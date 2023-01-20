UFC 283 is just around the corner, taking place on January 21, 2023, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. And you can get a jump on the action since most of the top bookmakers have released the opening odds for the two title fights.
Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will face each other for the light heavyweight title in the first two world championship bouts of the year. Deiveson Figueiredo (champion) and Brandon Moreno (interim champion) will battle it out in a UFC Flyweight Championship tetralogy bout.
UFC 283 Betting Odds
Odds for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill Bout
- Moneyline Odds: Teixeira (+101), Hill (-121)
- Over/Under Odds: Over 2.5 rounds (+160), under 2.5 rounds (-190)
>> Place your bets at BetOnline
Deiveson “Deus Da Guerra” Figueiredo vs. Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno Odds
- Moneyline Odds: Figueiredo (-120), Moreno (+100)
- Over/Under Odds: Over 4.5 rounds (-165), under 4.5 rounds (+125)
Our top choice for betting on UFC 283 is BetOnline because they offer the most competitive MMA odds and oodles of fun prop bets, and they have maintained a stellar reputation among sports bettors ever since their 2004 launch.
But there are other safe UFC betting sites to choose from, and we quickly cover them below so that you will know your best options for placing your bets.
Where to Bet On UFC 283
- BetOnline: Best UFC 283 betting site overall
- Bovada: Best for betting on the Figueiredo-Moreno bout
- MyBookie: Best UFC betting site for rookies
- SportsBetting: Best for UFC 283 in-play betting
- EveryGame: Most valuable UFC 283 bonus
- BetUS: Biggest sign-up bonus
How to Bet on UFC 283
Betting at an online sportsbook is safe, super simple, and entertaining. Below, we’ll explain how to capitalize on the best UFC 283 odds at BetOnline.
Step One: Register at BetOnline
- Head to the BetOnline main page.
- Select the green “Join” button at the top of the page
- Fill out the brief information form
Step Two: Verify Your Info
- You’ll receive an email from BetOnline after signing up
- Click the link in the email to confirm your email address
Step Three: Make Your First Deposit
- Click the “Login” icon at the top of the page
- Select the green “Deposit” button
- Enter code BOL1000 and make your first deposit
UFC 283 Betting Guide
How to Read UFC Moneyline Odds
A moneyline wager is a straight-up bet on which fighter will win the bout. All online bookmakers display UFC moneyline odds (or victory odds) as positive (+) and negative (-) numbers.
A positive (+) number indicates the underdog, whereas a negative (-) number indicates the odds-on favorite. Two negative figures may occur when two fighters are evenly matched in a UFC bout. The fighter with the greater negative figure is the slight favorite to win the bout.
The figures are based on $100 wagers and are adjusted to reflect the actual amount wagered.
For example, BetOnline has Jamal Hill with -121 odds and Glover Teixeira with +101 odds.
If you are betting on Hill to win the fight, you would have to place a $121 bet to win $100. Or, if you are putting action on Glover Teixeira to win the bout, a $100 wager would stand to win $101.
Understanding the UFC Over/Under Betting Line
Most top online bookmakers provide over/under odds for a major UFC fight, assigning a designated round for the bout.
Bovada has the over/under for the Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fight set at 4.5 rounds. If you were to bet the over, for example, you would be betting that the bout will go beyond the 2:30 mark in Round 4.
UFC 283 Odds and Picks for the Two Title Fights
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill (UFC 283)
Brazilian fighter Glover Teixeira was initially set to face the winner of the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev light heavyweight title fight; however, that bout ended in a draw at UFC 282, which is for a championship bout, so the title remains vacant.
In response, Dana White scurried to book Glover Teixeira (33-8-0) and Jamahal Hill (11-1-0, 1 NC) for the main event of UFC 283.
Jamahal Hill was originally scheduled to face Anthony Smith in the UFC Fight Night main event on March 11 for his first 2023 fight, but that bout was nixed when Dana White booked Sweet Dreams in the main event of UFC 283.
Chicago native Hill initially had opening odds as a -150 favorite, and Glover Teixeira was given opening odds of +130.
Recently, the opening odds shifted for both fighters; BetOnline currently has Jamahal Hill as a -121 ($121 to win $100) slight favorite and Glover Teixeira with +101 ($101 to win $105) underdog odds.
We feel that the experience of 43-year-old Teixeira, his grappling ability, and fighting in the main event in his home country of Brazil for the strap gives the former champion an edge over Hill (31 years old).
