. The Lunar Series coin is visually stunning and displays Chinese zodiac signs.
- Gold Maple Leaf - Like the previous entry, this is a .9999 pure gold coin. However, it values 50 CAD. Initially minted in 1979, this one is produced by the Royal Canadian Mint. Its debut was motivated by increasing demand for premium-quality gold bullion by investors who wished to own them.
- American Gold Buffalo - This $50 coin was the first 24-karat gold variation the US Mint produced.
- Gold Liberty Coin - There's a $25 Niue face value on this New Zealand-created coin. You can get it in 1/4 ounce of .9999 pure gold. One side bears the Liberty Bell Commemorative Celebration while the other bears Queen Elizabeth II.
- Gold American Eagle Proof - This 0.0167 fineness enhanced coin is the official one of the US Mint. It's a 22-karat gold variant and values $50.
- Gold Lucky Dragon - This is another Royal Canadian Mint production that's made of .9999 pure gold. The $10 face value coin represents good fortune, power, and strength with the dragon image it bears.
- Gold Valor - The Royal Dutch Mint is responsible for this $25 coin. The phrase "Uncommon Valor Was a Common Virtue" is inscribed on the reverse side with the well-known World War II image of Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.
- Gold Freedom Coin - The New Zealand Mint issued this for the Statue of Liberty dedication's 135th anniversary. France gave the statue to the USA as a gift and it has a 25 NZD face value.
- Gold Freedom and Hope - 245 years after the Declaration of Independence, this 2021-debuting, 25 XCD coin was issued by the New Zealand Mint. It's a representation of dedication to freedom defense, as well as the American Dream.
- Gold Military Guinea - Struck by the East India Company of London, this coin has a .9999 gold composition. The coin is accepted worldwide and symbolizes the power the UK had in the colonial world.
- Gold American Bald Eagle - It's a beautiful Perth Mint struck coin that's made of .9999 pure gold and has a $25 TVD face value. It's meant to represent American strength and determination.
- Gold Australian Saltwater Crodocidle - The Perth Mint produces this .9999 gold coin. It serves the legal tender purpose under the 1865 Australian Currency Act.
What about Silver IRA-approved Coins?
These are the acceptable silver coins:
- Silver World War I
- Silver World War II Victory
- Silver Great Barrier Reef
- Silver Liberty Coin
- Silver Britannia Lunar Series
- Silver Military Guinea
- Silver Maple Leaf
- Silver Lucky Dragon
- Silver American Eagle Type One
- Silver American Eagle Type Two
- Silver American Eagle Proof
- Silver Australian Spotted Eagle Ray
- Silver Australian Striped Marlin
- Silver American Bald Eagle
- Silver Freedom & Hope
- Silver 20th Anniversary Britannia
- Silver Freedom
- Silver Australian Saltwater Crocodile
- Silver Valor
Non-IRA Precious Metals to Bear in Mind
Not every piece of gold and silver must form a part of your IRA. Precious metals come in different flavors, after all.
Nevertheless, if you're buying from Goldco, you must stick to gold or silver coins or bars, minted in the UK, New Zealand, Canada, or Australia.
The Chuck Norris "Five Principles" coin is also sold. You get a pretty nice would box holding a Certificate of Authenticity with the coin. The actor's life principles are engraved on it.
Even without age or proof of income requirements being met, anyone is allowed to buy these from Goldco. Feel free to have a delivery done to your home address or allow a Goldco partner to safely keep them in a state-of-the-art vault.
Additional Services the Precious Metals IRA Company Offers
Beyond gold and silver IRAs, Goldco also provides Simple and SEP IRA services. It even has a sister company that deals in cryptocurrency IRAs.
SEP IRAs
Financial institutions tend to provide these to business owners. A Simplified Employee Pension IRA is meant to provide retirement benefits for both the employer and the employees.
SIMPLE IRA
"SIMPLE" here is an acronym that means Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees. This kind of IRA works based on contributions that come from both employees and their employers. These are made toward a standard IRA.
Its purpose is to fill the gap that may be present for small employers that currently have no sponsored retirement plan active.
