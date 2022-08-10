Thousands of students will make their way to Happy Valley for the first time at the end of August to begin their academic journey at Penn State.

For several of these students, this is their first time away from home — left to be completely independent in their academic, social and personal lives.

Penn State engineering professor Lewis Watt said he has liked to help his students find their careers and guide them to “visualize” their careers from their degrees in his 10 years at the university.

“I really, really try to impress [on] them that it's worthwhile for them to get the engineering degree,” Watt said.

Watt is a contract instructor with the university and teaches both introductory and special topics courses.

In these courses, he said he likes to provide tips about how to handle textbooks, how to take exams and, overall, how to handle the first few semesters as a college student.

“I really enjoy teaching these classes, and I find myself defending the world of the 18-year-olds to the rest of the people who criticize teenagers,” Watt said.

He also said he emphasizes how important time management is in college and how it plays into a proper work-life balance.

“I tell [students] that the most productive hours in the day are before anybody else is doing anything,” Watt said.

Associate Teaching Professor of English and women’s, gender and sexuality studies Manini Samarth, who has worked for the university for about 25 years, also noted the importance of setting time aside every day to get work done on time.

“Some of my students have checklists for the week, which can be useful, and always reach out to your professor if you need help,” Samarth said via email.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State students share tips on how to budget time, money With less than two weeks to go until the start of a new semester at Penn State, incoming fre…

Steve Sampsell, director of strategic communications for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, teaches his own freshman seminar course.

In his over 20 years working for the university, he said he also stresses the importance of proper time management to his students.

Sampsell said he tells his students to take advantage of their time throughout the day between classes to complete their coursework.

“When we talked about coursework, we talked about treating it like work. You know, take your classes at 9 to 5, focus on your classes, you'll have time for a social life,” Sampsell said. “[You're] going to have your evenings for clubs and organizations or whatever else it is you choose to do.”

Sampsell said he believes all incoming students have the “ability to succeed” at Penn State, and he would like to see them branch out and try new things while in college.

“I think [students] should get involved and try something,” Sampsell said. “[Don't] be afraid to say, OK, this wasn't for me. I'll try something else.”

Samarth also said she encourages students to move out of their comfort zone and expand upon their own thoughts and ideas through involvement on campus.

“[Make] the most of the variety and range of courses offered by the university. College is a place to grow, to absorb new ideas, to challenge or confirm what you know and believe. Every course you take can help you better understand yourself and the world,” Samarth said.

Sampsell also said he wants students to know they aren’t alone and that everyone else at Penn State is also trying to navigate their way through their college years.

He said there are “hundreds of people whose job in the university is to help you succeed or put you in a position to succeed” and said he recommends that students “take advantage of that.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State seniors, graduates reflect on lessons learned throughout their college experiences Beginning college is often a time for young people to branch out from their homes and start …

Edward Smith, a professor of aerospace engineering at Penn State for about 30 years, said he finds it very important for students to “make sure that [they’re] headed for the right major” and meet with a faculty adviser at least once a semester to keep on track.

Smith also said students shouldn’t “wait for [their] classes” when deciding if they’re in the right major, but instead he encourages students to utilize library resources and get involved in professional societies on campus to see where their interests lie.

Along with utilizing university resources, Smith also said he encourages students to get out of their dorms and stay on top of assignments so they have plenty of time to ask questions in class or during office hours.

“Your tuition pays for all these great buildings, all these great libraries,” Smith said. “Make use of them in the evenings, in between classes, as opposed to trying to come back to your dorm room where there are a lot of distractions. Then try to focus on your work.”

Watt said his students are often “shocked” when he tells them how many hours they should spend each week completing their coursework. But, he said he also helps guide his students through the coursework.

“[Be] prepared to be dedicated,” Watt said. “Be prepared to give it your very best.”

Smith said there’s much “trial and error” in college regarding coursework, saying students must solve more problems on their own and come to professors with questions.

Smith added that an important skill for classes is to realize what one does know and doesn’t know about a topic. That way, students are able to come talk to a professor so they can understand more about the topic and advance their studies.

Smith also said at the end of the day, everyone has 24 hours a day for seven days a week and can make their own decisions on how they will experience their college years.

“I think college is largely about making good choices. You have so many opportunities, so many different directions to go,” Smith said. “[How] you pick to choose what kind of choices you make and how to spend that time is really going to govern your experience.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE