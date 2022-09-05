Super Slots Casino Review: Is SuperSlots.ag a Legit Casino?

Super Slots is considered one of the leading online casinos today. But is it actually any good?
We have tested all the essential features of the casino, from gaming and promotions to banking and customer service, and compiled our findings in this guide.
Here’s a quick rundown:
Super Slots Casino Review Pros:
- Over 300 top-notch casino games
- Great table game selection
- 25 banking options including 17 cryptos
- Up to $6,000 casino welcome bonus
- 400% crypto bonus
Super Slots Casino Review Cons:
- Better promos for crypto
- No sports betting included
Super Slots Casino keeps its players engaged with numerous bonuses and high-quality online casino games from leading developers. Its interactive website and reliable customer service will assure players of good services, starting with the welcome bonus.
Super Slots Casino Bonuses Available:
- Casino Welcome Bonus (SS250) – Get hold of a generous welcome bonus where you can grab a 250% match bonus of up to $1000 on your first deposit and a 100% of up to $1000 on your next five deposits for a total of $6,000.
- Crypto Bonus (CRYPTO400) – Players who prefer cryptos can claim a 400% up to $4000 crypto bonus.
- Hump Day Special (HUMPSS1) – Deposit $30 or more on Wednesdays and you will get 25% up to $250.
- Weekly Rebate – Enjoy your favorite Super Slots casino games from Monday to Thursday and you’ll be credited 10% of your losses back.
>> Click here to visit Super Slots Casino and register for an account today! <<
Super Slots Casino Review - Stand Out Features
Super Slots Casino is a good place for players to enjoy gambling, mainly because of the reasons below:
- High-quality slots and casino games
- Generous welcome bonus spread over six deposits
- Free spins, referral rewards, jackpots, and cashback for existing players
- Convenient banking options, including crypto
- Reliable 24/7 customer service
Is Super Slots Casino Legit?
Yes. Super Slots Casino is RNG Certified, which shows that its games are fair. The online casino also partners with Gamble Aware for responsible gambling. It has been online since 1991 and over three decades in the business is a testament to its credibility.
If you decide to play at this casino, you should check your local laws on gambling before getting started. Also, keep in mind that the gambling site cannot be held accountable for anything they do wrong to you as a player.
How to Sign Up to Super Slots?
The Super Slots Casino login process is pretty straightforward if you decide to try this casino out. It can be quickly done on your desktop or mobile device.
Step 1: Create an account
- Open the Super Slots casino website and click on Join Now.
- Input information like your name, email, password, country, zip code, phone number, and birthday.
- Click on Create an Account
Step 2: Claim your welcome bonus
- Make your first deposit with any of the available banking methods.
- Input the Super Slots Casino bonus code.
- Redeem the first bonus and start playing.
- Keep in mind there are five other deposit welcome bonuses.
How Does Super Slots Casino Treat its Players?
From our review of Super Slots online casino, we can see that the site is focused on making the gaming experience as easy and seamless as possible for players.
In terms of customer service, the casino has a fully-equipped help center with articles on any problem you might have. It even includes an introduction to bitcoin gambling. You can search for questions or browse the categories. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, 24/7 live chat and email support are available.
Another way Super Slots offers convenience to its players is through speedy withdrawals. Since it’s a crypto casino, most of its cryptocurrency methods process your withdrawals within 48 hours. The longest time is 15 business days, and that’s through bank transfer.
Super Slots does not have a strict KYC process for players. It is embedded into your sign-up process, so you don’t have to wait a while before your account is verified.
The gambling site also cares for its players in the case of responsible gambling. It dedicates a page to questions you should ask yourself if you suspect gambling addiction. Aside from this, the casino also offers tools like time out, account closure, and self-exclusion, which allows problem gamblers to take action. And it refers players to recognized organizations for gambling.
Generally, the online casino seems like a friendly place for players to enjoy gambling. The user interface is a bit outdated, but it’s also easy to navigate and has some quirky features. For instance, when you click on a game, it gives you a written preview of what the game is about before clicking on Play.
Super Slots Casino Review:
Game Variety and Software Providers: 4.4/5
Super Slots Casino does not have a large game library, but it has a fantastic selection of games for all players. In terms of quality and variety, the casino ticks the necessary boxes and partners with top developers to provide this.
The gaming platform has over 300 online casino real money games in its selection. A large part of the collection is some of the best online slots with 255 titles. There are also 12 poker games, 25 blackjack games, 4 baccarat games, 4 keno, and 14 roulette.
Those interested in live casino online games will also enjoy the 20 titles in the live section. The games are compatible with mobile devices, but there are no free online casino games. Instead, you have to sign in and deposit before you can try out their games.
Top developers provide games like Betsoft, Nucleus, Concept, Dragon, Magma, and Fresh Deck Studios.
Mobile Compatibility: 4/5
There is no Super Slots Casino app, which is quite discouraging for players who want to gamble on the go. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t play on mobile. You can access the online casino website through the browser on your mobile device.