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Picks:
- Moneyline Pick: Teixeira +101
- Method of Victory: Submission
- Over/Under: Under 2.5 rounds (-190)
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV (UFC 283)
The UFC 283 co-main event will mark the fourth bout between these two fighters. This series between the Deus Da Guerra (God of War) and The Assassin Baby is the only trilogy in UFC history to occur consecutively.
Both fighters have impressed fans throughout their respective careers. Deiveson Figueiredo is tied for most finishes in the UFC flyweight division and is a two-time and current UFC Flyweight champion.
When Brandon Moreno became the UFC Flyweight champion by defeating Maikel Perez via a TKO, he became the first-ever Mexican champion in UFC history.
Figueiredo won the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship by defeating Joseph Benavidez in July 2020. The champion defended the title successfully against Alex Perez at UFC 255, and he has been in a seesaw battle with Moreno for the strap ever since.
Even though Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) and Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) have faced each other in three fights, this fourth one at UFC 283 is a rubber match because their first meeting ended in a split draw.
The opening odds were initially set with the 35-year-old Figueiredo as a -150 favorite and the 29-year-old Moreno as a +130 underdog, though the opening odds have since changed.
Both fighters have pick’em odds at this point, with Deiveson as the slight favorite at -120 to Brandon Moreno’s +100 odds.
The two fighters first met in December 2020 at UFC 256, and the bout ended in a draw because Figueiredo was penalized by one point for a groin strike in Round 3.
The second bout took place in June 2021 at UFC 263, and Brandon Moreno won by submission to win Performance of the Night and the UFC Flyweight Championship.
The third fight transpired in January 2022 at UFC 270. Figueiredo also defeated Moreno by unanimous decision to win Performance of the Night and the title.
The new champion would take time off to recover from a longtime finger injury, so Dana White scheduled an interim flyweight title bout at UFC 277 in July 2022. Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France via a third-round TKO to become the interim champion.
The UFC 283 co-main event certainly feels like a pick’em, and we agree with the bookmakers in Figueiredo being the slight favorite to win. Given how the first three fights panned out, we predict this bout will also be decided by decision.
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno Picks:
- Moneyline Pick: Deiveson Figueiredo (-120)
- Method of Victory: Decision
Top Sites to Bet On UFC 283
1. BetOnline - Best UFC 283 Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- Excellent UFC 283 odds on the main event
- 19+ year trusted betting site
- Competitive odds for all UFC events
- Generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000
- Reload bonus
Cons:
- $55 deposit is required for the welcome offer
BetOnline has been the go-to destination for thousands of sports bettors, and they are one of the first online sportsbooks to offer UFC betting markets.
Though BetOnline has not yet released the odds for the Figueiredo-Moreno fight, they are still our top pick for betting on UFC 283 because they will likely have the best odds once released.
BetOnline UFC 283 Odds for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
- Moneyline Odds: Teixeira (+101), Hill (-121)
- Over/Under Odds: Over 2.5 rounds (+160), under 2.5 rounds (-190)
Sports Bonus
Enter the code BOL1000 on your first deposit of $55 or more to receive a 50% match up to a maximum of $1,000. This offer is exclusive to new players and comes with a fair 10x rollover.
Then, use the code LIFEBONUS on all future qualifying deposits to receive a 25% match with only a 6x playthrough.
Get the Best UFC 283 odds at BetOnline today.
2. Bovada - Best for the UFC Flyweight Championship Fight
Pros:
- Great odds for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Good betting options for UFC 283
- Requested prop bets
- Excellent low-rollover welcome bonus
- Fair odds on UFC futures
Cons:
- Late betting lines for some UFC events
The world-renowned Bovada not only has good odds and solid betting options for the main event in Rio de Janeiro, but they are one of the few bookmakers who have already posted odds for the flyweight title fight.
Bovada Odds for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Moneyline Odds: Figueiredo (-125), Moreno (105)
- Over/Under Odds: Over 4.5 rounds -165, under 4.5 rounds +125
Bovada Odds for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
- Moneyline Odds: Teixeira (+100), Hill (-120)
- Over/Under Odds: Over 1.5 rounds -145, under 1.5 rounds +110
- Will the Fight Go the Distance: Yes +300, No -450
Sports Bonus
For a 75% match on your first-ever deposit for up to $750, just make your first deposit using cryptocurrency and enter the Bovada bonus code BTCSWB750. This bonus is for new bettors only and is attached to a low 5x rollover.
