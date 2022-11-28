USA vs Iran World Cup 2022 Betting Odds, Predictions, and Match Info: How to Bet on Iran vs USA

Following Iran’s surprise win over Wales, Game 3 in Group B sees the USA vs Iran face-off in a must-win match for the Stars and Stripes. For Iran, they know that just a draw will be enough to send them through to the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time in their history!
The match takes place on Tuesday, 29 November, and Bovada has priced the USA as the (-115) favorites to take three points. Iran are available at (+330).
In today’s article, we’ll be taking an in-depth look at USA v Iran, offering expert analysis, predictions, and betting odds, as well as a review of the best betting sites for the upcoming match.
USA vs Iran Odds
- USA to win (-115)
- Iran to win (+270)
- Draw (+245)
- Iran Draw no bet (+167)
- USA -1.5 (+250)
- Over 2.5 goals (+150)
- USA over 1.5 goals (+122)
- USA half-time full-time (+215)
- USA to record a shutout win (+230)
Best Sportsbooks to Bet on USA vs Iran
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Most for prop bets
- SportsBetting.ag: Most attractive bonuses
- BC Game: Best for crypto
- MyBookie: Best for alternative lines
- XBet: Fastest payouts
- BetUS: Best for market variety
- EveryGame: Most reputable
Guide to Betting on USA vs Iran at World Cup 2022
The USA excelled against England, with main man Christian Pulisic pulling the strings. We like the look of the USA finally taking all 3 points in their third group match.
In order to place this bet and any others, it’s important that you sign-up for a legit sportsbook account, like Bovada.
Not only does signing up to a legit sportsbook mean you get to place your bets in a safe and secure environment, but it also means you’ll be able to take your pick from a wide variety of markets and bet types and lock in your bets at the best possible prices.
Here is how to join Bovada in a few easy steps:
Step 1: Visit the Website and Click “JOIN”
Click here to open the website of Bovada.
Find the red “JOIN” button at the top right of the homepage and give it a click to begin.
Step 2: Fill in the Form
A short form will then pop up. You’ll be required to enter your first and last name, as well as your date of birth, mobile number, and email address. You’ll also need to create a password for your account.
Step 3: Finish Registration & Start Betting on Iran vs USA
Once you reach the end of the form, tick the box to confirm that you agree to the T&Cs and then press “Register.”
Once your account is created, you can continue by making your deposit and making bets on USA vs Iran.
USA v Iran FIFA World Cup Betting Odds: Detailed Information
When Does the USA vs Iran Take Place?
Tuesday, November 29 at 14:00 (GMT-5).
Which Stadium Will the USA vs Iran Be Played at?
Al Thumama Stadium.
Where Can I Watch the USA vs Iran?
Fox and FS1 will be broadcasting the USA v Iran as well as all the other World Cup matches.
How to Bet on the USA vs Iran Match on November 29
While betting on the USA on the moneyline (-155) at Bovada is the simplest way to bet on this match, it might not be the best way to maximize your profits.
In fact, there are lots of different ways you can bet on this key Group B match. If you’re new to betting on soccer in general, let’s take a look at a few important terms you need to understand.
Moneyline Betting:
When you bet on the moneyline, you’re betting on a team to win. For example, the USA are (+105) to beat Iran, which means if you placed a $20 stake on this match, you would make a $21 profit.
Handicap Betting:
A handicap bet is different from the more straightforward moneyline bet because it comes with a condition: The team you bet on must win by a specific margin.
For example, let’s say you think the USA will beat Iran - but you’re not sure about the fairly short moneyline (+105) odds. Instead, you might fancy them to win by at least 2 clear goals (such as 2-0 or 3-1). If so, you could bet on the USA -1.5 at odds of (+280) at MyBookie.
The benefit of handicap betting is that it lets you lock in more profit than simply placing a moneyline bet.
Totals:
A totals bet in soccer is when you bet on over or under X amount of goals. In the USA v Iran match, you could bet on over 3.5 total goals at Bovada (+355). For this bet to win, there need to be at least 4 goals shared between the two teams.
You can also bet on total goals by specific teams, such as the USA, over 1.5 goals (+122). For this bet to win, the USA needs to score at least 2 goals versus Iran.
