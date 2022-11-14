Best World Cup Odds & World Cup Betting Sites: Get Tips, Bonuses, and More for the Upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In the market for some competitive World Cup odds? Well, you're in the right place.
Our team of experts has compiled a list of the best sportsbooks to bet on the upcoming 2022 World Cup.
Best 2022 World Cup Betting Sites:
- Bovada: Best overall
- MyBookie: Most generous bonuses
- BetOnline: Best variety of betting markets
- SportsBetting.ag: Most reputable
- BetUS: Most competitive betting odds
Whether it's top odds you're looking for or juicy bonuses to help enhance the action, we've got all the information you need right here. Our top pick for betting on the Qatar World Cup is Bovada, but we found several other options that you should know about.
Ready to take a look? Let's go.
Best Qatar World Cup Odds & Latest Predictions
Brazil to Win the World Cup (Odds at Bovada: +400)
Is it really a 'tip' to promote the favorite? Well, when the odds are as good value as Brazil's are at +400, then yes. Realistically they may look on the short side, but they still represent good value for a squad that's as good as anybody in this competition.
It's true they lack the star power of their squads of yesteryear, and nobody's going to try and convince you that the likes of Richarlison and Vini Jr. are as lethal and dangerous as Ronaldo and Rivaldo were, but the facts remain:
They have a talented squad with a core spine of Allison, Casemiro, and Neymar, a coach in Tite who knows the players inside and out, and an undefeated record in qualifying. Who'd bet against that?
Currently, Brazil’s odds of winning at Bovada are at +400.
Kevin De Bruyne to Record Most Assists (Odds at BetOnline: +1200)
There is one key piece of information you need to know about this bet. Kevin De Bruyne is an assist machine. Mid-way through Manchester City's impressive season with their shiny new toy Erling Haaland, De Bruyne has already notched up nine assists.
He goes into the World Cup with Belgium, who admittedly don't have as strong firepower as Haaland up front but do possess a man named Romelu Lukaku, who shouldn't be written off by any stretch of the imagination.
If Belgium goes deep into the competition, De Bruyne's name will certainly be up there when it comes to assists. It's in his nature and one of the reasons he's currently one of the best players in the world.
At the time of writing, the odds of this happening at BetOnline were +1200.
Kevin De Bruyne to Win the Golden Ball Award (Odds at BetOnline: +1400)
Wow - we hear you thinking - you guys must really like Kevin De Bruyne! Well, yes. We do. He's one of the greatest footballers currently playing and doesn't get his flowers as often as he should. All that aside, this is just another good value punt that doesn't deserve to be looked over - with odds at BetOnline being at +1400.
Kevin De Bruyne has been in the top 5 footballers in the world for quite a while now, but in the quietest of ways possible. He doesn't make the headlines like Messi, Ronaldo, or Neymar, but his performances for Manchester City and Belgium speak for themselves.
It's also worth noting that if De Bruyne is likely to be one of the biggest assisters in this tournament, then that also puts him at very good odds of winning the Golden Ball award.
After all, the winner of scoring the most goals is already celebrated with the Golden Boot - this award is more about being a team performer, and that's something KDB has embodied his entire career.
Wales to Qualify from Group B (Odds at Sportsbetting.ag: +115)
This is pretty short odds - just +115 at SportsBetting.ag - and most likely comes at the cost of the belief that USA will not qualify from their group. But don't let that put you off! After all, while you're dealing with the inevitable upset of UMSNT's early demise, you can comfort yourself with the money you've won here.
There's not much to say about this particular wager other than this group is a two-horse race for the second spot between Wales and USA. Iran is pretty much a non-factor. While the USA is rightfully favored to come second over Wales, it's definitely not set in stone.
Wales are sneaky good on their day and possess Gareth Bale, who, despite his advancing years, can still be a very tricky opponent.
If Wales can muster up a point against England, which they've shown they're more than capable of doing in the past - anything could happen, not least of which would be Wales managing to qualify from Group B.
Betting on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Quick Overview
Betting on the World Cup is going to be different this time around, but don't let that put you off. Even better, if you haven't placed a bet on the World Cup before, you'll have no pesky bias getting in the way.
So what is the difference this year? Well, it's a fact the tournament is taking place right slap bang in the middle of the regular season.
Usually, the World Cup takes place during the summer, which is in the off-season for most of soccer's major leagues.
Due to adverse weather conditions in the host country of Qatar, this year's World Cup has to be played in a cooler climate, which means it's happening in winter. So what does that mean for you and anyone else who wants to get in on the action?
It means you'll already have some data to reference when making your bets. It's probably a good bet to wager on Harry Kane as the tournament's top goalscorer, for example, if he's already one of the top scorers in the Premier League this year.
There doesn't have to be hard statistical evidence, either. It can just be the very fact that a player has been playing well that might fill you with confidence for your upcoming bets. We advise you not to overthink it too much, regardless.
Find out more about the latest World Cup Betting Odds at Bovada.
Upcoming World Cup Tournament 2022: Key Info
Where and When Is the World Cup Happening?
The World Cup begins on the 20th of November 2022 in Qatar.
Who's Playing in the First World Cup Game?
Tournament hosts Qatar will be opening up against Ecuador, as is World Cup tradition.
Where Can I Watch the World Cup 2022?
Fox Sports will be broadcasting the World Cup 2022 live in the English language, whereas Telemundo viewers can watch it in Spanish.
Who Are the Defending World Cup Champions?
France won the last World Cup in 2018 and have decent odds of repeating it this time around.
Why Is There Controversy Surrounding This Year's World Cup?
The decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has been met with widespread condemnation across the globe.
Allegations of slave laborers being killed from overworking to complete infrastructure for the World Cup are already distracting from the competition itself.
There have also been safety concerns surrounding LGBTQ people's safety at the tournament. Openly gay Australian player Josh Cavallo has already openly gone on record as not feeling safe.
Fifa World Cup Betting Odds & Tips
For newcomers or those wanting to brush up on some lingo, here's a quick cheat sheet and glossary of terms for you to know when making your upcoming bets.
Moneyline: This is officially the most popular bet across the global market in almost any sport. It's also known as a 'straight win' bet. The moneyline represents the odds value of your selection to win. Taking the moneyline is making a straightforward bet on your selection to win, with no caveats.
Wagering Requirements: If you like to activate bonuses, then chances are you'll be seeing this term a lot. But don't let it put you off. In simple terms, it's the amount you have to bet through with funds before they become eligible for cash out. Just make sure to check on these terms before opting for a promotion.
Prop Bet: This is a bet that is independent of the outcome of the match. It's usually expressed as a player statistic, but it can also be other things too. One such example of a prop bet might be for Christian Pulisic to grab an assist.
Parlay: A parlay bet is when you combine multiple different bets into one accumulator. So you might opt to take the moneyline bets from a few different games in the first round. For example, England to beat Iran, and the USA beat Wales. You can then combine those selections into one bet for a potentially increased payout and higher odds.
Same Game Parlay: A same-game parlay is the same as a regular parlay, except it only applies to one game. This means you can gather multiple different bets and put them together for one increased payout, but they all have to be from the same event.
Sites with the Best World Cup Odds
1. Bovada - Best Site to Bet on World Cup 2022 Overall
Pros:
- Safe and secure
- 10+ years online
- $250 welcome bonus
- Top World Cup 2022 odds
Cons:
- Dual lines
Since 2011, Bovada has been a part of the online gambling community, steadily growing into the secure, trusted, and legitimate betting platform it is today. Its sportsbook remains its top attraction, with a wealth of excellent odds and deep markets to keep you hooked.
Bonuses & Promotions:
Here are some of the most attractive Bovada promotions that we were able to find:
$250 Sports Bonus
This welcome bonus is worth $250 and is eligible for all upcoming World Cup bets.
$750 Sports Bonus Crypto
Get an extra $500 if you deposit using cryptocurrency. Use the bonus code BTCSWB750 to activate the promotion.
Follow this link to find out the latest World Cup odds at Bovada.
2. MyBookie - Most Generous Bonuses of All World Cup Betting Sites
Pros:
- Excellent V.I.P. program
- No wagering requirements bonus
- Fantastic tournaments and contests
- A vast array of World Cup markets
Cons:
- Design needs improving
MyBookie first set up its website in 2014, and ever since, it has built up a fine reputation as an excellent online gambling platform. Players are spoilt for the choice between an excellent casino and a feature-rich sportsbook.
Bonuses & Promotions:
Looking for some generous bonuses available at MyBookie? Check out our favorite offers below:
$1000 sign-up bonus
Once you sign up, you can use the code MYB50 when making your first deposit. It comes with 10x wagering requirements and is worth up to $1,000.
