Testogen Reviews 2022: Does It Boost Testosterone Naturally?

Testogen is one of the top natural T boosters on the market, containing 11 powerful ingredients designed to combat the effects of low testosterone, such as fatigue, low libido, and weight gain.
But how does Testogen hold up when compared to competitors? Find out as we review Testogen’s safety, effectiveness, and affordability.
Testogen Review
Testogen is a natural testosterone booster designed to increase your body’s testosterone levels for higher muscle growth, stamina, and numerous other health benefits.
The supplement claims to increase libido and energy levels, battle fatigue and mental fog, improve muscle strength and growth, and promote weight loss.
If you feel that Testogen might not be the right T booster for you, you can check out other popular dietary supplements that boost testosterone, like Prime Male.
Pros:
- It contains only natural ingredients.
- Manufactured in FDA-approved facilities.
- 100-day money-back guarantee.
- Transparent dosing.
- Free of anabolic steroids.
Cons:
- Limited availability for purchase.
Side Effects:
- No significant side effects have been reported.
Contraindications:
Testogen shouldn’t be taken by pregnant and breastfeeding women and people below 18. Furthermore, anyone diagnosed with breast cancer or prostate cancer should not take testosterone boosters without consulting their healthcare provider.
While the research surrounding testosterone’s influence on tumor size is mixed, there isn’t enough evidence to conclude that it is safe.
Testogen Ingredients
Testogen contains 11 ingredients common to testosterone supplements, such as D-aspartic acid, fenugreek, zinc, and Korean red ginseng.
Rather than directly providing testosterone, the supplement supports your overall health and the body’s natural production of testosterone.
Testogen and other testosterone-boosting supplements can help improve symptoms of low testosterone, boost sex drive, improve lean muscle mass, and increase muscle growth and energy levels. However, the results will vary depending on your unique health condition.
D-Aspartic Acid
D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that increases levels of luteinizing hormone. Luteinizing hormone directly affects testosterone synthesis, stimulating testosterone production [1].
D-aspartic acid has also been shown to improve sperm quality, although these studies have only been conducted in animals [2].
Fenugreek Extract
Fenugreek contains soy saponins, plant-derived compounds that prevent the conversion of testosterone to estradiol. While all free testosterone in the bloodstream is broken down and converted at some point, delaying this process improves overall testosterone levels [3].
A 2020 study on the effects of fenugreek showed that the supplement has a clinically significant effect on total serum testosterone levels. However, the study used a rather small sample size, so more research is needed to definitively prove the benefits [4].
Zinc
Testosterone deficiency is directly correlated with deficits in zinc and other vital minerals.
Studies show that men with normal testosterone levels also have significantly higher serum zinc concentrations. As a result, we can conclude that zinc supplementation might help increase testosterone production [5].
Vitamin D3
Vitamin D3 is the best absorbable form of the crucial anabolic hormone, vitamin D. Several human and animal studies show that vitamin D positively impacts the production of sex hormones and stimulates higher testosterone production [6].
Decreased energy levels, higher percentages of body fat, and mood changes are all vitamin D deficiency symptoms.
Korean Red Ginseng Extract
This herbal extract is believed to improve sexual performance, enhance libido, and boost testosterone levels. Some studies also show that ginseng improves sperm production [7].
Korean red ginseng can be a powerful testosterone booster, especially with the right food regimen and regular exercise. The herb’s soothing properties help reduce the stress hormone cortisol, which spikes up and decreases testosterone levels after a workout [8].
Boron
Boron supplementation has been shown to increase free testosterone levels after resistance training. Studies have shown considerable testosterone-boosting results in healthy males taking 6 mg of boron daily for at least one week [9].
Magnesium
Supplementation with magnesium shows potential for increasing free and total testosterone levels. While these increases occur in all males who regularly supplement with magnesium, even more significant increases occur in men who exercise regularly [10].
BioPerine 95% Piperine
BioPerine is commonly known as black pepper extract. Regular supplementation with BioPerine is reported to increase the body’s ability to absorb nutrients and their bioavailability in the bloodstream.
In other words, it makes the vitamins and minerals available to your body in higher quantities, which combines well with Testogen’s vitamin D3 and zinc formula.
Black pepper extract has been shown to increase iron absorption in the body by making it more bioavailable. However, more research is needed on the absorption of other nutrients, even if the initial results are promising [11].
Vitamin K1
Vitamin K deficiency has been linked to decreased testosterone production. Recent studies show that dietary supplementation with vitamin K inhibits inflammation and helps the body maintain adequate levels of testosterone[12].
The crucial vitamin K1 appears to be one of the most important vitamin K compounds in the production of sex hormones, especially testosterone.
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6 increases the body’s sensitivity to testosterone and other anabolic steroids. Studies conducted on rats show that male rats with a diet deficient in vitamin B6 significantly reduce blood concentrations of testosterone. Rats supplemented with vitamin B6 significantly increased testosterone uptake, along with prolonged retention of the hormone in the bloodstream [13].
While more research is needed on the effects of vitamin B6 on testosterone concentrations in humans, preliminary research indicates that B6 supplementation is associated with higher overall T levels.
Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1
Nettle leaf extract plays an indirect role in increasing testosterone levels.
Nettle roots contain substances called lignans that bind to the sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG). While this doesn’t increase testosterone concentration, it does increase the amount of testosterone available to use by the body.
