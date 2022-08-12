Transitioning from high school to college can be very scary and confusing, let alone going through the same transition while moving to a new country.

Here are a couple of pieces of advice that could help you get through freshman year at Penn State as an international student.

Utilize your resources

Penn State has numerous tutoring services, mentorship and advising opportunities available to you.

If you ever have trouble with math, English or just need to find someone to talk to, there will likely be someone there to help you out.

The chances that there is a faculty member from your country who speaks your language are really high, and getting connected with them early on in your college career will make your experience much smoother.

Find other people like you, and join clubs

Students who came to the U.S. from the same country as you can help get rid of the initial homesickness you might feel.

Knowing there is someone who’s going through the same challenges, who grew up in the same culture and who understands all of your jokes and expressions makes State College feel like a home away from home.

Getting involved in different clubs and organizations will give you so many opportunities to meet new people from all different backgrounds. The more you talk to people, the more you learn about all of the different cultures, surprisingly.

Moreover, those clubs give you so many chances to find your passions in life outside of the classroom.

RELATED

+2 Penn State students recommend freshman dorm essentials ahead of move-in With less than a month until the start of a new semester at Penn State, incoming freshmen wi…

Football is a very big deal

“American” football is not soccer.

Unfortunately, most of us international students only know about this sport from American cartoons like “Hey Arnold!” But, don’t worry — there are tons of other international students who still have not learned the rules, nor do they have plans to do it.

Ultimately, it’s up to you whether you will leave college as a true football fan or never even attend one game.

Yes, Penn State is what they call a “football school,” but if it’s really not something you’re interested in, don’t waste your time or energy trying to fit in.

Do not compare yourself to anyone

It’s really easy to start looking down on yourself when you just start out in college or in a new country. Don’t forget to remind yourself that only very few people around you, if any, are going through the same changes you are.

The students from the U.S. don’t have to face the language barrier every day of their lives, and some other international students might have had access to better opportunities back at home.

There are so many factors that go into making your experience unique. Even if it feels challenging at first, give yourself time to adjust. You will get there.

Educate yourself on inclusivity

The first year at Penn State can be very tough, solely because of how unprepared you can be coming to college, especially in terms of inclusive language.

There are numerous countries where certain slurs are not viewed as “such a big deal,” or certain expressions that stereotype cultures and specific groups of people are used so frequently that you don’t think before saying them.

Most of the time, international students get into a conflict for saying something controversial, not because they meant to say something hurtful, but because they weren’t educated enough.

So, the earlier you take your turn and dive into the uncomfortable, the earlier you will learn to be more accepting and welcoming toward people who surround you.

Give yourself a break when you need it

If it feels like life is getting extremely hard, make sure to talk to mental health professionals, FaceTime your friends and family back at home, or just let yourself have some rest.

When you’re an international student, it’s so easy to feel like you aren’t doing enough. Coming to Penn State may be the first time in your life you are exposed to all of the different activities and opportunities.

It’s beneficial to take advantage of them, but knowing your limits is extremely helpful as well.

RELATED

Penn State upperclassmen give pointers on meeting new people, making friends for incoming freshmen With less than a month to go until the start of a new semester at Penn State, it’s not uncom…