How Goldco Separates Itself from the Rest
Different investors may have different requirements. However, many strategies can benefit from using precious metals to give a measure of protection to retirement money. After all, it's supposed to be there when that time comes and you're meant to be relaxing.
Additionally, the Gold IRA provider helps those who want to tangibly own the special metals. With Goldco, expect a host of very unique perks that will stick around until your contract ends.
New Precious Metals IRA Customers Get Exclusive Benefits
Gold IRAs are great, but what kind of benefits can you look forward to as a new Goldco customer? Try these:
- Though your gold IRA account would usually be subjected to fees, these are waived for the first year if you open a $50K account.
- How do FREE precious metals sound? Well, if your placed qualified pieces exceed $50K, you become entitled to free precious metals worth 5% of the total purchase.
Top-tier Customer Service
Whether it's selling gold or silver or helping clients to navigate the waters of a gold IRA, you can almost feel the level of pride that Goldco takes in serving its clients.
You would think that just making an inquiry would yield different energy, but that's not the case. The professionalism and warmth extend to any interaction.
The investment specialists are obviously well-informed and passionate. They will make sure you understand just about everything they can help with.
Additionally, it's nice to talk to company representatives who aren't trying to force you to invest in something or buy something so they can make a sale.
Affordable Fees
A precious metals IRA from Goldco comes at a very low cost. It's only $260 for your first year. After that, it becomes even cheaper, as you're only required to pay $180 annually.
You have no fees to worry about if you're doing non-IRA transactions such as purchasing precious metals directly. There's also no cost for Goldco to store them. Which other provider will treat you that well?
Rollover Your 401k or Existing IRA to a Precious Metals IRA
If you already have your own investment setup in the form of an existing retirement account, there's nothing for you to worry about as Goldco accepts customers in such situations. Of course, the professional staff members will ensure you're guided well throughout the rollover process.
The whole thing boils down to three steps that happen to be very straightforward:
- Have a new Goldco precious metals IRA setup.
- Get the funds from your current IRA or 401k to the account you opened in the first step. Again, you'll get assistance with this without needing to worry about penalties or paying any extra money.
- After your gold IRA is funded, you get the right resources to help you ensure that the precious metals you're selecting align with whatever goals you have set. At the same time, you decide where your gold or silver bullion, bars, etc. will be kept. The specialist helps you with locating an optimal storage company for the precious metals.
With all that done, your specialist continues the rollover process, which runs for roughly 10 business days. Upon completion, you're notified with all the relevant information including when exactly your precious metals would've reached the depository.
What Is the Goldco Fee Structure for Precious Metal IRAs
Just to bring things full circle, it's time to have a look at the full fee structure to expect if you're interested in a qualified retirement account backed by precious metals from Goldco.
You may wonder why the company has a higher minimum investment requirement compared to competitors. Well, it happens to be among the most straightforward with its fee structure. Additionally, you have no hidden fees to worry about.
Since you can't see all the fees on the web page, feel free to reach out to the customer service department for clarification, but the structure is as follows:
- An initial setup fee of $50
- An annual administration fee of $80
- An annual storage fee that is $100 or $150 for a segregated or non-segregated setup respectively.
If you're doing a non-IRA transaction, then you must purchase at least $3,500 worth of precious metals in total. If retirement accounts are where your interest lies, a $50,000 minimum investment is required.
New account holders get first year fees waived, but the storage must still be covered.
Buyback Program for Liquidation of Precious Metals
If you are interested in buying precious metals, one of the things you may worry about is how you will resell them when the time comes. Thankfully, Goldco offers its customers the highest buyback guarantee.
Do you want to liquidate by getting rid of the physical coins you bought from Goldco? Then sell them to the company. Your specialist will help you carry out the transaction.
If you're not comfortable with the offer presented, remember you can decline it.
What Are the Pros of Using Goldco as Your Precious Metals IRA Provider?
If you're on the fence about opening a gold IRA with Goldco, consider the advantages below:
- Great customer service
- Free and straightforward rollover processes for your existing retirement accounts
- Non-IRA precious metals are stored freely
- The organization's history is transparent.