$200 first deposit bonus
There’s another exciting welcome bonus here: use the code 200CASH to get up to $200 in bonus funds. No wagering requirements are attached - amazing, right?
25% sports reload
Use the bonus code MYB25 for a 25% reload bonus on each new deposit you make for the sportsbook.
Bet on the upcoming World Cup at MyBookie by clicking here.
3. BetOnline - Best Variety of Betting Markets of All World Cup Betting Sites
Pros:
- Top live betting component
- Risk-free bets
- 25 years online
- Top security and encryption technology
Cons:
- High banking fees
Can you imagine lasting over 25 years in an industry like online gambling? Well, BetOnline doesn't have to imagine because they've done so. It's fair to say that with that amount of time spent in the game comes a hefty reputation, complete with a loyal customer base.
Those customers will give you plenty of reasons to place your World Cup bets here.
Bonuses & Promotions:
We found that the list of bonuses and promotions at BetOnline is quite extensive. These are our favorites:
50% Sports Welcome Bonus
Use the promotional code BOL1000 while depositing to activate this bonus of up to $1,000.
100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus
Use the promo code CRYPTO100 while making a deposit to activate this bonus worth up to $1,000.
Bet on the upcoming World Cup Qatar at BetOnline by following this link.
4. Sportsbetting.ag - Most Reputable Site to Bet on the Qatar World Cup 2022
Pros:
- Top crypto bonuses
- 50% welcome bonuses
- Top industry reputation
- Secure platform
Cons:
- Poor design
Sportsbetting.AG is a high-quality betting platform for both sports and casino action. Don't let yourself be put off by the drab aesthetics; this website has been running for a long while and has an excellent range of sports betting markets to choose from.
Bonuses & Promotions:
As one of the most reputable betting sites out there, the selection of SportsBetting.ag promotions is amazing. We found a lot of generous bonuses during our SportsBetting.ag review. Here are our favorite bonuses:
50% Sports Welcome Bonus
Get a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000 on your first deposit. Just use the code SB1000 to redeem this offer.
100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus
Use the promo code 100CRYPTO when making a deposit to activate this special bonus. Keep in mind that only crypto deposits qualify for this promo.
25% Sports Reload Bonus
Use the bonus code FORLIFE to activate this sports reload bonus. Get an extra 25% on each deposit when used.
Follow this link to bet on the upcoming World Cup tournament.
5. BetUS - Most Competitive Qatar World Cup Odds
Pros:
- BetUS TV
- Deep selection of prop bets
- Big range of promotions
- $2,500 welcome bonus
Cons:
- Lack of traditional banking methods
BetUS is a pioneer for safe and secure online gambling in the USA. Combining an in-depth sportsbook with some high-quality online casino options, its built a stellar reputation as one of the best platforms you can gamble on.
Bonuses & Promotions:
You can find these bonuses at BetUS:
125% Sign-Up Bonus
Use the promo code JOIN125 when making your first deposit to earn up to $2,500.
200% Crypto Bonus
Use the promo code JOIN200 when making an eligible deposit to earn an increased bonus worth up to $3,750. Cryptocurrency exclusive.
100% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus
Use the promo code SU100CRYPT to claim and earn $2,500 in bonus funds. Cryptocurrency exclusive. We were quite impressed with the general feel of this betting site during our BetUS review.
Visit BetUS to check out the World Cup odds & latest predictions.
Best Bonuses to Enhance the World Cup Betting Odds
$250 Sports Bonus
This particular welcome bonus is worth up to $250 and is exclusive to be used on the sportsbook, thus making it eligible for all your World Cup bets. It must be activated on your first deposit. The wagering requirements are set at 5x.
$750 Sports Bonus Crypto
Bump your $250 bonus up to $750 with a crypto-exclusive bonus code. Wagering requirements are set at 5x. Use the bonus code BTCSWB750 to activate the promotion.
$1,000 sign-up bonus
Use the bonus code MYB50 when depositing to redeem this sign-up bonus worth up to $1000. Wagering requirements are set at 10x for this offer.
$200 first deposit bonus
An alternative welcome bonus with no wagering requirements is also available here. You can grab yourself a bonus worth up to $200 while making a deposit with the promo code 200CASH.
50% Sports Welcome Bonus
Use promo code BOL1000 to get a 50% deposit match worth up to $1000. You cannot use Neteller or Skrill for this promotion.