It’s one of the best mobile casinos that is so well-designed, making it seem like you’re using an app. And since it doesn’t require downloading, you can save space on your mobile storage. The casino arranged the categories and features to make it easy to navigate and click-on on a smaller screen.
Tournaments and Slots Races: 4/5
If you want to participate in tournaments, Super Slots online casino has a couple of them to keep you engaged. The casino allows its players to win monthly prizes through contests and spinning wheels.
There are also progressive jackpot promotions to go with the tournaments. Simply click on the tournament you want to participate in and follow the requirements to opt-in.
Online Casino Features and Good Design: 3.6/5
Super Slots is easy to navigate and use in terms of its user interface, but the design is plain, basic, and unengaging, putting players off. If you don’t care about playing at an attractive casino, you won’t be bothered by Super Slots Casino’s laid back design.
The layout is easy on the eyes, and the different categories are well-arranged so players can easily find what they’re looking for. It is also well-organized and transparent with information, so you don’t have to dig deep to see the contact information or deposit methods.
Betting Restrictions: 4/5
Super Slots places restrictions on your minimum and maximum deposits, while the bet limits depend on your game. You can always check the minimum and maximum bet of a game before you start playing. It would have been better if it allowed players to set their maximum deposits and wagers, mainly because of responsible gambling issues.
Super Slots Casino Review Score: 4.5/5
Super Slots has earned a 4.5 overall rating as it offers a decent online casino real money experience. It features a fantastic collection of popular games and tournaments and is easy to navigate.
The real money online casino also has flexible betting restrictions and is easy to access on mobile devices. Although it has a few downsides like the lack of a mobile app or the limited number of games, especially in the live dealer section, it makes up for this with fantastic tournament prizes.
If you’re pleased with what Super Slots offers and don’t mind the nonexistent license, you should sign up for the $6,000 bonus.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Super Slots Casino?
Before you create your new account at Super Slots casino, there are a few boxes you need to check first. This way, you don’t run into any trouble after deciding to play here.
You should first consider your region, as gambling is not legal in all places. Ensure that gambling is legal in your country, primarily online gaming.
Additionally, Super Slots is primarily a crypto casino. You should ensure that you have a crypto wallet for any of their supported currencies for making deposits and withdrawals.
If you don’t have any, check whether you have the means to pay with fiat currency through the banking methods available. Aside from cryptocurrency, Super Slots only supports debit and credit cards and bank transfers.
Best Super Slots Bonuses Available To You
There is an impressive collection of Super Slots casino offers. The top online slots get you started with a welcome bonus on your first six deposits and still have promotions for existing players. All bonuses require a deposit, and there is no online casino no deposit bonus. You can opt into any bonus by using the Super Slots bonus codes or making the minimum deposit.
Welcome Bonus
Super Slots has a fantastic greeting for players that first sign up on its online casino. The best online casino signup offer is spread across your first six deposits. On your first deposit, you get a bonus of 250% up to $1000. The bonus code to activate it is SS250.
Then on your next five deposits, your rewards will be 100% up to $1000, which you can claim using the Super Slots bonus code SS100. This gives you a total of $6000. All bonuses are triggered with a $20 minimum deposit.
With this bonus, you can play slots, table games, and video poker for free. On the downside, it is not applicable to live dealer games. Before you can withdraw, you need to meet 35x wagering requirements.
If you don’t meet this within 30 days of accepting the bonus, you forfeit your winnings. Since you can only have one bonus at a time, you should withdraw the winnings from the first one before depositing for the second.
Crypto Bonus
If you make your first deposit with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and the likes at Super Slots, you’re in for even more rewards. The casino offers a 400% bonus for up to $4000 for crypto users.
You can claim the bonus with the Super Slots bonus code, which is CRYPTO400. Also, you need to make a $20 minimum deposit. It is not valid for live dealer games.
Before you can withdraw, you need to meet the playthrough requirement of 48x your deposit plus the bonus amount. The maximum win is 10x your bonus or $20,000, and the reward is only valid for 30 days.
Refer-a-Friend
Players will be pleased to see that Super Slots has a referral program, which allows you to earn 200% up to $200 and 50 free spins. You will be given a link when you sign up at the casino, and you can use that to invite other players.
When that player makes a minimum deposit of $25 or more, you receive the bonus. Remember that the 50 free spins are given weekly on Tuesdays after the referred player has rolled their deposit over once or has had it for 30 days.
Free Spins
Slot lovers will be pleased to see the free spins bonus available at Super Slots Casino. When you make a minimum deposit of $50, you get 50 free spins the day after, no bonus code needed, and play free slots.
The free spins are only available on the Bank of Helios slot game and will expire 14 days after you get them. Also, the maximum win amount is $100.
Weekly Rebate
A 10% weekly cashback bonus is available at the casino, which rewards you 10% of your losses up to $250 for games played between Monday and Thursday.
The bonus covers all games aside from live casino titles and is rewarded every Friday. Rebate funds are valid for seven days and calculated on cash losses alone. It also comes with a somewhat steep rollover requirement.