Research shows that supplements containing nettle leaf extract can improve athletic performance and increase lean muscle mass because of the greater availability of testosterone in the bloodstream [14].
Does Testogen Really Work?
Testogen’s official website offers over 80 scientific studies to support its effectiveness. However, the research has some limitations, such as the focus on animal subjects, which may not always apply to humans.
All studies reference the individual ingredients in Testogen rather than the unique combination contained in the supplement itself. While most results are promising, more specific studies on testosterone boosters are needed to prove their efficiency definitively.
Another concern is that many studies use men with illnesses or specific vitamin and mineral deficiencies. This means the results may not be relevant to individuals without these conditions or that healthy individuals will have comparable results.
Testogen Before and After
Testogen’s official site has hundreds of testimonials and pictorial evidence. Here is our favorite:
Cale from Australia claims he noticed significant energy and exercise potential improvements just seven weeks after using Testogen.
Testogen Customer Reviews
Testogen reviews are mixed, but most report that taking Testogen increases energy. Others report no difference at all from taking the supplement.
Testogen Results: What to Expect
The primary benefit of taking Testogen is increased testosterone levels. Assuming that the product does so, you can expect to receive all of the benefits associated with healthy testosterone levels.
Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone and regulates several functions within the male reproductive system.
Free testosterone levels affect libido, bone density, fat distribution, lean muscle mass, strength, and sperm production. Testosterone booster supplements are often taken to enhance workout performance, helping you to train more intensely for more significant muscle growth and faster weight loss.
Increased testosterone levels have also been shown to improve symptoms of erectile dysfunction and elevate mood, indicating that there may be improvements in overall mental health as well [15].
How To Take Testogen Testosterone Booster
Testogen is available in capsules and booster drops. The recommended dosage is four capsules daily before eating. The booster drops can be used one to three times per day to deliver immediate results and enhance the efficacy of Testogen capsules.
Supplements like Testogen work best when taken regularly over several weeks or months to allow the ingredients to build up over time.
It is recommended to take Testogen for at least 30 days to see full results. The Testogen booster drops can be used as directed to see results sooner.
Testogen Side Effects
There have been no reported side effects from anyone taking Testogen. However, some of the ingredients can cause specific effects. Side effects related to Testogen’s ingredients include:
- Fenugreek can cause nausea and vomiting. When taken in large doses, there is a risk of low blood glucose levels.
- Zinc can interfere with the absorption of antibiotics.
- High ginseng doses can cause sleep disturbances, headaches, and loss of appetite.
While the FDA warns against using testosterone products to treat low testosterone levels, Testogen does not contain any testosterone. It is a natural supplement designed to trigger your body to produce testosterone on its own, so the warning doesn’t necessarily apply.
Some research shows that excessive dietary and herbal supplements can cause drug-induced liver toxicity when used with other medications. You must consult a health professional regarding any potential interactions if you are on prescription medications or taking other dietary supplements.
Contraindications
Testosterone supplements, including Testogen, are not recommended for men diagnosed with breast cancer or prostate cancer. Furthermore, you should avoid Testogen if you are a woman that’s pregnant and breastfeeding or if you happen to be below the age of 18.
Popular Alternatives to Testogen
If you’re looking to support healthy testosterone levels through a daily supplement, Testogen isn’t the only option.
Testo Prime vs Testogen
TestoPrime is a natural supplement designed to promote testosterone production in men experiencing symptoms of low testosterone. It contains no actual testosterone but is similar to other natural testosterone boosters in this review.
The ingredient list is identical to Testogen, with garlic extract added, which increases energy levels, improves cognitive functioning, and reduces inflammation.
Testogen vs. Prime Male
Prime Male is a natural testosterone booster recommended for men over 30 and designed to combat symptoms of low testosterone that naturally occur with aging.
Along with several vitamins and minerals, Prime Male contains nettle root, which prevents the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.
Testogen vs. TestoFuel
The two formulas are incredibly similar, except that Testogen includes BioPerine and nettle leaf extract in addition to the eight ingredients the two products share. TestoFuel only adds oyster extracts to the shared ingredients.
FAQs
We answer the most common questions about Testogen and testosterone boosters in general.
Where Can I Buy Testogen?
Testogen can only be purchased through the product’s official website or from approved online sellers in the U.S.
Is Testogen Safe?
Yes, Testogen appears to be a safe supplement when taken in the recommended dosage. There are no documented risks to taking Testogen and no reported side effects. However, as with any supplement, it is recommended to speak with your healthcare provider before using it.
Is Testogen FDA Approved?
No, Testogen is not FDA-approved as a treatment for low testosterone levels. It is considered a dietary supplement rather than a medication, and the FDA does not regulate nutritional supplements.
Does Testogen Really Work?
Yes, per the abundance of positive reviews, Testogen seems to work, and its natural ingredient list has been rigorously studied to correlate with improved testosterone levels.
Does Testogen Increase Size?
Testogen claims to increase the size and help with muscle gain. No user reviews indicate whether it does, but some ingredients could promote muscle growth.
Testogen Review: Final Verdict
The overwhelming majority of Testogen’s reviews are positive, suggesting that most people are satisfied with the supplement’s results.
Testogen’s ingredients also have some scientific basis for their claims, and its availability without a prescription makes it an accessible testosterone booster with no side effects. Like any other supplement, it works best with regular exercise and a healthy diet.
