Beginning college is often a time for young people to branch out from their homes and start to learn how to live life on their own.

But, according to seniors at Penn State and recent alumni, the freshman experience is something worth reflecting on.

Greg Vlass, who graduated in 2022 with a degree in management information systems, said he would’ve done some things differently during his freshman year if given the chance.

“It’s very easy to get lost in a crowd,” Vlass said. “I closed my social circle a little bit freshman year, and wish I was more open to getting involved and meeting new people.”

Vlass also advised incoming students to enjoy their time and have fun while they can.

“Stay up late with your friends,” he said. “You don’t realize how special the experience is until after the year wraps up.”

Mick Hurley offered a different perspective, mentioning some of the things he would have done the same.

“I would have still worked hard and made good grades. It was important for me to establish good study habits and maintain a healthy study-life balance,” Hurley (senior-supply chain and information systems) said.

Hurley also emphasized the importance of students taking care of themselves.

“I would have looked after my body more,” he said. “It’s easier to perform well in school if you're taking care of yourself outside of class.”

Salvatore Antonucci, who graduated in 2022 with a degree in accounting, said he would have changed some things about his college experience.

Antonucci said he would have “said ‘yes’ to more opportunities.”

“Freshman year I met a lot of great people and was involved in a wide variety of clubs and activities, but I feel like there was more I could’ve done to get the most out of that year,” Antonucci said.

Eden Elma, who graduated with a degree in chemical engineering in 2022, said freshman year was intimidating, but she managed.

“Freshman year I made a lot of friends in my hall and in the clubs I joined,” Elma said. “It was scary at first to reach out and get to know people, but looking back, I’m glad I did.”

Elma also said she would do some things differently at college.

“Looking back, I could have done a lot better if I had gotten over my fear and put in the time needed to go to [clubs].”

Bobby Owens said he would have focused on time management skills if he could change anything about his college experience because he “didn’t study much at all freshman year,” and his grades reflected that.

“I also wish I didn’t take [college] for granted because I lost the time from spring break to moving out due to COVID, and a majority of my friends from freshman year transferred out,” Owens (senior-communication arts and sciences and criminology) said.

Although Owens said he wished to change some things about his college experience, he encouraged students to enjoy college while they can.

“Enjoy the football games, parties, living next door to your best friends and doing stupid stuff at 2 a.m.”