The minimum loss for this bonus is $1000, and it is paid in increments of $10.
Tuesday Bonus
Every Tuesday, you can expect an extra $50 when you deposit $50 or more. The Tuesday Top Up bonus is triggered for up to three deposits with the SSTOPUP bonus code.
Deposits with Skrill and Neteller don’t count for this bonus, and it comes with a 45x wagering requirement. Also, it must be met within 14 days of claiming the bonus, or it would expire.
Super Slots Casino General Bonus Terms and Conditions
Before you accept any bonus, it’s essential to check the terms and conditions, especially the wagering requirement. You should also check when the bonus will expire. Here are some important things to note.
Bonus Contributions: Not all games contribute to the wagering requirement. In Super Slots, slots contribute 100% except for progressive jackpot slots. Then 3 Card Rummy and Draw High-Lo contribute 20%, while tables and video poker have a 10% contribution.
Other games not mentioned contribute 0-5% towards the wagering requirement.
Maximum Win: All games have a maximum amount that you can win and withdraw while you wager the bonus amount. It’s important to check this so you won’t be disqualified from the bonus.
Crypto Banking and Speedy Withdrawals at Super Slots Casino
At Super Slots Casino, you can enjoy convenient methods of deposits and withdrawals, especially when it comes to cryptocurrency.
The casino supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance, Avalanche, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and more.
If you don’t own any of these coins, you can use MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa, Person to Person, Money Order, and Bank Wire Transfer.
The deposit range at this casino is $20 and $100,000, depending on the banking method that you are using. The same goes for withdrawals.
Crypto withdrawals are processed within 48 hours, but you wait for a bank wire for up to 15 business days. If you’re using Check by Courier, it will be done within seven business days, while Person to Person withdrawals take five days.
24/7 Customer Support at Super Slots Casino
The online casino has a comprehensive help center where you can turn for quick answers to your questions.
When you open the help center, you can search for questions or keywords that you need help with. The casino did a great job of adding many of the questions that you might have.
If you don’t find a solution in the help center, you can directly contact customer service. The live chat and email are available 24/7 to all players.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar To Super Slots Casino Online
If you’re not pleased with what Super Slots online casino has to offer, you can consider a few other top gambling sites.
Cafe Casino
Cafe Casino is a top alternative to Super Slots, offering a quality variety of slots and seamless mobile gambling. It is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority and is owned by Arbol Media.
Cafe Casino has around 200 casino games, with over 100 slot games, 11 poker games, 8 blackjack, 2 baccarat games, 4 roulette, and 5 live games. The casino also has 1 keno and 7 bingo games. Players can enjoy a wide range of games from leading developers.
When you first sign up at Cafe Casino, you get a welcome bonus of 250% up to $1,500 with fiat currency. But if you deposit with BTC, you get 350% up to $2,500.
You’ll find great Cafe Casino reviews online. It is also a crypto casino, allowing you to deposit Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. You can contact customer service through the cafe community, email contact form, live chat, and help center.
Join Cafe Casino today and enjoy your generous welcome bonus using the code BESTCASINO125!
Red Dog Casino
Another good alternative to Super Slots is Red Dog Casino, which is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority. It was founded in 2019 by Infinity Media Group Ltd.
Red Dog has over 150 games in its selection, with 100+ online slot games. You can play poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, keno, and live games. These games are provided by RTG and Visionary iGaming.
The casino features a welcome bonus of 225% match bonus of up to $12,250. You can claim this bonus using the code WAGGINGTAILS.
With a minimum of $10, you can start playing at Red Dog. It supports cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. You can also contact customer service through live chat, phone, and email.
Get your hands on this enormous welcome package and register for a Red Dog account now!
Wild Casino
We also recommend Wild Casino as a good alternative to Super Slots, although it is also unlicensed. It was opened in 2018 by BOL-SB.
At this casino, there are around 400 games with over 200 slot games. You can also play blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat, and live casino games. Games like keno are also available.
When you sign up at the casino, you need a minimum deposit of $20. Use the WILD250 code to get 250% up to $1,000 and meet a 35x wagering requirement. Then with the crypto deposit, you get 300% up to $3,000 and use the CRYPTO300 code.
The casino allows different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Doge, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, etc. It also allows you to withdraw within 48 hours.
Join Wild Casino and claim its generous crypto bonus!
Best Super Slots Casino - Honest Customer Reviews
Super Slots Casino Review – Final Thoughts
From our Super Slots casino review, you can see that this online casino offers a decent gambling experience. The casino provides reasonable security and gaming for players. They are constantly engaged with the diverse collection of slots and casino games from top developers and a fantastic welcome bonus.
You can quickly get started with cryptocurrency or fiat currencies and use their convenient banking methods. And, it’s available on mobile devices without taking up space on your phone.
Customer service is also convenient, whether you’re searching through their extensive database of articles and questions or using their 24/7 service.
The casino isn’t perfect, especially since it does not have a lot of live dealer games. It makes up for this with other benefits.
You can check out Super Slots casino today to win an impressive bonus across your first six deposits.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: