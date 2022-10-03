Best Video Poker Online Sites in 2022: Ranked by Video Poker Games, RTPs, Bonuses & More

Tracking down trusted gambling sites with a decent variety of online video poker games can be difficult.
Many online casinos focus on other games and forget how many players actually want to play video poker!
So, we spent weeks testing and rating casinos according to the quality of their video poker games, bonuses, cashout processes, and other essential factors.
Our recommended online casinos are fully compatible with PC and mobile devices. You can play free video poker at most of them and switch to 'real' mode when you're ready.
Ignition Casino tops our charts. Poker makes Ignition tick, and it offers engaging reliable video poker machines. The casino releases cashouts within 24 hours and has bonus offers with low wagering requirements for cash and crypto players.
Ready to find out all our nominees? Let's dive in now!
Best Video Poker Online Sites
- Ignition: Best online video poker overall
- Slots.lv: Best range of video poker bet sizes
- Ducky Luck: Biggest first deposit bonus
- Wild Casino: Best game variety
- BC.Game: Best for crypto video poker
- Bovada: Best for low bonus wagering requirements
- Cafe Casino: Best for fast withdrawals
- Super Slots: Best for regular promotions
1. Ignition Casino - Best Video Poker Online Site Overall
Pros:
- Video poker from RealTime Gaming
- High payout rates on video poker games
- Combined $3,000 bonus for poker
- Low bonus wagering requirements
- Withdrawals within 24 hours
Cons:
- E-wallets not supported
Ignition is a fully-licensed online casino that offers plenty, but poker is its heart and soul. It features real-money video poker machines that you can practice for free when you feel like it.
This is one of the oldest video poker online casinos, having been launched in 2016, which means they know what players are looking for.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Ignition hosts 8 reliable, top-of-the-range video poker games from RealTime Gaming. Among them, we have to highlight these:
- Bonus Deuces Wild 1 Hand
- Double Double Bonus Poker 1 Hand
- Jacks or Better: 1 Hand, 3 Hands, and 10 Hands
- Joker Poker: 1 Hand, 3 Hands, and 10 Hands
The "Jacks or Better" video poker machine has a top cash prize of 4,000x when you bet 5 coins. It also offers the best odds with an RTP (Return to Player) of 99.54%!
These popular video poker games are operated by a Random Number Generator and frequently tested for fairness.
You can play the online video poker machines in practice mode or real money mode, so you can test different variations and hone your video poker basic strategy without paying a dime.
Welcome Bonuses: 5/5
Ignition's low wagering requirement of 25x makes it easier to turn your bonus winnings into cold hard cash (or crypto), more than anywhere else.
These are the welcome bonuses available and the codes you'll need to claim them:
- Fiat: 100% Up to $1,000 Casino Bonus + 100% up to $1,000 Poker Bonus - use code "IGWPCB 100" to claim this offer
- BTC: : 150% Up to $1,500 Casino Bonus + 150% up to $1,500 Poker Bonus - use code "IGWPCB 150" to claim this offer
A minimum deposit of $20 is required to claim either of these welcome bonuses.
Playing video poker contributes 10% towards meeting the wagering requirements, and the maximum bet permitted while playing with the bonus is 20% of your deposit amount.
Note that the Poker Bonus applies to the real poker tables at this casino, not the 'video poker' area. The Casino Bonus is the bonus you'll be wagering on the video poker machines.
If you are looking forward to getting started with Ignition Casino`s favorite video poker games, you might like to check out the best Ignition Casino bonus codes here.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.9/5
Payouts are fast, boasting withdrawal times of less than 24 hours. The only issue here is that e-wallets aren't accepted, which is a bit of a downer if that's your preferred payment method.
The following payment methods are supported:
- Cards: Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH
- Vouchers: Ignition's voucher system lets players transfer funds to each other
A minimum deposit of $20 is required, and withdrawals start at $10.
Alternative Games: 4.9/5
Aside from authentic video poker, this site offers over 110 casino games created by respected providers like Spade Gaming, Spinomenal, and Woohoo - to name a few. The real money games include slots, bingo, table games, and keno.
There are 34 live dealer tables comprising variations of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Live Super Six. Bets at the live tables start at $1.
It's also nice that you can switch to real poker whenever you feel like it and start playing against a mix of professionals and regular poker players.
Visit Ignition and play the best video poker games at one of the most famous online poker casinos.
2. Slots.lv - Best Online Video Poker Site for Flexible Betting Limits
Pros:
- Up to $7,500 bonus for crypto players
- Up to $5,000 bonus for fiat players
- Video poker bets from $0.01 to $5
- Withdrawals released within 48 hours
- Always available customer support
Cons:
- No e-wallet payments
If you're a stickler for multi-part deposit offers, look no further. The collection of video poker titles mirrors Ignition's portfolio, and Slots.lv offers a bit more variety when it comes to regular casino game offers.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Slots.lv offers a similar suite of online video poker tables as Ignition Casino, so you'll be able to play variations of "Deuces Wild," "Jacks or Better," and "Joker Poker" here.
You can place bets ranging from $0.05 to $5 on video poker games consisting of one hand. Bets on real money video online poker with three or more hands range between $0.01 and $1.
All of the games are tested for fairness and offer high RTPs.
Each video poker machine can be played in 'real' mode or 'practice' mode, providing ample opportunity to sharpen your video poker strategy.
Welcome Bonuses: 4.8/5
Slots.lv offers a multi-part welcome offer that's too hard to pass up. You'll be able to cash in on lucrative bonuses on your first 9 deposits!
Crypto players get a 300% match up to $1,500 on their first deposit and 150% up to $750 on the following 8 deposits.
If you deposit with your credit card, use the bonus code "HELLOSLOTS200" to grab a 200% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit, and use the code "HELLOSLOTS100" to get a 100% bonus up to $500 on your subsequent 8 deposits.
The maximum bet allowed while playing with the bonus is equal to 20% of your deposit, and playing video poker contributes 10% to the bonus wagering requirements. You can find more of these great offers on the Best Slots.lv Bonus Codes article published earlier.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.8/5
Slots.lv accepts all three major credit card brands as well as the following cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Tether
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
In addition to the above payment methods, the casino also processes withdrawals via Bank Wire, Check by Courier, and Player Transfers. You can also use Player Transfers to deposit.
Withdrawals made by cryptocurrency are approved in roughly 24 hours, but they may reflect in your account in less than an hour. Other withdrawal methods may take up to 48 hours to be approved.
Alternative Games: 4.9/5
Slots.lv delivers an exciting portfolio of 195 slots, 7 bingo games, keno, and a variety of table games, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.
The live dealer area is a little slim, offering 6 live table games.
'Hot Drop Jackpots' are awarded to lucky slots players hourly and daily. There's also a 'Super Jackpot' that must pay out before it reaches $250,000!
Grab your slice of the action at Slots.lv and amplify your first deposit with a 200-300%bonus!
3. Ducky Luck - Best Bonus of any Video Poker Online Site
Pros:
- 14 Video poker games from Rival Gaming
- 600% First deposit crypto bonus
- 500% First deposit fiat bonus
- Superb mobile design
- Fully mobile-optimized website
Cons:
- Limited withdrawal methods
Ducky Luck allows cash and crypto players to dive into the action with a fantastic bankroll boost.
The casino provides a well-rounded selection of payment methods and a stellar range of Rival Gaming's best online video poker games.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Ducky Luck offers 14 top video poker games, comprising single-hand and multi-hand versions of the following:
- Aces and Faces
- Deuces and Joker
- Deuces Wild
- Double Joker
- Jacks or Better
- Joker Poker
- Tens or Better
You can click the information buttons or hover over the video poker icons to find out how other players rate the games. You can also leave your ratings when logged into your account.
Free video poker games also can be tried here, courtesy of their demonstration mode, when you get fictitious credits to hit the cards without investing any of your own money.
Welcome Bonuses: 4.7/5
Crypto players get a 600% bonus match up to $3,000, plus 150 free spins.
Fiat depositors get a 500% bonus match up to $2,500, plus 150 free spins.
As well as in other real money video poker platforms, playing this card game contributes 10% towards the wagering requirement.
The free spins are added over 3 days:
- Day 1: 50 Free spins on the "Mystic Wolf" slot
- Day 2: 50 Free spins on the "Golden Gorilla" slot
- Day 3: 50 Free spins on the "Five Times Wins" slot
A minimum deposit of $25 is required to claim the bonuses.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.6/5
Ducky Luck provides a decent range of deposit methods, but the withdrawal options are pretty limited.
You can deposit with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin.
When it comes to withdrawals, the options are Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, and Check. The minimum withdrawal amount for Bitcoin is $25, while the minimum value for Wire Transfers and Check withdrawals is $150.
The casino does not process Wire transfers and Check withdrawals to Maryland and Washington.
Alternative Games: 4.7/5
There's a lot to keep you busy at Ducky Luck, with a sweet selection of over 300 slots, table games, and casual games like scratch cards and keno.
In the live casino area, you'll find a series of blackjack and other popular table games streamed from Fresh Deck Studios.
The casino also hosts 39 jackpot slots from innovative providers such as Arrows Edge and Dragon Gaming.
Click here to maximize your deposit with a gigantic first deposit bonus at Ducky Luck Casino.
4. Wild Casino - Best Variety of Online Video Poker Games
Pros:
- 15+ video poker game selection
- Wide range of 18+ payment methods
- Prompt payouts within 48 hours
- Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 370+ games in total
Cons:
- Layout and design not so attractive
This well-known casino was launched in 2017 and delivers fast payouts. We like the fact it offers video poker games from several providers. You can play different versions of "Deuces Wild" and other games with fun rule variations.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Wild Casino's video poker portfolio is akin to Lucky Duck's. You'll find an assortment of Rival Gaming's video poker games in the lobby with a few extra games from brilliant, fun-loving providers, such as Nucleus Gaming.
If you haven't tried Nucleus Gaming's version of 'Deuces Wild Poker' - there's no time like the present. Each time you get a winning hand, you'll have the option to play the 'Double Up' mini-game.
In total, there are 10 single and 7 multi-hand video poker games at Wild Casino, giving this site the second most diverse video poker portfolio on our 'Top 5' list of recommended casinos. As expected, you also have access to free online video poker here too.
Welcome Bonuses: 4.4/5
If you're new to Wild Casino, you can capitalize on a 250% Casino Welcome Bonus of up to $1,000. The bonus comes with 35x wagering requirements, and you must use the code "WILD250" when you make your first deposit to claim the offer.
If you're keen on playing with crypto, you can claim a 300% match bonus up to $3,000 when you use the bonus code "CRYPTO300" with your first deposit.
A minimum deposit of $20 is required to claim either of these bonuses, and the wagering requirements must be met within 30 days to turn your bonus winnings into withdrawable cash.
The maximum bet accepted while playing with the bonus is $10 per spin. Playing video poker online contributes 10% towards meeting the bonus rollover.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.4/5
Wild Casino supports a large selection of fiat and crypto payment methods and delivers speedy withdrawals within 1 to 48 hours.
You can deposit with Credit Cards, eCheck, MoneyGram, Money Order, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, and 16 Altcoins.
Minimum deposits start at $25 for credit cards, $100 for MoneyGram, and $25 for cryptocurrencies - except for Ethereum deposits, which start at $50.
MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Visa are the credit cards accepted.
Alternative Games: 4.7/5
If you ever need a break from online video poker, you'll have plenty of options here. In fact, they are one of the best free online slots sites out there.