100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus
Using an eligible cryptocurrency, make a deposit using the promo code CRYPTO100. This will redeem bonus funds worth up to $1000. The wagering requirements are set at 14x, and all bonus funds expire after 30 days.
50% Sports Welcome Bonus
Use code SB1000 to get a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000. Wagering requirements are set at 10x, and all bonus funds will expire after 30 days.
100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus
Use promo code 100CRYPTO to activate a special crypto bonus. You must use an eligible cryptocurrency for it to work. Wagering requirements are set at 14x. Funds will expire after 30 days.
25% Sports Reload Bonus
Use bonus code FORLIFE to get an extra 25% off on all deposits. A minimum of $50 is required to activate this promotion. All funds expire after 30 days.
125% Sign-Up Bonus
Use JOIN125 to redeem a sign-up bonus worth up to $2500. All funds expire in 14 days, and wagering requirements are set at 10x.
200% Crypto Bonus
Use the promo code JOIN200 when depositing with an eligible cryptocurrency to unlock an exclusive crypto sign-up bonus worth up to $3,750.
Check out the latest World Cup betting odds by following this link.
Guide to World Cup Odds & Betting
Is It Safe to Bet on the World Cup?
Yes, it's completely safe to bet on the World Cup. Hundreds and thousands of people do so every four years.
Can I Win Real Money Betting on the World Cup 2022?
Yes, you can absolutely win real money betting on the World Cup. Just depends on how sharp you are.
Can I Use Bonuses to Bet on the World Cup?
Yes, there are plenty of bonuses you can use for the upcoming World Cup. We've showcased some of the best options in this article.
Is There Any Chance for the USA to Win the World Cup?
Not really. The USA has come on leaps and bounds over the years and deserves recognition for being a much more talented side than they were even five years ago.
But, the moment has come too soon for now. It's worth looking ahead to the next World Cup, which is being jointly hosted on American and Canadian soil, as that's when things could get really interesting for the men's national team.
What Group Stage World Cup Odds & Matches Should I Watch?
There are plenty of tantalizing group-stage matches that you shouldn't miss. We've listed them below:
- England vs. the USA on the 25th of November
- France vs. Denmark on the 26th of November
- Spain vs. Germany on the 27th of November
- Senegal vs. the Netherlands on the 21st of November
- Brazil vs. Serbia on the 24th of November
What Young Talent Should I Look Out For?
The upcoming FIFA World Cup promises to be stacked with young talent. Some of the more notable names include:
- Jude Bellingham of England
- Gavi of Spain
- Jonathan David of Canada
- Brenden Aaronson of the USA
- Jamal Musiala of Germany
Where Can I Find the Best 2022 World Cup Odds?
World Cup betting odds are competitive across the board. We recommend any one of our sportsbooks in this article, not only for Best World Cup odds but for excellent bonuses and promotions too.
Where's the Best Site to Bet on the Upcoming World Cup?
We've crowned Bovada as our top bookmaker for the World Cup due to its competitive odds and prestigious reputation within the industry. However, there are four other alternatives for a reason.
We encourage you to check them out. You never know which you might end up liking the most.
What Are the Odds of Mexico Winning the World Cup?
At the time of writing, the odds of Mexico winning the upcoming World Cup are +180 at BetOnline.
Who Will Win the World Cup Odds?
It’s quite hard to tell, but Brazil is our favorite. You can bet on Brazil to win the WC at Bovada.
How to Sign Up at a Top World Cup Sportsbook
Step 1: Register at New Betting Account
- Follow this link to log on to Bovada and click the red 'Join' button
- Fill out your details
- Wait for a validation link to arrive
Step 2: Validate Your Account
- Check your email inbox for the validation link
- If it's not there, check your spam box
- Once you've located it, click the link to complete the account validation
Step 3: Deposit and Play
- Deposit using your chosen payment method
- Use a bonus if you wish
- Navigate to the World Cup section and place your bets
So, What Are the Latest World Cup Odds?
Now you've finished reading this article, we hope you've gained some clarity about the process of betting on a world-famous competition like the World Cup.
If there's one takeaway we hope you understand, it's that betting on the World Cup is a legitimately easy and fun process. Don't get overwhelmed by any of the jargon. Just strap in and enjoy the ride.
No matter where you decide to place your bets on the upcoming tournament, whether it's Bovada or another one of our recommendations, you can bet with peace of mind knowing you're on a safe and secure platform.
Now go forth, and wager responsibly!
