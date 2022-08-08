If I could send a letter to who I was when I first arrived at Penn State, this is what I would say. If you’re starting college in the next few weeks, I hope you find something helpful.

Dear freshman,

As I’ve prepared for my senior year, I’ve thought a lot about who I was when I first arrived at Penn State. We’ve probably all changed a lot these last few years. I know I have.

I came here scared but also arrogant. I thought I knew everything.

Something funny will happen as you make your way through college. You’re going to get further away from that person you were as a kid. You’re going to grow up, and that means you’re going to change.

It’s not magic.

There wasn’t some switch waiting to be flipped the moment you left home. Now, the choices you make matter. When you’re forced to make choices that matter, you start to find out who you really are.

Maybe we don’t change, but we find out more about what was always there.

You’re going to learn a lot about yourself. Much of what you discover will come as a surprise as you reach to peel back layers you didn’t even know you had.

You will be stunned at the things you can do. You will think you aren’t ready for something, and before you know it, you’re doing the damn thing.

You will be tested and be forced to find new strength. Of course, you will fail some of these tests. You’ll look around and wonder what’s worth it and what isn’t, but you can never feel sorry for yourself — not ever.

You’re going to meet a lot of people. That’s the best part of this whole deal.

“Human knowledge is never contained in one person. It grows from the relationships we create between each other and the world, and it is still never complete.”

Paul Kalanithi wrote that in his book “When Breath Becomes Air.”

Find people you care about and learn from them. The best friendships you have will be the ones that challenge you. Be guided by honesty and compassion, and you’ll fit in just fine.

Don’t take the time you spend with people for granted. You’re going to get to the point where I am now and wish you spent more time with them the first few years.

It’s OK to skip studying for that test one night to go hang out with your friends. I promise.

There will, of course, be times when you let your friends down or they let you down. You will do things and regret them and say things you want to take back.

You will make friends and lose friends. Some of the friends you lose will have a way of finding their way back into your life whether it be two months or two years later, so try not to burn any bridges.

There are only so few moments in our life that allow us to define who we are. Starting college is one of them. Give this your all.

Give every friendship, every project, all of your passions everything you have. Empty the tank, every time, so you don’t have gas left over when you get to the end of the road. You don’t get these chances back. Don’t be afraid to take risks or be different.

No matter what you’re feeling, remember it’s a privilege to feel.

Pain and sorrow mean we cared about something enough to get hurt, and what a beautiful thing it is to care about something that much.

Those bad feelings don’t mean whatever led to that point wasn’t worth it. It’s just part of your story.

When you’re tired in the morning and don’t want to get out of bed, remember you weren’t born to sleep. Some people would kill for that chance to get out of bed and live.

Don’t let yourself get discouraged. You’re going to see this thing through. You won’t win every battle, but you can never give up. Through all of the triumphs, all of the letdowns, you have to keep fighting the good fight and keep the faith.

You’ll get where you’re going, even if nobody knows where that is yet. This is going to be one hell of a story, and only you get to tell it.