3. MyBookie - Best UFC 283 Betting Site for Rookies
Pros:
- User-friendly platform for new bettors
- Good UFC betting odds
- Generous 50% welcome bonus
- Reload bonus
Cons:
- Late odds for UFC 283
- High minimum deposit to qualify for bonuses
MyBookie is a great option for new sports bettors because its user interface and betting cards are easy to navigate.
This licensed bookmaker normally posts odds for UFC events fairly early, but this is unfortunately not the case for UFC 283. MyBookie has a dedicated section for UFC 283, which indicates that the betting lines should be released at any moment.
Sports Bonus
Use the code MYB50 on your first deposit of $50 or more to receive a 50% match up to $1,000 with a 10x wagering requirement.
And to receive a 25% deposit match on all future deposits, enter code MYB25. This reload offer has no maximum bonus limits and is subject to just a 6x rollover.
Bet on UFC fights at MyBookie.
4. SportsBetting - Best for UFC 283 Live Betting
Pros:
- Good odds for UFC 283 main event
- Excellent live betting options
- Welcome bonus for up to $1,000
- Reload bonuses
Cons:
- $55 deposit required for bonus
- No O/U odds for UFC 283 main event
SportsBetting is celebrating its 20th anniversary, debuting two decades ago in 2003. While you will not find the number of UFC props here like BetOnline, the in-play betting platform at SportsBetting is paralleled by only a few.
SportsBetting Moneyline Odds for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
- Glover Teixeira (+101), Jamahal Hill (-121)
Sports Bonus
Enter code SB1000 on your first deposit of $55 or more for a 50% match up to $1,000, subject to a 10x rollover. You can also claim a 25% reload bonus on every subsequent deposit, and if you use cryptocurrency for any deposits, an additional 35% will be added to your account.
Bet on Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at SportsBetting.
5. EveryGame - Most Valuable UFC 283 Betting Bonus
Pros:
- Lowest rollover bonus in the biz
- Opening odds for the Figueiredo-Moreno fight
- One of the first-ever online sportsbooks
Cons:
- UFC props are rarely offered
- No UFC 283 O/U odds
EveryGame is a legend in the industry, opening its virtual doors in 1996, and they are arguably the oldest online sportsbook in history.
EveryGame has slightly better victory odds for Deiveson Figueiredo than Bovada (most sportsbooks have Deiveson as the slight favorite, but EveryGame has the two fighters dead even). But, if you are putting action on the over/under, Bovada will have to fulfill that need.
EveryGame Moneyline Odds for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Figueiredo (-115), Moreno (-115)
EveryGame Moneyline Odds for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
- Teixeira (-105), Hill (-125)
Sports Bonus
New UFC bettors to EveryGame can claim a 100% match across their first three deposits for a maximum bonus value of $750, and the playthrough is a mere 4x.
To take advantage of this valuable offer, use the code 3XBOOST250 for a 100% match on your first deposit, and then use the same code on your next two deposits.
Place your UFC 283 bets at EveryGame casino!
Best Bonuses to Bet On UFC 283
- BetOnline Welcome Bonus: Enter code BOL1000 for a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000, subject to a $55 minimum deposit and a 10x rollover.
- BetOnline Reload: Use code LIFEBONUS on all future deposits to receive a 25% bonus up to $250 with a 6x playthrough.
- Bovada Crypto Bonus: Enter code BTCSWB750 for a 75% match on your first deposit when using crypto for up to $750, subject to 5x wagering requirements.
- Bovada Fiat Bonus: Click here to receive a 50% match on your first deposit of $20 or more up to $250 with a 5x rollover.
- MyBookie Welcome Offer: Use code MYB50 to receive a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, subject to a $50 minimum deposit and 10x playthrough.
- MyBookie Reload: 25% deposit match up to $1,000 using code MYB25; requires a minimum deposit of $100 and 6x wagering requirements.
- Sportsbetting.ag Welcome Bonus: 50% bonus up to $1,000 using code SB1000. A minimum deposit of $55 is required, subject to a 10x rollover.
- Sportsbetting.ag Reload Offer: 25% bonus up to $250 using code FORLIFE. You must deposit at least $50 and complete a 6x playthrough.
- EveryGame Welcome Pack: Enter code 3XBOOST250 on the first three deposits for a 100% match for up to $750 in bonuses with 4x wagering requirements.
