YouTube Boxing Events for 2023: All Influencer Boxing Matches This Year

The biggest thing to happen to boxing in years is the rise of social media influencer fights. With stars like Jake Paul lacing up the gloves and driving record PPV numbers, you can find some of your favorite influencers beating each other almost every weekend.
Of course, you can also miss your favorite social media stars when they fight, as these bouts aren’t covered as closely as a typical championship match might be.
With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of all of the boxing events happening in 2023 featuring a YouTuber, TikToker, or other well-known influencers.
We can’t promise the fights will be good — we can just guarantee you won’t miss anything.
Upcoming YouTube Boxing Events in 2023
After the hug-fest on the 26th of February that saw Tommy Furry win via a split decision over Jake Paul’s fight – it’s clear that influencer boxing is an undeniable trend. Even stars like Cristiano Ronaldo were present to watch this fight in Saudi Arabia.
Below, you’ll find a list of every boxing match, MMA fight, or other fracas that’s on the docket for 2023.
Be sure to check back regularly, though, as new fights are added all the time (and others, as you likely well know, are dropped for no good reason).
|FIGHTERS
|EVENT
|DATE
|Tempo Arts vs Godson
|MF & DAZN: X Series 005
|4 March 2023
|Ginty vs Halal Ham
|MF & DAZN: X Series 005
|4 March 2023
|Astrid Wett vs AJ Bunker
|MF & DAZN: X Series 005
|4 March 2023
|Walid Sharks vs MNA Productions
|MF & DAZN: X Series 005
|4 March 2023
|Deen The Great vs Pully Arif
|MF & DAZN: X Series 005
|4 March 2023
|King Kenny vs Ashely Tebi
|MF & DAZN: X Series 005
|4 March 2023
|Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett
|MF & DAZN: X Series 005
|4 March 2023
|Mika vs. Alanah Pearce
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Leonhart vs. CrankGamePlays
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Froggy Fresh vs. Chris Raygun
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Myth vs. Hundar
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Dad vs. Starkilla
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|I did a thing vs. Fitz
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Hayley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|John Morrison vs. Harley Morenstein
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 2023
|Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz
|Creator Clash 2
|15 April 20
YouTube Boxing Events That Happened in 2022
Until you look at the list, you might think that there have only been a handful of social media influencer fights. However, there were dozens of fights last year — a handful that were awesome, some that were ok, and a bunch that…well, the less said about them, the better.
|FIGHTERS
|EVENT
|DATE
|WINNER
|Salt Papi vs. Halal Ham
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|Salt Papi
|Stromedy vs. Austin Sprinz
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|Stromedy
|Jay Cucciniello vs. Anthony Taylor
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|Jay Cucciniello
|Ryan Taylor vs. DK Money
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|DK Money
|Armz Korleone vs. Minikon
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|Armz Korleone
|Kristen Hanby vs. Vitaly
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|Draw
|King Kenny vs. FaZe Temperrr
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|FaZe Temperrr
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|Alex Wassabi
|Matt Watson vs. Dad
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|Dad
|Ryan Magee vs. Alex Ernst
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|Alex Ernst
|DJ Welch vs. Erik Hoffstad
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|DJ Welch
|I Did a Thing vs. TheOdd1sOut
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|I Did a Thing
|Yodeling Haley vs. JustaMinx
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|JustaMinx
|Hundar vs. Starkilla
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|Hundar
|Michael Reeves vs. Graham Stephan
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|Michael Reeves
|Harley Morenstein vs. Arin Hanson
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|Harley Morenstein
|iDubbbz vs Doctor Mike
|Creator Clash
|14 May 2022
|Doctor Mike
|Tempo Arts vs. Smithey
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Tempo Arts
|Paddy Murphy vs. Dave the Other Guy
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Dave the Other Guy
|Pully Arif vs. Tommy Flex
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Pully Arif
|Luke Bennett vs. Dean Lm
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Dean Lm
|Ginty vs. KayRhys
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Ginty
|Chef Dave vs. Aaron Hunt
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Aaron Hunt
|Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunke
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Elle Brooke
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Ed Matthews
|Ryan Taylor vs. Anthony Taylor
|Wicked N’ Bad
|31 July 2022
|Draw
|Money Kicks vs. Traycho Georgiev
|Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II
|20 August 2022
|Traycho Georgiev
|KSI vs. Swarmz
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|KSI
|Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|Deen the Great
|Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|Sam Hyde
|Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|Salt Papi
|King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|King Kenny
|Deji vs. Fousey
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|Deji
|FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|Slim Albaher
|KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|KSI
|Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh
|Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib
|10 September 2022
|Draw
|Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib
|Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib
|10 September 2022
|AnEsonGib
|Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura
|Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura
|25 September 2022
|Floyd Mayweather Jr.
