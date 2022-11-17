USA vs England World Cup 2022 Betting Odds, Tips & Predictions: Where to Bet on USA vs England

The USA vs England World Cup 2022 game is just around the corner — and we’ve rounded up a list of the best betting odds, predictions, and expert tips that you can take a look at today.
Whether you want to bet on the USA taking all 3 points or whether you live in the hope that Christian Pulisic can “score anytime,” there are plenty of markets you can choose from in this exciting World Cup Group B encounter.
In this article, we’ll also point you in the direction of the 8 best-rated US sportsbooks where you can lock in your FIFA World Cup bets, as well as grab soccer bonuses and promos.
If you’re eager to place a bet right away, we recommend you lock the USA to win at +460 odds or England to win at -155 odds at Bovada.
Let’s start.
USA vs England Betting Odds
- USA to Win (+460)
- England to Win (-155)
- Draw (+270)
- Draw No Bet USA (+310)
- USA Over 0.5 Goals (-167)
- Both Teams to Score (+100)
- USA to Score First (+230)
- Goal in Both Halves (-125)
- USA + 2.5 (-250)
- England to Win and Under 3.5 Total Goals (2.25)
>> Lock your bets at these odds at Bovada
How to Bet on USA vs England (World Cup 2022)
To ensure you’re able to place your USA vs England bets at the best price possible and benefit from reliable payouts and amazing bonuses, it’s important that you join legit, fully-licensed soccer betting sites like Bovada.
Here's how to get started at Bovada in a few simple steps:
1. Click "JOIN"
Click here to open Bovada’s official website and hit the red "JOIN NOW" button at the top right of the homepage.
2. Fill in the Form
A single-page form pops up in the middle of the screen. You'll be asked to enter some personal details, such as your full name and date of birth, as well as an email address and password.
3. Agree to the Terms of Service
Once you've clicked the box at the bottom of the form to confirm you agree to the Terms of Service, click the red "REGISTER" button, and your account will be created. Before being able to claim Bovada’s bonus, you’ll also need to verify your phone number.
4. Make a Deposit
Now that your account is live, head over to the cashier section of Bovada to make your first deposit.
Once your funds arrive, open the “Sports” section from the top and choose FIFA World Cup from the left-hand side of the screen to see the betting odds for all games.
Betting on USA vs England: Predictions, Tips & Top Betting Odds
USA to Win (+460): Every single bookmaker has priced the USA as the massive outsiders for this match. That’s hardly surprising when you consider the Three Lions are a top-10 team. But this is the best USA squad of all time, and England entered the tournament on the back of a winless run that stretches back to March 2022.
>> Bet on USA to win at +460 odds at Bovada
USA Over 0.5 Goals (-167): The likes of Pulisic, Aaronson, and Sargent are all capable of causing England problems, and we like this price for the USA to get at least one goal at MyBookie.
>> Bet on USA to score a goal at -167 odds at MyBookie
Both Teams to Score (+100): This bet is available at a better price than “USA over 0.5 goals” and is well worth taking on if you expect both the USA and England to find the net. Our experts certainly think so and you can place this bet at BetOnline.
>> Bet on both USA and England to score at +100 odds at BetOnline
USA vs England: Key Match Info, Date & Where to Watch It
When Does the USA v England 2022 World Cup Game Take Place?
The USA vs England game takes place in Group B on November 25 at 15:00 ET.
Where Can I Watch the USA vs England Match?
Fox will be showing the USA v England live, and you can also watch it on FuboTV.
What Stadium Will USA vs England be Played at?
This Group B match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium.
What Group are the USA and England in?
The USA and England are in Group B, along with Iran and Wales.
Have the USA and England Played Each Other Before?
The USA and England have faced each other 11 times so far. England has won 8 times, while the USA has triumphed twice.
Guide to Betting on USA vs England in the 2022 World Cup
If you’re dipping your toes into FIFA World Cup betting for the first time, it’s essential that you get to grips with a few bet types and betting terms. Let’s get you up to speed:
Handicap Betting:
While the moneyline bet can be a great option if you’re backing the underdog at long odds (such as the USA to beat England at +460), there’s almost no value if you’re backing the favorite at short odds.
Instead, you can enter the handicap market, which in soccer is when you bet on the favorite to win by X amount of goals. For example, you could bet on England (-1.5) at +180. This represents far better value than an England moneyline bet at -167, but it does also mean they will need to win by 2 clear goals (such as 2-0 or 3-1).
