If you're looking for the best Wild Casino bonus, you can get up to $5,000 worth of welcome bonuses when you sign up for an account.
Here are all the Wild Casino bonus codes available right now:
- HUMPDAY2: Get two 50% deposit bonuses every Wednesday
- WILD250: 250% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000
- HUMPDAY1: Get two 25% deposit bonuses every Wednesday
- WILD100: 100% match of up to $1,000 on second, third, fourth, and fifth deposit
- CRYPTO300: Get a 300% first deposit match with crypto deposits up to $3,000
- CRYPTO150: 150% match on second, third, fourth, and fifth deposit with crypto
- WCTOPUP: Get an extra $50 every Tuesday when depositing at least $50
- WCSUNFUN: 50% deposit bonus of up to $500
>> Find out more about Wild Casino
Are you thinking about signing up at a new casino? Then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got you covered with the best Wild Casino welcome signup bonus. Or maybe you already have an account and want some bonus codes to top up your account. Don’t worry, we’ve got options for you, too!
We've scoured thousands of online casino bonus codes, selecting only the best to recommend to you. We put in all the hard work so that players like you don't have to. Ready to learn about the latest casino bonuses at this online casino?
Let's get started!
Best Casino Bonuses at Other Top Gambling Sites
- Best 7BitCasino Bonus Code: [SPINBONUS] – Claim a 177% bonus and 77 free spins when you register for an account today.
- Best El Royale No Deposit Bonus Code: [35SPRING] – Redeem 35 free spins on one of the best slot games on the site, Plentiful Treasure!
- Best Red Dog No Deposit Bonus Code: [FREEBANDITS] – Grab 30 free spins on the game Cash Bandits 3 when you join Red Dog casino as a new player!
How to Claim Wild Casino Bonus Codes?
This Wild Casino deposit bonus code offers existing players two 50% matches every Wednesday. You can receive up to $250 each time you redeem it. To claim the bonus, follow the steps we've listed below:
1. Visit the Wild Casino website.
First, you'll need to visit the site on a Wednesday. It's important to ensure it's on this particular day, as the promotion is only valid then.
2. Log in to your Wild Casino account.
Select the "login" button at the top of the screen. Then, enter your email and account password. Once done, hit "log in."
3. Make your deposit.
Next, you'll need to deposit at least $150 into your account. Be sure to enter the bonus code "HUMPDAY2" into the cashier. You won't receive your bonus if you forget to put it in.
4. Check your Wild Casino account balance.
To ensure you received your bonus, check your account balance. The casino should add the extra funds to your account a few moments after your deposit.
5. Meet the wagering requirements.
You'll need to meet a 20x wagering requirement before redeeming the offer a second time. You can bet your funds on table games, slots, and video poker.
6. Repeat steps three through five. (Optional)
Once you complete the wagering requirement, you can redeem the HUMPDAY2 bonus code a second time.
What Are The Available Wild Casino Bonuses?
Wild casino bonuses and promotions that are currently run on this online gaming site include a generous welcome offer, mid-week reload bonuses, a special crypto welcome bonus, rebates, free spins, and no-deposit bonuses.
Players can claim these offers to receive rewards such as deposit matches, free spins, cashback, etc. However, note that it isn't free money. Players will need to bet the funds a specified amount of times before they withdraw.
Why Do Wild Casino Offers Bonuses?
You may be wondering why casinos in general would give away such fantastic rewards. What do they get out of it? Well, it helps attract new customers, for one. Plus, it keeps existing players happy and coming back for more. Building loyalty is key. And Wild Casino, just like any other online casino, wants as many players as possible to join the site.
Who Are Eligible for the Best Wild Casino Bonus Codes?
To be eligible for this Wilde Casino promo code, you need to meet the following conditions:
- You only have one account, and no one else with the same address, network connection, computer, or IP address has one.
- You have no active bonuses from another Wild Casino promo code.
- You haven't received a payout in the last 14 days.
- You don't have any incomplete wagering requirements on your account.
Bonus Terms and Conditions from Wild Casino
To claim the casino’s welcome offer with the Wild Casino bonus code WILD250, you'll need to meet the minimum deposit of $20.
Players can only claim this bonus once on their first deposit. It only applies to certain slot games, table, and video poker games. Live dealer games are totally excluded from this bonus.
You need to meet a pretty standard 35x wagering requirement before you can cash out any winnings from this bonus.
Wagering Requirements At Wild Casino
Wagering requirements dictate how much you need to bet before withdrawing your bonus as real money. The best online casinos include these in their bonus terms, which you should always read before claiming an offer.
Casinos include this obligation because otherwise, they'd be giving away free money. While these sites want to reward their players, they also need to earn an income.
Wild Casino, for example, has a 35x wagering requirement for its welcome bonus. The crypto bonus is slightly different with a 45x wagering requirement for the first crypto deposit. The subsequent deposits have a lower 30x wagering requirement. The rest of the bonuses at Wild Casino have pretty standard wagering requirements which usually range between 30-35x.