|Halal Ham vs. DTG
|Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys
|15 October 2022
|Halal Ham
|Astrid Wett vs. Keeley Colbran
|Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys
|15 October 2022
|Astrid Wett
|JMX vs. Ginty
|Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys
|15 October 2022
|JMX
|Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor
|Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys
|15 October 2022
|Slim Albaher
|Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys
|Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys
|15 October 2022
|Jay Swingler
|Slim1Workout vs. StreetGorilla
|Guido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane
|28 October 2022
|StreetGorilla
|Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike
|Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
|29 October 2022
|Chris Avila
|Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
|Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
|29 October 2022
|Jake Paul
|Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji
|Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji
|November 13 2022
|Floyd Mayweather Jr.
|Minikon vs. Nick Joseph
|Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy
|19 November 2022
|Minikon
|Ice Poseidon vs. Brandon Buckingham
|Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy
|19 November 2022
|Brandon Buckingham
|FaZe Temperrr vs. Overtflow
|Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy
|19 November 2022
|FaZe Temperrr
|King Kenny vs. DK Money
|Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy
|19 November 2022
|King Kenny
|Greg Hardy vs Hasim Rahman Jr
|Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy
|19 November 2022
|Greg Hardy
|Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor
|Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy
|19 November 2022
|Josh Brueckner
|Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
|Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy
|19 November 2022
|Deen the Great
|Tras Kiran vs. AJ Bunker
|Rage Combat Boxing
|26 November 2022
|AJ Bunker
|2Saint vs. Spud
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|2Saint
|Fiction vs KJH
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|Fiction
|Nathan Stanz vs BoxBox
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|BoxBox
|Abroad In Japan vs Overtflow
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|Abroad In Japan
|HugS vs Toph
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|HugS
|Lawrence Trent vs Aman Hambleton
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|Aman Hambleton
|Andrea Botez vs Dina Belenkaya
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|Dina Belenkaya
|Myth vs Cherdleys
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|Myth
|Disguised Toast vs PointCrow
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|Disguised Toast
|Ludwig Ahgren vs CDawgVA
|Mogul Chessboxing
|11 December 2022
|CDawgVA
Where to Bet on Youtube Boxing Events
As you can likely guess, not all online betting sites want to take action on these boxing matches. However, we’ve done some research to find the ones that do – and then compared the odds between them to learn which one offers the best value for your money.
We’ll be placing our bets on some of these Youtube boxing fights at BetUS, but you’d do well by checking out MyStake and BetOnline as well.
They all have a pretty generous welcome bonus to get you started.
Will 2023 Be the Year YouTuber Fights Officially Take Over Boxing?
As you can see from the lists above, there are almost more influencer boxing matches than bouts between full-time fighters. It will be interesting to see whether the public’s appetite for amateur fights continues to outpace interest in watching the pros.
Regardless of whether YouTube boxing events prove themselves to be of lasting interest or just passing fads, though, there should be plenty of entertainment on the books for 2023.