>> Check out the handicap odds for USA vs England at Bovada
Over/Under (Totals):
The over/under bet — also known as a “totals” bet — is very common in soccer. It refers to the total number of goals scored in a match. If you were to bet on the USA to score over 0.5 goals against England at -167, you’d need them to score at least one goal.
If, on the other hand, you bet on under 2.5 total goals in the match, you’d need there to be less than 3 goals over the 90 minutes.
>> Check out the over/under odds and markets at BetOnline
Parlays:
A parlay is a bet that contains 3+ selections. For example, you could choose the USA to beat England alongside a few other bets, such as the Netherlands to beat Senegal, and add them to the same bet. In order for your bet to win, all your selections must come good.
Parlays are ideal if you want to place small stakes in the hopes of a bigger return.
Cash Out:
Lots of betting sites let you cash out your bet before the event has finished. Let’s say you bet on England -1.5, and they’re winning 2-0 with 80 minutes on the clock. Your cash out is in profit and — worried that the USA might score a goal to ruin your bet — you decide to take the cash out in order to lock in some profit.
>> Check out all USA vs England betting markets at Bovada
Best USA vs England Betting Sites
1. Bovada: Best Site to Bet on USA vs England Overall
Pros:
- World Cup Predictor Challenge with a $50k Prize
- Hugely established sports betting site
- 80+ markets for all FIFA World Cup matches
- Wide range of prop bets
- Up to $750 welcome bonus
- One of the best crypto sports betting sites
Cons:
- Posts late lines (applies to other sports, not the World Cup)
Bovada is a leading US sportsbook that’s currently running a World Cup Predictor that gives you a chance to win as much as $50,000. All you have to do is enter your predictions for the World Cup group stages and knockout stages and get more right than everyone else in order to land the big prize.
Besides predicting the result of the USA vs England game, you can also bet on it separately at Bovada. The USA are priced as massive underdogs at (+460), but we like the look of England to be leading at half-time at (+121).
If you’re confident in regards to the USA’s chances, you can hedge your bets by betting on “USA draw no bet” at (+310).
There is also a wide range of props to choose from at Bovada, including the exact number of goals you think either team will score and whether or not England will score in both halves (+180).
>> Click here to enter Bovada’s World Cup Predictor challenge for the chance to win $50,000.
Learn more about this betting site in our dedicated Bovada review.
2. BetOnline - Best USA vs England Betting Site for Spread Betting
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- Spread betting available on all World Cup matches
- Prop Builder tool
- Same game parlays
Cons:
- $55 min deposit to activate the bonus
BetOnline gets you started with a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. You can use your bonus funds on the USA vs England match or any other FIFA World Cup game and sporting event.
The USA is available at the best odds of (+500) to beat England, or you could take England to be leading at half-time at (+131).
Other markets haven’t yet been released for this match-up, but you can try some spread betting, with the USA +1 available at (+105).
Same game parlays are also available at BetOnline, which means you could build an entire bet around a number of different selections on the USA vs England match. There’s also a useful Props Builder tool here, as well as World Cup specials that are available at enhanced odds.
>> Click here to get started at BetOnline with a 50% welcome bonus.
3. MyBookie - Great Asian Handicaps Odds for USA vs England
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- Multiple Asian handicaps on all FIFA World Cup matches
- Alternative totals
- Referral bonuses
Cons:
- Limited payment methods
As a new player at MyBookie, you can kick things off with a 50% first deposit bonus that’s worth as much as $1,000. This has arrived just in time for the World Cup, and you can use it on the USA vs England match.
MyBookie has largely gone with the markets when it comes to their USA vs England odds, with the USA priced at (+460) in the moneyline and England priced at (-161) in the same market.
We would swerve the moneyline and instead recommend dipping into MyBookie’s 140+ other betting options for this match. These include Asian handicap bets, where England -1.5 is available at an eye-catching (+171).
There are also alternative totals here, although if you stick to the regular totals markets, you can get over 2.5 total goals at (+102).
>> Click here to claim your 50% welcome bonus at MyBookie.
4. SportsBetting.ag - Best USA vs England Betting Site for Futures Markets
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 25+ years experience
- Wide range of World Cup futures bets
- 200% referral bonus
Cons:
- Dated user interface
SportsBetting.ag is another highly respected US sports betting site with 25+ years of experience that has a 50% welcome bonus on the table for new bettors.
This is also an old-school sports betting site that sports a spreadsheet-like design that will suit players who want to bet on the USA in a fuss-free environment.
The USA is priced as the huge underdog to beat England at (+500), which is the best price you’ll get them at. Over 2.5 total goals is also reasonably priced at (+105), with SportsBetting.ag banking on the likes of Harry Kane and Pulisic to turn this into a goal fest.