Wild Casino offers 378 games from providers like BetSoft, Dragon Gaming, and Fresh Deck studios.
Have a go at any of the 213 slots, or try your luck at keno. You'll also find a great selection of regular table and live dealer casino games on the menu. So, take your pick!
Visit Wild Casino to play over 15 real money video poker games from various talented providers.
5. BC.Game - Best Online Video Poker for Crypto Players
Pros:
- More than 65 video poker games
- Provably fair games
- Instant withdrawals
- Accepts over 80 cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Pure crypto gambling casino
BC.Game's unbeatable video poker collection would have landed it the top spot, but this is a crypto-only casino, so it's really only going to appeal to players interested in cryptocurrencies.
Video Poker Games: 4.6/5
BC.Game houses more than 65 video poker tables, including one 'BC Originals' video poker machine that flaunts a house edge of 1%.
Choosing a video poker game from the plethora available is made easier because each game icon displays the game's RTP (return to player percentage).
Suffice it to say you'd have to search hard to find a better gambling site to play video poker games.
Welcome Bonuses: 5/5
If you deposit at least $10 within 20 minutes of opening your online casino account, BC.Game will offer you a 300% first deposit bonus.
However, if you don't want to deposit so hastily, you can still claim match bonuses on your first 4 deposits.
The size of your first deposit bonus offer depends on the size of your deposit:
- Deposit $30 - $80 for an 80% bonus match
- Deposit $80 - $400 for a 100% bonus match
- Deposit $400 or more for a 180% bonus match
The remaining 3 deposit bonus offers are also awarded according to a sliding scale similar to the explanation above.
There's no time restriction on bonuses at BC.Game, you have all the time in the world to unlock them and turn them into real crypto.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.3/5
This is one of the few online casinos that accept Bitcoin and more than 80 other cryptocurrencies.
If you have Altcoins that aren't accepted, there's a good chance you can still use them to deposit. Simply select the "From Altcoin" option on the Deposit page, choose your cryptocurrency from the list, and pick crypto that you want to convert it to.
Withdrawals are released instantly, so the time your cashout takes to reach you depends entirely on the blockchain.
We're completely blown away by this site's crypto functionality - it's a shame that cash players can't deposit here.
Alternative Games: 4.4/5
BC.Game offers hundreds of slots and live casino games. It also features a fun portfolio of instant-win games that border on addictive.
Once again, depending on your location, you may face game restrictions.
The casino gives all players a daily spin on the "Lucky Wheel," where you have a shot at winning real cryptocurrency or bonus coins. There's also a daily lottery with a $100,000 jackpot prize; tickets go for just $0.10.
Sign up with BC.Game and have a crack at the free Lucky Wheel game!
How We Choose the Best Online Video Poker Sites
Video Poker Portfolio:
The most important thing is the quality of the video poker portfolio. Casinos should provide a variety of video poker, including the most popular styles like "Jacks or Better" and "Deuces Wild".
Sites supplying games from trustworthy providers and with higher RTPs get better ratings, as well as those with free video poker machines.
Welcome Offers:
We look at the size of bonus offers and test out the bonuses to see how valuable they are in terms of playing video poker machines. Playing video poker should help players meet the wagering requirements on the bonuses. Sites with better bonus terms and conditions score higher.
Deposits and Payouts:
Most casinos provide instant deposits wherever the payment method allows, but they should also offer a decent variety of payment methods. We rate casinos based on the reliability of their payment methods, the speed of payouts, and any fees associated with deposits and withdrawals.
Alternative Games:
Video poker takes center stage in our ranking methodology, but sometimes it's fun to try different games too. So, we look at the entire portfolio to see what other betting options are available, how dependable the games are, and whether or not the games are tested for fairness.
Other Factors:
No doubt, we couldn't include everything we tested in this article, or you'd have so much reading to do that you'd never get to play. Other factors that haven't been mentioned include the casinos' payout rates, licenses, certificates, and reputations.
