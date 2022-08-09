With less than two weeks to go until the start of a new semester at Penn State, incoming freshmen are soon going to find themselves thrown into an unfamiliar world full of decisions.

Some former students and upperclassmen shared tips on ensuring the new students make the most of their time and money.

“Create a plan or outline of what you want to get done with before you start doing it,” Adam Maman said. “Pace yourself when working — don’t go too slow or too fast.”

Maman (junior-industrial engineering) also suggested designating specific spots as “workspaces” and others as “relaxing or non-work locations.”

“Before buying anything, figure out if it’s a need or a desire,” Maman said. “It’s OK to buy things you want, but identifying them is important.”

Maman also stressed the importance of a balance limit — an amount of money students are “not willing to dip below” — and not spending when they get close to that amount, so over time, they can increase that “baseline as [they] make more money.”

“I find it really helpful to break a task up into small chunks that feel more manageable and plan out when I can do each chunk,” Jenna Johnson said.

Johnson, who graduated from Penn State in spring 2022 with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, said it’s easy to “push off” assignments when you think of them as one big task.

Instead, she said it’s easier to think of them as pieces and said students should give themselves “enough time” to do it.

Another suggestion by Johnson is the Pomodoro technique, where someone will work on a task for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break and repeat until they are done.

“I feel much more productive when I have a clear end to my study time, and it’s good to give yourself breaks,” Johnson said.

Johnson stressed the importance of making a list of monthly expenses and comparing it with income, saying it can be “scary” to do the math and to become “aware,” but it’s necessary.

“I also like to budget in a set amount of money that I can spend on nice things for myself or others,” Johnson said.

According to Kartik Ugemuge, a majority of his time went into planning for his classes during the semester.

“I try to do many assignments between classes as I’m already in a productive mood,” Ugemuge (sophomore-computer science) said. “When I start after class, I tend to procrastinate as I know I have more time.”

Until now, Ugemuge said he has lived in the campus dorms, so managing food with the meal plan has been “very convenient” for him.

Ugemuge also said he never buys course textbooks until the professor says that they are mandatory.

“The professors usually design the class in such a way that you never need the textbooks if your note-taking skills are top notch,” Ugemuge said. “I also recommend using apps such as UNiDAYS and Snackpass. They have a ton of deals on all kinds of websites.”

Chaitanya Gautam said jotting down all tasks on a piece of paper helps the brain get rid of tensions and makes it less overwhelmed, and “striking off completed tasks” gives him a “feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment.”

“It is vital to prioritize tasks depending on deadlines and other criteria,” Gautam (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “Figure out your most productive time periods in the day, give general priority to the daily essentials on your to-do list, and treat leisure activities as a reward.”

Gautam also said to watch out for “impulse spending” and “learn to say ‘no’ to peers.”

Instead, keeping track of monthly subscriptions and trying to “cut out” the nonessential ones is also important, he said.

He said he also recommends that students cook their own meals whenever possible as it will prove to be less costly than take-out.

“Ensure you have auto payments for utilities like electric, water and even credit cards,” Gautam said. “You’ll never miss a payment and will avoid late fees, interest payments and other penalties. Automated bank transfers to your savings account will ensure you’re saving some amount monthly.”

Gautam stressed the importance of learning about personal finance and periodic investing. Starting with a small amount will give students “confidence” and “knowledge” about markets and investments, but starting early will provide “huge benefits” in the future, according to Gautam.

“Start with a weekly schedule and set up daily to-do tasks,” Jay Patel said. “Productivity tasks are especially helpful.”

Patel (graduate-applied data sciences) recommends balancing out time between academics and going out because student organizations and clubs are “an important part of college life,” but he said students should make sure they’re not “overbooking [their] schedule.”

“Use accounting apps like Splitwise to keep track of money spent between friends,” Patel said. “And avoid getting credit cards if you do not have a job.”

Patel also said there are plenty of sources on the internet to help beginners start investing regularly.

“Don’t feel like you need to have a very structured timetable where you plan your day down to the last minute,” Ananya Reddy said. “It can be helpful to write down the main tasks you need to accomplish in a day, and then just focus on fitting those tasks into whatever schedule the day calls for. It puts way less pressure on you.”

Reddy (junior-human-centered design and development) said she likes the idea of doing the most important things first in the morning because making that a “habit” to do at the start of the day, students won’t be left “scrambling to make time for it later.”

“Definitely have a spending limit for food and entertainment in particular,” Reddy said. “These categories are often driven by impulses rather than rationale.”

Reddy also recommends walking to places to get food rather than having it delivered. Delivery charges can “add up very quickly,” she said.

“If you’re about to buy something on sale, consider if it would be useful and meaningful to you even if it wasn’t on sale,” Reddy said. “Definitely try to save a certain amount of money every month. It’s a good habit to set aside a portion of your paycheck into a growth account.”