Different casino games have different contribution rates when it comes to wagering requirements. Slots have the biggest contribution at 100%. Roulette and some other games like Draw High-Low and 3 Card Rummy contribute 20%. The rest of the games have wagering contributions between 5-10%.
The casino doesn’t have the best live casino bonus. In fact, it does not have a live casino-specific bonus and the existing promotions don’t usually include live dealer games in the list of games you can play with the bonus funds.
You should also keep in mind that you can't play free casino slots with bonus funds. You must use real money.
Quick Wild Casino Review
Pros:
- 300+ casino games, including slots, live dealer, blackjack, and more
- Generous casino welcome bonus
- Up to $9,000 crypto deposit bonus
- Excellent 24/7 casino support
- Unique and fun jungle adventure theme
Cons:
- Few craps and baccarat games
Wild Casino is a fantastic online gaming site. Players prefer it over other casinos because its unique jungle theme ensures it stands apart from other traditional casinos. However, it is the casino features that make it a top-notch casino.
It has over 300 games to keep you entertained for hours. Most of the titles consist of the best online slots, which is good news if you enjoy spinning the reels. But that’s not all it has to offer.
You'll find 30 excellent live dealer options. These games create an incredible experience that's truly like visiting a brick-and-mortar casino. You're dealt in by a real person, and you can even chat with your fellow players.
If you ever need assistance, support agents are there for you. You can contact the live chat 24/7 for a speedy answer to any questions. Alternatively, you can email the casino, but responses will take slightly longer.
If you're ready to try out this stellar casino, register today. Don't forget to take advantage of the excellent Wild Casino sign-up bonus: 250% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit and four more 100% bonuses after that.
Unfortunately, this casino doesn't have a Wild Casino app. However, it doesn’t really matter, as the site is one of the best mobile casinos that are optimized for a wide range of mobile devices. You can enjoy the same mobile casino bonuses you'd find on the desktop version.
Banking Options at Wild Casino
You'll find a great list of banking options at Wild Casino. You'll have a total of 26 different methods to pick from, and you can use any of these to complete the deposit requirement for the 50% weekly bonus.
The casino is a major cryptocurrency supporter, so most options are forms of this currency. Although the site is crypto-heavy, players can also find other methods like credit/debit cards and bank transfers.
The available options at Wild Casino are:
- Apecoin
- Bitcoin
- Binance
- Avalanche
- Cardano
- Bitcoin Cash
- Dogecoin
- Chainlink
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
- Ripple
- Polygon
- Stellar
- Solana
- Tether
- Shibu Inu
- Mastercard
- USD Coin
- Discover
- American Express
- Person to Person
- Visa
- Bank Wire Transfer
- Money Order
- Check by Courier
- Cashiers Check
Tips for Using Your Wild Casino Promo Code
When claiming any bonus at Wild Casino, you can deposit with any banking method. However, we recommend using cryptocurrencies, as it has the fastest withdrawal times. The site requires you to withdraw with the same option you used to fund your account.
If you use a cryptocurrency to deposit, you can quickly receive your funds once you meet the wagering requirements. Speaking of this obligation, we recommend placing bets on slots without progressive jackpots. This way, all of your wager counts toward meeting it.
You should also consider making the largest bets you're comfortable with. That way, it doesn't take too long to meet the wagering requirement, as you only have seven days before the promo expires.
Mistakes to Avoid When Using Your Wild Casino Bonus Code
There are a few common mistakes players make when claiming Wild Casino promotions. Be sure to avoid the following:
- Not Meeting the Wagering Requirements: You'll lose your bonus if you attempt to withdraw before unlocking the funds.
- Betting More Than the Maximum: You can only wager up to $10 on slots and $200 on table games while meeting the wagering requirement.
- Letting the Bonus Expire: You've seven days to unlock your bonus funds. If you don't meet the wagering requirements before the expiration date, your promotion is void.
- Betting on Invalid Games: Some games don't contribute to the wagering requirement. Betting on progressive jackpot slots, live dealer titles, craps, or virtual racebook games are a waste of your time.
We highly recommend reading the terms and conditions before claiming any online bonus. This way, you know all the rules you need to follow and won't make any mistakes like those discussed above.
Special Bonus Offers and Unique Casino Bonus Codes from Wild Casino
Crypto Welcome Bonus
Wild Casino's best online casino welcome bonus offers crypto users up to $9,000. This offer is only available to new players creating an account for the first time. You will receive a 300% match of up to $3,000 on your first deposit.
Then, you will also receive a 150% match of up to $1,500 on your next four transactions. Each bonus has a $20 minimum deposit. You'll need to meet a 45x wagering requirement on the first deposit and a 30x one on the rest.
When claiming the bonus, enter the correct codes during your deposits: "CRYPTO300" on the first one and "CRYPTO150" on the rest.
Casino Welcome Bonus
If you aren't a fan of crypto, don't worry. Wild Casino offers you an alternative welcome package as well. You receive a 250% match of up to $1,000 on your first deposit and a 100% match of up to $1,000 on the next four.
Although this package is a bit smaller, you still receive many funds to explore the site: up to $5,000. Like the Bitcoin casino bonus, this offer requires a minimum $20 deposit for each match. However, the wagering requirement for each one is 35x.
However, note that only new players can claim this promotion. To do so, use codes "WILD250" (first deposit) and "WILD100" (other four deposits).
Tuesday Reload Bonus
Every Tuesday, any casino player can claim an extra $50 when they deposit at least $50 using the code "WCTOPUP." Once you activate it, you've 14 days to complete the 45x wagering requirement.
Sunday Funday Reload Bonus
If existing players deposit at least $100 on a Sunday, they will receive a 50% bonus of up to $500. You can claim it multiple times on that day. However, you must meet the 35x wagering requirement before using it again or withdrawing your funds.
Does Wild Casino Have No Deposit Bonus Codes?
Currently, Wild Casino isn't offering any Wild Casino no deposit bonus codes. However, this doesn't necessarily mean it never will. If you read the bonus terms and conditions, you'll see it mentions these bonuses.
It states that free chips have a maximum payout of five times the bonus or $150 (whichever is lower). The fact that the casino included this section in the bonus rules proves that they plan to hand these out occasionally.
Regularly revisit our site for updates on no deposit bonus codes at Wild Casino. This way, you're sure to know about them when they go live.
Can I Use Bitcoin at Wild Casino?
Yes, you can definitely use Bitcoin at Wild Casino. You make both deposits and withdrawals with this currency. It's an excellent choice for banking, as you receive a larger welcome package and a 5% boost every time you fund your account.
Players love this option because it's:
- Fast: You receive withdrawals within 48 hours.
- Secure: Bitcoin has extra security measures you won't find on more traditional payment methods.
- Private: Transactions are anonymous, with no bank or government involvement.
Loyalty Offers and Bonus Rewards from Wild Casino
The casino rewards loyal players with other promotional offers, which we'll discuss below:
Slots Tournament
Wild Casino runs these slot tournaments to promote top new online slots that are added to their portfolio. These usually run for a certain time period and offer different pot money values every time. Currently, there’s a $100,000 slot tournament at the casino for the game Vegas Heaven.
Weekly Tournaments
This casino gives away $5,000 in tournament prizes every week. You can join three tournaments for a chance to win $50-$1,000.
Honest Wild Casinos Customer Reviews and Feedback
We scoured the internet searching for real player reviews of this casino. We found several promising testimonies, which we've included examples of below:
Wild Casino FAQs
What Happens if I Forget to Enter the Wild Casino Signup Bonus Code
If you forget to enter the bonus code, you won't receive the bonus funds. You'll then have to make a separate deposit, remembering to put it in this time. However, this only works for promotions that aren't welcome packages.
You must claim Wild Casino welcome packages on your first deposits. Therefore, you must remember to enter the code the first time.
Where Can I Find More Wild Casino Promo Codes?
We keep our website up-to-date with all the current promo codes. Be sure to check back for more offers in the future. You should also visit the site's promotion page to make sure you don’t miss out.
What's the Best Code at Wild Casino?
Aside from the generous welcome bonuses, the best Wild Casino bonus code is "HUMPDAY2", which gives you a 50% deposit match of up to $150. You redeem it two times every Wednesday.
Is There a Wild Casino Referral Bonus?
Absolutely! You can get a 200% up to $200 referral bonus including 50 free spins when you refer a friend and they end up signing up for a Wild Casino account.
Do Wild Casino Bonus Codes Expire?
Yes, these offers do eventually expire. We keep our list as up-to-date as possible, but you should claim these offers quickly before they're gone!
So, What’s Your Favorite Wild Casino Bonus?
Now you know all about Wild Casino's best promotions and we are sure you’ll love them. We’ll leave it to you to pick a favorite.
Make sure to head over to the site and enter code "HUMPDAY2" for your weekly 50% bonus. The site could pull this offer at any time, so act quickly! Don't forget to revisit this article for updates on new offers at this excellent casino.
More Casinos Similar to Wild Casino With New Bonus Codes
If you aren't sold on this casino, check out these alternatives:
7Bit Casino is an excellent alternative for players who like to play the BTC games. You’ll find thousands of the best online casino games specifically intended for crypto players – something you can expect from one of the best bitcoin casinos in the industry.
Sign up today to claim a 177% bonus and 77 free spins!
If you're a huge fan of video poker, you may want a larger selection of video poker games. El Royale has you covered with 14 titles (compared to nine at Wild Casino).
You’ll also find some of the best casino bonuses here at El Royale. In fact, there are several promotions on here that you will absolutely love.
Register now for 35 free spins using code "35SPRING."
You may be overwhelmed by the selection of crypto banking methods at Wild Casino. If this payment option scares you, Red Dog Casino may be a better option for you.
It has a much smaller selection of cryptocurrencies. Plus, it offers several other options like Visa and Flexepin.
Sign up today using code "FREEBANDITS" for 30 free spins!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: