YouTube Boxing Events for 2023: All Influencer Boxing Matches This Year

The biggest thing to happen to boxing in years is the rise of social media influencer fights. With stars like Jake Paul lacing up the gloves and driving record PPV numbers, you can find some of your favorite influencers beating each other almost every weekend.

Of course, you can also miss your favorite social media stars when they fight, as these bouts aren’t covered as closely as a typical championship match might be.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of all of the boxing events happening in 2023 featuring a YouTuber, TikToker, or other well-known influencers.

We can’t promise the fights will be good — we can just guarantee you won’t miss anything.

Upcoming YouTube Boxing Events in 2023

After the hug-fest on the 26th of February that saw Tommy Furry win via a split decision over Jake Paul’s fight – it’s clear that influencer boxing is an undeniable trend. Even stars like Cristiano Ronaldo were present to watch this fight in Saudi Arabia.

Below, you’ll find a list of every boxing match, MMA fight, or other fracas that’s on the docket for 2023.

Be sure to check back regularly, though, as new fights are added all the time (and others, as you likely well know, are dropped for no good reason).

FIGHTERSEVENTDATE
Tempo Arts vs GodsonMF & DAZN: X Series 0054 March 2023
Ginty vs Halal HamMF & DAZN: X Series 0054 March 2023
Astrid Wett vs AJ BunkerMF & DAZN: X Series 0054 March 2023
Walid Sharks vs MNA ProductionsMF & DAZN: X Series 0054 March 2023
Deen The Great vs Pully ArifMF & DAZN: X Series 0054 March 2023
King Kenny vs Ashely TebiMF & DAZN: X Series 0054 March 2023
Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai PerrettMF & DAZN: X Series 0054 March 2023
Mika vs. Alanah PearceCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Leonhart vs. CrankGamePlaysCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Froggy Fresh vs. Chris RaygunCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Jack Manifold vs. Dakota OlaveCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Myth vs. HundarCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis JohnsonCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Jaelaray vs. Abelina SabrinaCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Dad vs. StarkillaCreator Clash 215 April 2023
I did a thing vs. FitzCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Hayley Sharpe vs. Marisha RayCreator Clash 215 April 2023
John Morrison vs. Harley MorensteinCreator Clash 215 April 2023
Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbzCreator Clash 215 April 20

YouTube Boxing Events That Happened in 2022

Until you look at the list, you might think that there have only been a handful of social media influencer fights. However, there were dozens of fights last year — a handful that were awesome, some that were ok, and a bunch that…well, the less said about them, the better.

FIGHTERSEVENTDATEWINNER
Salt Papi vs. Halal HamDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Salt Papi
Stromedy vs. Austin SprinzDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Stromedy
Jay Cucciniello vs. Anthony TaylorDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Jay Cucciniello
Ryan Taylor vs. DK MoneyDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022DK Money
Armz Korleone vs. MinikonDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Armz Korleone
Kristen Hanby vs. VitalyDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Draw
King Kenny vs. FaZe TemperrrDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022FaZe Temperrr
Deji vs. Alex WassabiDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Alex Wassabi
Matt Watson vs. DadCreator Clash14 May 2022Dad
Ryan Magee vs. Alex ErnstCreator Clash14 May 2022Alex Ernst
DJ Welch vs. Erik HoffstadCreator Clash14 May 2022DJ Welch
I Did a Thing vs. TheOdd1sOutCreator Clash14 May 2022I Did a Thing
Yodeling Haley vs. JustaMinxCreator Clash14 May 2022JustaMinx
Hundar vs. StarkillaCreator Clash14 May 2022Hundar
Michael Reeves vs. Graham StephanCreator Clash14 May 2022Michael Reeves
Harley Morenstein vs. Arin HansonCreator Clash14 May 2022Harley Morenstein
iDubbbz vs Doctor MikeCreator Clash14 May 2022Doctor Mike
Tempo Arts vs. SmitheyEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Tempo Arts
Paddy Murphy vs. Dave the Other GuyEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Dave the Other Guy
Pully Arif vs. Tommy FlexEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Pully Arif
Luke Bennett vs. Dean LmEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Dean Lm
Ginty vs. KayRhysEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Ginty
Chef Dave vs. Aaron HuntEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Aaron Hunt
Elle Brooke vs. AJ BunkeEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Elle Brooke
Ed Matthews vs. Simple SimonEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Ed Matthews
Ryan Taylor vs. Anthony TaylorWicked N’ Bad31 July 2022Draw
Money Kicks vs. Traycho GeorgievOleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II20 August 2022Traycho Georgiev
KSI vs. SwarmzKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022KSI
Deen the Great vs. Evil HeroKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Deen the Great
Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsnKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Sam Hyde
Salt Papi vs. Andy WarskiKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Salt Papi
King Kenny vs. FaZe SenseiKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022King Kenny
Deji vs. FouseyKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Deji
FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim AlbaherKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Slim Albaher
KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz PinedaKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022KSI
Landon McBroom vs. Adam SalehAustin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib10 September 2022Draw
Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGibAustin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib10 September 2022AnEsonGib
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru AsakuraFloyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura25 September 2022Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Halal Ham vs. DTGJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Halal Ham
Astrid Wett vs. Keeley ColbranJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Astrid Wett
JMX vs. GintyJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022JMX
Slim Albaher vs. Ryan TaylorJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Slim Albaher
Jay Swingler vs. CherdleysJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Jay Swingler
Slim1Workout vs. StreetGorillaGuido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane28 October 2022StreetGorilla
Chris Avila vs. Doctor MikeJake Paul vs. Anderson Silva29 October 2022Chris Avila
Jake Paul vs. Anderson SilvaJake Paul vs. Anderson Silva29 October 2022Jake Paul
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. DejiFloyd Mayweather Jr. vs. DejiNovember 13 2022Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Minikon vs. Nick JosephHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy19 November 2022Minikon
Ice Poseidon vs. Brandon BuckinghamHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy19 November 2022Brandon Buckingham
FaZe Temperrr vs. OvertflowHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy19 November 2022FaZe Temperrr
King Kenny vs. DK MoneyHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy19 November 2022King Kenny
Greg Hardy vs Hasim Rahman JrHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy19 November 2022Greg Hardy
Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoorHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy19 November 2022Josh Brueckner
Deen the Great vs. Walid SharksHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy19 November 2022Deen the Great
Tras Kiran vs. AJ BunkerRage Combat Boxing26 November 2022AJ Bunker
2Saint vs. SpudMogul Chessboxing11 December 20222Saint
Fiction vs KJHMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022Fiction
Nathan Stanz vs BoxBoxMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022BoxBox
Abroad In Japan vs OvertflowMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022Abroad In Japan
HugS vs TophMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022HugS
Lawrence Trent vs Aman HambletonMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022Aman Hambleton
Andrea Botez vs Dina BelenkayaMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022Dina Belenkaya
Myth vs CherdleysMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022Myth
Disguised Toast vs PointCrowMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022Disguised Toast
Ludwig Ahgren vs CDawgVAMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022CDawgVA

Where to Bet on Youtube Boxing Events

As you can likely guess, not all online betting sites want to take action on these boxing matches. However, we’ve done some research to find the ones that do – and then compared the odds between them to learn which one offers the best value for your money.

We’ll be placing our bets on some of these Youtube boxing fights at BetUS, but you’d do well by checking out MyStake and BetOnline as well.

They all have a pretty generous welcome bonus to get you started.

Will 2023 Be the Year YouTuber Fights Officially Take Over Boxing?

As you can see from the lists above, there are almost more influencer boxing matches than bouts between full-time fighters. It will be interesting to see whether the public’s appetite for amateur fights continues to outpace interest in watching the pros.

Regardless of whether YouTube boxing events prove themselves to be of lasting interest or just passing fads, though, there should be plenty of entertainment on the books for 2023.