Guide to Playing Online Video Poker
Can I Play Video Poker Online for Real Money?
Yes, you can play video poker for real money or cryptocurrency at our recommended casinos. If you want to stand a chance to win real money, sign up, make a deposit, and play the video poker machines in 'real' mode.
Where Can I Play Free Video Poker Online?
You can play free online video poker at most of the casinos on our list. At Slots.lv, Wild Casino, and Ignition, you can even play free video poker tables before you sign up.
Is There an App for Online Video Poker?
Yes, some online casinos offering video poker have apps you can download. But it's unnecessary since all the best video poker sites can be accessed instantly on your mobile device without having to download and install software on your smartphone or tablet.
Open the casino website in your mobile browser to get started.
What is the Best Strategy for Online Video Poker?
The best video poker strategy is simple: learn the rules of the game and the odds of landing certain hands, and then only play reliable video poker options on trusted sites.
Which is the Best Video Poker Casino?
Ignition is the best video poker casino, in our honest opinion. The games are provided by RealTime Gaming - a top-rated software provider known for its safe, reliable games.
The casino offers first-class customer support, no-hassle withdrawals, and bonuses with reasonable terms and wagering requirements.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Video Poker Sites
- You can count on reliable gaming and low wagering requirements with Ignition, one of the Best Online Casino for Real Money.
- Enjoy a 100% casino bonus plus a 100% real poker bonus when you sign up and use bonus code "IGWPCB 100" to deposit.
- Crypto players can use the bonus code "IGWPCB 150" to claim a 150% casino bonus plus a 150% poker bonus.
- Here, you'll find the same video poker portfolio as at Ignition.
- However, you can't play real poker tourneys at Slots.lv.
- Crypto depositors can get a whopping 300% bonus on their first deposit.
- If you're depositing with your credit card, use the code "HELLOSLOTS200" to get a 200% match on your first deposit.
- Hosting an exciting collection of online video poker isn't the only thing this casino is known for.
- New players can claim a match bonus of up to 600% on their first deposit plus 150 free spins on some seriously fun slots.
- This site offers a variety of our favorite video poker games from different game providers.
- And, it doesn't waste time processing payouts! Don't forget to use the correct bonus code when you deposit.
- Crypto players should use code "CRYPTO300," and fiat players can use code "WILD250" to claim the first deposit bonus.
- Hailed as one of the best casinos by crypto enthusiasts worldwide, this online casino offers many opportunities to play online video poker.
- Win cash prizes in the daily lottery or take a free daily spin on the Lucky Wheel.
- New players who deposit within 20 minutes get a 300% first deposit bonus.
How to Sign Up and Play Video Poker Online
Getting started can seem intimidating if you're unfamiliar with online video poker. Never mind, our step-by-step guide will have you playing the best video poker options at trusted casinos without a hitch. We'll explain how to sign up at our top pick, Ignition Casino.
Step 1: Open the Video Poker Website
- Follow this link to open Ignition Casino on any device
- Click the big 'Join' button if the Registration page doesn't generate automatically
Step 2: Create Your Account
- Complete the short Registration form and select the 'Register' button
- Create a 4-digit Security PIN and click on "CREATE"
- Choose a bonus from the drop-down box
Step 3: Deposit and Enjoy the Video Poker Machines
- Choose a deposit method on the Deposit page that pops up
- If the Deposit page doesn't pop up, click on the profile icon at the top of the screen
- Select 'Deposit' and choose your preferred payment method
Ready to Explore the Top Online Video Poker Sites?
Video poker is one of the most rewarding online casino games. You get the same level of engagement that you do from slots, but you also have some control over the game's outcome.
We've listed the best casinos with high RTP video poker games.
Ignition Casino takes first prize with its reliable software, rapid payout times, and low-wagering bonuses.
The other sites gave Ignition a good run for its money, so feel free to try them out too. You can try as many as you want. This is your video poker story.