There are also plenty of FIFA World Cup futures and specials here at SportsBetting.ag, and we like the look of Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at an outstanding (+1400).
>> Click here to grab your 50% welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag.
Check out an in-depth Sportsbetting.ag review.
5. BetUS - Endless Props Bets for USA vs England in the 2022 World Cup
Pros:
- 125% welcome bonus
- BetUS TV feature
- Multiple prop bets for USA vs England
- 300% referral bonus
Cons:
- High minimum deposit
BetUS is jam-packed with tools and features, including a BetUS TV show that will be running throughout the World Cup. There’s also a 125% sign-up bonus available for new players.
Where BetUS stands out is with its wide selection of prop bets for the USA vs England match, as well as all the other FIFA World Cup games.
If you’re feeling confident, you can dip into the correct score market and try your luck on scores like the USA to nick a 2-1 win (+1800). If, however, you think England will cruise to victory, a classic 2-0 scoreline is available at (+700) for the Three Lions.
You can also bet on the correct half-time score, as well as the winning margin. On this note, the USA to win by 2 are priced at a mega (+1600).
>> Click here to opt-in to a 125% welcome bonus at BetUS.
Check out our BetUS sportsbook review.
Top Bonuses to Bet on USA vs England in the 2022 World Cup
Bovada: $50k World Cup Predictor Challenge
Bovada’s $50k World Cup Predictor Challenge is free to enter, although you must have placed an initial deposit and bet first. Then, you just need to predict who will come first and second in every FIFA World Cup group before predicting every single result in the knockout stages (based on your group positions).
The top prize for this is $50,000, and the bettor who predicts the most outcomes will get it.
BetOnline is offering new players a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. This is a first deposit offer, and you need to use the bonus code “BOL1000” and deposit at least $55 to trigger it.
MyBookie: 50% First Deposit Bonus
To claim the 50% first deposit bonus at MyBookie, you need to make a first deposit of at least $50. The bonus is worth as much as $1,000, it comes with 10x wagering requirements, and you need to use the promo code “MYB50” when prompted.
SportsBetting.ag: 50% Welcome Bonus
SportsBetting.ag’s sign-up bonus is 50% up to $1,000. Wagering requirements are set at 10x, the minimum deposit is $55, and you have a full 30 days to meet the wagering requirements.
BetUS is currently offering new customers a 125% welcome bonus that’s split between the sportsbook (100%) and the real money online casino (25%). The promo code for this is “JOIN125,’ and the minimum deposit is $100. Wagering requirements are set at 10x for sports betting and 30x for casino games.
Can I Win Money Betting on the USA vs England World Cup Game?
Yes, you will win money at any of our recommended betting sites if your USA vs England bet goes through.
Lots of people around the world make money betting on soccer, including World Cup group matches and international matches. How successful you'll be depends on how knowledgeable you are of the sport and the team — and it will also require you to have some luck, too.
>> Check out the betting odds for USA vs England
Is it Safe to Bet on the World Cup?
Betting on the World Cup is 100% safe as long as you place your bets at reputable sportsbooks like Bovada and BetOnline.
Can the USA Beat England in the 2022 World Cup?
It's a long shot for the USA to beat England. They will need their key players like Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and Tyler Adams — who all play in the Premier League — to be firing. At the same time, they will need to defend well to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Phil Foden quiet.
Can the USA Make it Out of the Group Stage in the 2022 World Cup?
For the men's national team to make it out of Group B, they will likely need to beat Wales and hope to better the Dragon's result against Iran. If they lose to Wales, third place beckons.
When was the Last Time England Won the FIFA World Cup?
England has only won the FIFA World Cup once, which was in 1966.
How Many FIFA World Cup Appearances Has the USA Made?
The USA has appeared in eleven World Cups to date.
Has the USA Ever Made it to the Final Stage of a World Cup?
The USA has never made it to a FIFA World Cup final, but they did reach the semi-final stage in 1930.
Ready to Place Your USA vs England Bets in the 2022 World Cup?
USA vs England is sure to be an exciting World Cup Group B clash. It's the second match for both sides, who'll each hope their key players perform — and it's also ripe for some betting opportunities.
Whether you live in expectation that the US men's national team can overcome the mighty Three Lions, or whether you think Raheem Sterling might score first, you can load up your bets at 8 top-rated sportsbooks, including our top pick Bovada.
Whatever you decide to do, just remember that betting on the World Cup and any other sport is meant to be fun and entertaining. We, therefore, remind you to always gamble responsibly.
