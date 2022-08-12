As the incoming freshman class prepares for its first week of classes, many will likely show up with all sorts of questions to ease the transition to college.

Whether freshmen are afraid to ask or haven't received the most helpful response yet, resident assistants of East Halls, who will look out for many members of the new class in their introductory year, have advice to give incoming students.

Since East Halls is made up of exclusively first-year students, RA Chrisly Li said the area is beneficial because “you are around people who are just like you.”

Li (senior-supply chain and information systems), who was an RA her junior year and now her senior year, said “it’s easy to meet people and make friends because there are so many things you can go and try together.”

RA Julia Montevechi said for freshmen, East Halls is “the best place.”

“It is so exciting and communal in East — it can be isolating at first, but ultimately that is the best place to make friendships,” Montevechi, who graduated from Penn State in spring 2022 with degrees in criminology and Italian, said.

East Halls hosts many community events for students, making it a “super active area,” spring 2022 graduate and former East Halls RA Julian Jean said.

“For activities, East Halls holds a lot of community events, so if you miss one, there will always be a next,” Jean, who graduated with a degree in applied mathematics, said. “If you're into intramural sports, you can gather friends or people on your floor and create a team to bond with them.”

Montevechi said she recommends the gym for “fun activities” and making friends.

Li said one of her favorite memories was playing against her residents’ team in the Intramural Building.

When it comes to East dining, Jean said new students should seek out food at West and Pollock Halls for a potentially better dining experience.

Li said she recommends keeping track of meal points, “especially if you go to Starbucks a lot,” and if students choose to make food in their dorm, “don’t burn the popcorn at 1 a.m.”

For transportation to and from East Halls, Montevechi said students should “take the early bus” to avoid crammed transportation later in the morning.

“I’d say the white and blue loops will be your best friend, so familiarize yourself with the routes so you can get to class on time,” Jean said.

Jean said he encourages students to utilize tools to schedule classes, such as ratemyprofessors.com and to schedule classes based around habits students know they can maintain.

While the transition to college level classes may be daunting, Montevechi said she told her students to be “patient.”

“Everyone is in a rush to do this and learn that, but you have your whole life to learn and grow,” Montevechi said. “These freshmen come in thinking that failing one class means they will get kicked out — please take the time to be a young adult and have fun and make mistakes.”

Jean said he encourages students to reach out to their RAs because they signed up to be there for students’ “well-being in college.”

“We signed up for this role to be there for you on your darkest days, so they’ll always be there to help,” Jean said. “[Penn State] also has great services offered to help with your struggles whether it be academic, mental [or] physical.”

Montevechi said students should “be nice” to their RAs, and she said she wished she had reached out to her own RA more often.

“They are just students trying to pay for school — they aren't cops,” Montevechi said.

For general advice, Jean said he urges freshmen to try new things, meet people and look for leadership positions.

“Pursue a leadership role, as jobs love to see students being leaders inside [and] outside the classroom,” Jean said. “Pursue interests and enjoy time at Penn State, as it goes by faster than you think.”

Li said students shouldn’t feel “pressured” or “anxious” if they haven’t found their friend groups or the right major yet.

“Everyone has [their] own pace at finding things, whether it’s the group of people to hang out with or the right majors,” Li said. “Later, I learned that as long as I step out of my comfort zone and make an effort in things I do, the ‘right things’ and the ‘put-together life' will come at their own pace.”