Best Sportsbooks for Betting on USA vs Iran
1. Bovada - Best Site to Bet on USA vs Iran November 29 Match Overall
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- 200% referral bonus
- Earn rewards points for betting on World Cup matches
- Cryptos accepted
Cons:
- Late lines
Bovada is an internationally renowned sportsbook with years of experience that always delivers the goods when it comes to soccer betting in general. You can get started right now with a 50% welcome bonus that entitles you to as much as $750 worth of free play on the World Cup (and other sporting events).
You can also claim a 200% referral bonus at Bovada if you manage to get your friends involved in time for the World Cup, and you’ll rack up rewards points if you bet on USA vs Iran, as well as all the other World Cup matches.
Bovada is currently offering just under 120 markets for the USA v Iran match, with the USA priced as the heavy favorites (-115) based on the fact that they have to win.
Iran knows that a draw will see them through - and since the USA have drawn both their matches so far at the World Cup, taking the draw (+255) at Bovada seems like a potentially shrewd idea.
Bovada boasts a clean user interface that makes it super easy for you to select a match, browse through the markets and place your bets. It’s fully licensed and was once under the ownership of Bodog, which is one of the world’s biggest sporting brands.
2. BetOnline - Best World Cup USA vs Iran Betting Site for Props Bets
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 25% reload bonus
- Wide range of prop bets on World Cup matches
- 25+ years experience
Cons:
- Credit card fees
BetOnline has been around for more than 25 years and is currently offering World Cup bettors a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. You can also claim a 25% reload bonus here anytime you deposit at least $50, which means you get to boost your bankroll throughout the whole World Cup.
Placing your bets at this slick and professional sportsbook is a piece of cake, with BetOnline offering a suite of tools to enhance the World Cup betting experience. You can take advantage of a Props Builder and place the same game parlays. For example, you could bet on the USA to win and over 1.5 goals in the same bet.
The Props Builder is there to assist you if you dip into the props market for the USA v Iran game, which includes assists, cards, player performance doubles, shots on target, and tackles.
3. SportsBetting.ag - Most Generous Bonuses for USA vs Iran Betting
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- 25% unlimited reload bonus
- Goalscorer prop bets
- 25+ years experience
Cons:
- Dated web design
New players can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag just in time for the USA v Iran match. You’re free to use your bonus funds on this match and any other World Cup match, and you can also opt-in to a 25% reload bonus every day.
Our SportsBetting.ag review shows that it is a highly established soccer betting site that was launched over 25 years ago and which has thousands of positive reviews. It sports a decidedly old-school layout, which will suit soccer bettors who just want to get straight into the action without any distractions.
You can pick from a wide variety of markets for the USA v Iran match, including total corners, match result, and total goals; we all as the correct score. Since Iran will be doing all they can to get a draw, placing a small stake on 0-0 at (+1000) seems almost like a no-brainer.
You can also bet on who you think will score first, with Pulisic the standout bet in this market at (+400).
There is also a wide range of World Cup specials to take advantage of at SportsBetting.ag, and now that Argentina have already lost their opening group match, their (+290) price to be eliminated in the Round of 16 is tasty.
4. BC Game - Best for Crypto World Cup USA vs Iran Betting
Pros:
- Up to 1 Bitcoin welcome bonus
- Accepts more than 100 cryptocurrencies
- Boosted odds on World Cup matches
- Brand new betting site
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept fiat currencies
Popular crypto betting site BC Game gives you a chance to earn as much as 1 BTC when you create your first account and start betting. You’re also free to enter a $2,100,000 World Cup wagers contest and a World Cup Carnival that has a $100,000 prize pool.
When it comes to betting on the USA v Iran match, BC Game offers a vast number of markets (over 300 in total). These are separated into categories like “Player Props,” “Combo Markets,” and “Fast Markets,” and there are also useful stats and info that will help you place more informed bets.
There are boosted odds available on the USA v Iran match, and BC Game accepts more than 100 cryptocurrencies!
Apart from earning 1 BTC straight off the bat, you can also complete regular tasks, such as making a deposit, for the chance to earn more rewards throughout the World Cup.
