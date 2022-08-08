Even as the summer nears its end, there are still many ways to enjoy State College this week — with various educational opportunities and live musical events.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the West Virginia Black Bears at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring dogs to the game as part of the team’s third “Bark in the Park” promotion.

9 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host New York Times Best Selling Author Liz Moore to discuss her recent novel and other works.

The event is free, and registration is not required.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will have a tour of Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center aquarium with the aquarium’s caretaker Sanjay Joshi.

The event is free, and registration is not required.

5:30 p.m. — State College’s free weekly festival, “Live After 5,” will take place in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, with a performance from local spiritual and tribal band Pure Cane Sugar.

Thursday, Aug. 11

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host the Brass Rats for a high-energy concert for children ages 3 and up.

Registration is free and available here.

5:30 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will teach a $25 drawing class focused on perspective and pencil shading.

Friday, Aug. 12

7:30 p.m. — Nearby Lemont Village will have local rock, folk and jazz band OverheaD for this week’s picnic.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

8 p.m. — State College’s Park Forest Community Pool will celebrate the end of summer with a Hawaiian-themed “dive-in” screening of Pixar’s “Luca.”

Attendance is $5 at the gate.

Saturday, Aug. 13

10 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will hold its children storytime at Way Fruit Farm this week.

The event is recommended for children ages 2-6, and registration is not required.

Noon — Eagle Iron Works at Curtin Village will welcome descendants of the families who lived and worked in the area for a “Come Home to Curtin” reunion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a family artifact with them to share stories, as well as their own lunch for a picnic under the pavilion.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Noon — University Wine Company’s “Art in the Vineyard” will take place at its Misty Hill Drive location.

The art and wine festival will feature the company’s famous “U-FREEZE Slushies.”

1 p.m. — Centred Outdoors will host a free hiking event in the Alan Seeger Natural Area, which is southeast of State College.

The first guided tour will begin at 1 p.m., and the second will follow at 3 p.m. Pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.

4 p.m. — The South Hills School of Business and Technology will host the Nittany Knights, a local men’s a cappella group, as part of its Summer Music Picnic Series.

A Brazilian Munchies food truck will also be present, and the picnic will begin at 4 p.m. — with the concert following at 6 p.m.

RELATED

+2 Places to study in and around State College As fall semester quickly approaches, new students will come to Penn State to meet new people…