- Very beginner-friendly
- The variety of IRA-approved silver and gold coins is vast
- You can open a gold IRA or you can purchase physical precious metals
- Both industry experts and customers have left a laundry list of positive sentiments about the company
- Highest buyback prices available
- Retirement resources are available for free
- 2021 Company of the Year award recipient
- Information is easily and freely accessible via the website or over the phone
- Investment advisors are not pushy
What about the Cons of Using Goldco as Your Precious Metals IRA Provider?
Of course, you can't properly evaluate something by just looking at its positives. So, here are the cons to bear in mind:
- Prices of precious metals and fees are not publicly available
- Palladium and platinum are not available
- The $50,000 minimum investment requirement is on the higher side
Impressive Points of Note about Goldco
Beyond a proven track record in the world of gold IRAs and precious metal sales, Goldco has often demonstrated its commitment to Americans in numerous ways. The following examples illustrate the point.
Educating Investors on IRA and 401k Account Protecting
There's always the narrative that companies don't care about those they do business with unless there's some benefit to be derived from it.
However, during a partnership with Ron Paul, Goldco made a conscious effort to educate investors on just how important it is to ensure that 401k and IRA accounts are protected.
Capitalizing on the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997
Goldco utilizes the provisions afforded by the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997. Under the act, investing in certain bullion types became legal. Of course, competitors raced after the fact to capitalize on the act.
Custodian Partnerships
A custodian is a very important piece of the gold IRA arrangement. Thankfully, Goldco has established partnerships with a lot of them, which yield benefits for customers like you. This means getting good rates and easily being able to get a custodian.
Are You Ready to Get Started with Goldco? Here's How You Do It!
How do you get started on your Goldco journey to precious metals investments? If you head to the company's website, you'll find an online application form. Simply fill it out, and an expert will reach out to handle the next step with you.
Opening a new self-directed account requires certain personal information, such as your social security number, which helps to prove your identity. You'll get some resource material by email, which will reinforce the assistance you receive from the expert.
If you're trying to convert an existing IRA to a gold one, the account executive will help to walk you through the rollover process. Note that you're getting help from well-trained and licensed agents.
The idea here is to help you avoid unnecessary taxes and penalties that may occur because of loopholes.
Business hours run from 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday to Thursday and from 7 AM to 4 PM on Fridays. An online contact form is available to submit, after which someone will reach out in about 24 hours.
Wrapping Up the Goldco Review
Is Goldco a good place to trust with your retirement savings? You don't need to look too far to find thousands of customers who think so. It's great to have a company that makes precious metals investing more readily accessible to regular employees via sales or IRA accounts.
Additionally, you're the one choosing where your assets will go, so you should be able to have some level of confidence in the custodian.
Speaking of confidence, our Goldco review probably told you this but we highly recommend it! The buyback program, reviews, low fees, etc., all come together to make your choosing the company a very wise decision to help your retirement portfolio grow! Request Your Free Kit Today!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
How Much of Your IRA Should Be Converted to a Goldco Precious Metals IRA?
There's no objective answer. Your goals, strategy, and risk profile will likely help you, and of course, the account executive can also help you put things into perspective.
What's the Rollover Length from Traditional IRA to a Gold IRA?
It takes several business days ut Goldco will notify you upon completion.
Is Home Storage of Precious Metals Allowed?
The IRS doesn't allow this for IRA-based precious metals. A secure storage facility is a must!
What Is Goldco Direct?
This is simply an older name of the firm.
What if I Want to Sell the Precious Metals in My Goldco Gold IRA?
Goldco offers a buyback program you can make use of, and it makes some of the highest offers available.
How Early Can I Benefit from Goldco Gold IRA Distributions?
Penalty-free distributions can begin to be taken at age 59 1/2.
Is It Possible to Buy Precious Metals from Goldco without Gold IRAs?
Yes, Goldco also sells precious metals physically.
What Kind of Penalties Can I Face for Transitioning from a 401k or Traditional IRA to a Gold IRA?
Provided you follow all instructions given for the process, there will be no penalties.
Does Goldco Provide Custodian Services?
No. However, it has great partnerships with a series of reputable custodians.