5. MyBookie - Best USA vs Iran Betting Site for Alternative Lines
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- 200% referral bonus
- Stars & Stripes vs the World promo
- Same game parlays
- Alternate handicaps available
Cons:
- Limited banking options
MyBookie’s welcome bonus is a 50% matched deposit offer worth up to $1,000. You can also enter their “Stars & Stripes vs the World” promo that rewards you for betting on the USA during the World Cup.
Same game parlays are available here, and MyBookie has also served up a selection of tempting specials and props for the 2022 World Cup.
For the USA v Iran game, you can take your pick from more than 300 markets. It’s unsurprising that the USA are priced as the (-110) favorites since this is a must-win game.
You can also bet on the spread here, the USA -0.5 available at (-114). If you feel as though that lacks value, you can dip into the alternate handicap market, with the USA -1.5 priced at (+246) following their goalless draw against England.
MyBookie will also be highlighting their own expert picks and analysis for this and other matches.
Best Bonuses for USA v Iran World Cup 2022 Match
Bovada - $750 Welcome Bonus: This is a 75% matched deposit offer that’s valid when you make a first deposit and use the bonus code “BTCSWB750.”
BetOnline - 50% Sports Welcome Bonus: To claim a 50% up to $1,000n welcome offer at BetOnline, you need to make a minimum deposit of $55. and use the promo code “BOL1000.”
SportsBetting.ag - 50% Welcome Bonus: SportsBetting.ag’s 50% welcome bonus is worth up to $1,000, and it’s available to all new customers who make a qualifying deposit of $50 or more. Use the promo code “SB1000” to opt in.
BC Game - 1 BTC Welcome Offer: Use the promo code “BCBONUS” to opt-in to BC Game’s welcome offer that gives you a chance to earn as much as 1 Bitcoin straight off the bat as a new player.
MyBookie - 50% Welcome Bonus: This is a welcome bonus that matches your first deposit of 50% up to $1,000. The minimum deposit is $50, and you need to use the bonus code “MYB50” to redeem it.
Guide to USA v Iran World Cup 2022 Betting
Is It Safe to Bet on the World Cup 2022 USA vs Iran Match?
Betting on a tournament like the World Cup is completely safe as long as you join legit, licensed sportsbooks like Bovada - it is our top pick for World Cup betting odds to wager on USA vs Iran. This ensures your details will be safe and that you'll always receive whatever winnings are yours.
What Types of Soccer Bets Can I Place for USA vs Iran?
You can place a wide range of soccer bets at sportsbooks like MyBookie, including betting on the spread, betting on the moneyline, and betting on total goals. You can also place props bets, such as the first goalscorer, as well as explore other markets, including both teams to score and half-time/full-time.
Did the USA Beat England at the World Cup?
The USA drew for the fifth time with the Three Lions in Game 2 in Group B. The goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium means the USA needs to beat Iran in order to get out of Group B.
Can the USA Beat Iran on November 29?
The USA have a strong attack and relies on a disciplined pressing game. Iran, knowing a point will be enough, will likely sit back, which means the USA will need the inventiveness of global superstar Christian Pulisic and the finishing skills of Timothy Weah to help them overcome the Iranians.
What Does the USA Need to Do in Order to Qualify from Group B?
Out of the four teams in Group B, the USA still have a strong chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. All they have to do is beat Iran, and they will qualify.
What Is a Good Bet for the USA vs Iran?
The solid money would be on the draw at (+245), which you can grab at sportsbooks like Bovada and BetOnline. This is because Iran knows that a draw will get them out of the group ahead of the USA, and they will therefore pack their defense out in a bid to frustrate the USA. Under 0.5 first-half goals is also an attractive option.
If you're confident about the USA's chances, you can take them on the moneyline at (-115).
So, What Are the Latest USA vs Iran World Cup Predictions & Tips?
The USA v Iran can be the Stars and Stripes moment of glory as they seek to make it out of Group B and enter the knockout stages. Iran know that a draw will suffice and will do all they can to keep the door shut on Pulisic and co. - but whatever happens, the pressure will be cranked up even more when you place a bet on this match.
Bovada is our top pick for this and other World Cup matches, thanks to a lucrative $750 welcome bonus that gets you started in the right way.
Whatever you decide to do, remember that World Cup betting is meant to be purely a form of entertainment. We, therefore, remind you to always gamble responsibly.