Key Information About UFC 283
UFC 283 Broadcast Info
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Location: Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Prelims Start Time: 8 P.M. EST
Prelims TV/Stream: ESPN2 and ESPN+
Main Card Start Time: 10 P.M. EST
Main Card TV/Stream: ESPN+
Where to Bet on UFC 283
As previously mentioned, we recommend using BetOnline for betting on UFC 283. Punters have relied on the licensed sportsbook for two decades because they offer the most competitive odds across all sports, speedy payouts, and deep UFC betting markets.
Other UFC 283 Main Card Fights
- Welterweight Bout: #5 Gilbert Burns vs. #12 Neil Magny
- Women’s Flyweight Bout: #4 Lauren Murphy vs. #6 Jessica Andrade
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Maricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieri
Statistics on the UFC 283 Fighters in the Two Championship Bouts
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Glover Teixeira Stats:
- Age: 43
- Record: 33-8-0
- Knockout: 18
- Submission: 10
- Weight: 205 lbs.
- Height: 6’ 2”
- Reach: 76”
- Stance: Orthodox
- Striking Accuracy: 50%
- Striking Defense: 52%
- Takedowns Average: 2.2
- Takedowns Defense: 60%
Jamahal Hill Stats:
- Age: 31
- Record: 11-1-1 (1 no contest)
- Knockout: 7
- Submission: 0
- Weight: 205 lbs.
- Height: 6’ 4”
- Reach: 79”
- Stance: Southpaw
- Striking Accuracy: 52%
- Striking Defense: 45%
- Takedowns Average: 0
- Takedowns Defense: 65%
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Deiveson Figueiredo Stats:
- Age: 35
- Record: 21-2-1
- Knockout: 9
- Submission: 8
- Weight: 125 lbs.
- Height: 5’ 5”
- Reach: 68”
- Stance: Orthodox
- Striking Accuracy: 55%
- Striking Defense: 52%
- Takedowns Average: 1.48
- Takedowns Defense: 58%
Brandon Moreno Stats:
- Age: 29
- Record: 20-6-2
- Knockout: 4
- Submission: 11
- Weight: 125 lbs.
- Height: 5’ 7”
- Reach: 70”
- Stance: Orthodox
- Striking Accuracy: 39%
- Striking Defense: 57%
- Takedowns Average: 1.71
- Takedowns Defense: 68%
UFC 283 Analysis and Predictions of the Championship Bouts
Vacant Light Heavyweight Title: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
The Fighters’ Background
Glover Teixeira’s professional MMA career started in 2002. He made his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC 146 in May 2012, fighting and defeating Kyle Kingsbury in the opening round by submission using an arm-triangle choke.
The CrossFit-certified Glover Teixeira was inspired to fight by watching the likes of Mike Tyson, Royce Gracie, and Chuck Liddell. He started training in boxing in 1999 and Brazilian jiu-jitsu under John Hackleman (current Glover trainer and owner of The Pit in CA.).
As fate would seemingly have it, Hackleman recognized the natural abilities of Teixeira and arranged for the fighter to train under one of his inspirations, Chuck Liddell.
The former UFC Light Heavyweight champion holds a 7th Degree Hawaiian Kempo Black Belt under Hackleman, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt under Luigi Mondelli, and he earned a Vale Tudo Black Belt under Marco Ruas of Ruas Vale Tudo.
Glover’s extensive training has earned him many accomplishments in the UFC, embarking on legendary status: the former champion holds the UFC records for most finishes and most submissions in the light heavyweight division, and he has claimed victories over notable fighters like Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson, and Jan Blachowicz.
While playing basketball as a senior in high school, Jamahal Hill passed on an opportunity to play basketball in the NCAA through Davenport University in 2009 to start training at an MMA gym in Michigan.
“Sweet Dreams” made his pro-MMA debut in 2017, winning his first five fights, winning the Knockout Promotions Light Heavyweight Championship in his fourth fight against future UFC competitor Dequan Townsend.
Dana White then took notice of the former KOP champion and invited him to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, where Hill earned a ground-and-pound victory against Alexander Poppeck.
Jamahal Hill is coming off three impressive consecutive victories, beating both Jimmy Crute (Dec. 2021) and Johnny Walker (Feb. 2022) by Knockout and Thiago Santos (Aug. 2022) by TKO.
Related: Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker
UFC 283 Main Event Picks
Glover Teixeira was on a remarkable six-fight winning streak before his last bout against Jiri Prochazka, a losing battle (submission in Round 5) at UFC 275 in June 2022. Teixeira’s defense in his last fight floundered because his stamina started petering out in Round 5.
The Brazilian fighter just went through a full training camp to improve his cardio and to prepare to face the winner of the Jan Blachowicz-Magomed Ankalaev bout, which was nixed since that fight ended in a split draw.
Jamahal Hill wasn’t scheduled to fight in 2023 until March, when he was scheduled to face Anthony Smith. But Hill’s bout with Anthony Smith was canceled when Dana White booked Hill in the UFC 283 main event.
Because of this sudden schedule change, Hill is likely not as thoroughly trained going into this title fight as Glover.
Both fighters are excellent strikers, but the grappling advantage certainly goes to Teixeira: “Sweet Dreams” has not scored any takedowns in his career, whereas Glover Teixeira has a 2.2 takedown average, and during his six-fight win streak, four of the victories came by way of submission.
We presume that Jamahal Hill is the slight favorite because of his recent knockout winning streak paired with being 12 years younger than Glover Teixeira, though we see this fight differently.
Glover Teixeira’s superior grappling skills, extra motivation to fight in his home country in the main event and his vast experience and training will be the difference maker.
We predict Glover will put “Sweet Dreams” to sleep in under 2.5 rounds, likely by submission, to win the vacant light heavyweight title.
UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
These two will battle it out in the co-main event of UFC 283. On paper, it appears that no two fighters are more evenly matched than these two fighters, which the previous three bouts seemingly prove.
However, Figueiredo would have won by unanimous decision in their first meeting if not for that pesky point reduction.
Figueiredo is the champion going into this fight; Moreno only received the opportunity to fight Kai Kara-France for the interim title because of Deiveson’s injury.
And when it comes to choosing a pick’em, our instinct is to back the champion, who is also the slight favorite to win the fight.
We think both impressive fighters will once again take each other to the distance, with Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Brandon Moreno to retain the UFC Flyweight Championship by (a hopefully unanimous) decision.
Similar Betting Guides:
Betting on UFC 283: FAQ
When and Where Does UFC 283 Take Place?
UFC 283 will take place on January 21, 2023, inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
Is Betting on UFC 283 Online Safe?
It is safe to bet on UFC and all sports at online sportsbooks, given that you are placing your action at trusted and reputable sites like BetOnline, Bovada, and SportsBetting.
What are Prop Bets in UFC?
Props, short for propositions, are more specific bets you can place beyond predicting which fighter will win or how long a bout will last.
There are three popular props that sportsbooks offer for most fights:
- Method of Victory: Wager on how a fighter will win (TKO, Decision, etc.).
- Round Betting: Bet on the exact round a fight will end in.
- Distance Wagering: A simple “Yes” or “No” bet on if a fight will go the distance.
Which Opponents Did Jamahal Hill Most Recently Fight?
Jamal Hill has won his last three fights, defeating Jimmy Crute (KO, Dec. 2021), Johnny Walker (KO, Feb. 2022), and Thiago Santos (TKO, Aug. 2022).
Who Were Glover Teixeira’s Latest Opponents?
Glover Teixeira defeated Thiago Santos (Nov. 2020) and Jan Blachowicz (Oct. 2021) by a rear-naked choke submission and then lost his fight against Jiri Prochazka by the same hold in June 2022.
Who Did Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Before the Brandon Moreno Trilogy?
Before the three fights with Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo was on a fierce winning streak: Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision (July 2019), Tim Elliot by submission (Oct. 2019), Joseph Benavidez by TKO and submission, respectively (Feb. 2020, July ‘20), and Alex Perez by submission (Nov. 2020).
When Did Brandon Moreno Fight Kai Kara-France to Become the Interim UFC Flyweight Champion?
Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France had a UFC Flyweight title fight at UFC 277 in July 2022, where The Assassin Baby won by TKO in Round 4 to be crowned the interim champion.
Check out these guides if you’re interested in online gambling:
UFC 283 Odds: Which Fighters Are You Rooting For?
It’s thrilling that the first UFC pay-per-view of the New Year is just weeks away until UFC 283 will air live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, inside the Jeunesse Arena. This also marks the first UFC pay-per-view event in Brazil since May 2019.
Our picks for the two title fights are Glover Teixeira (+101) to defeat Jamahal Hill and Deiveson Figueiredo (-125) to win against Brandon Moreno.
If you agree with our assessment or disagree and feel you have these two title fights figured out, you can take advantage of some of the best UFC 283 odds at BetOnline.
Regardless of who you are betting on at UFC 283, please wager responsibly and remember to have fun. Now, it’s time to place your bets!
Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
http://www.ncpgambling.org/
http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/