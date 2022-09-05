Super Slots Bonus Codes (Super Slots First Deposit Bonus, Free Spins, Crypto Offers, and More)

If you are looking for the best Super Slots casino bonus, use the code “SS250” to get a splendid 250% welcome bonus of up to $1000 worth of the initial deposit!
Here are the rest Super Slots bonus offers with codes you can use as a new player in 2022:
- Casino welcome bonus “SS100” – Get a 100% deposit match for the upcoming 5 deposits after using the initial welcome offer of the site.
- Crypto casino bonus “CRYPTO400” – Use this code if you want to get a deposit match with Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits, or other cryptocurrencies listed on the site.
- Tuesday Top Up Bonus “SSTOPUP” – Use this reload offer on Super Slots casino for an extra $50 prize with a minimum deposit of the same range.
- Hump Day Special “HUMPSS1” – Get a 25% reload bonus up to a $250 deposit every Wednesday as a loyal Super Slots casino player.
- High-Roller Hump Day Offer “HUMPSS2” – Use this code for another impressive deposit match of 50% up to $250 for deposits above $150.
With the latest casino bonuses on Super Slots, players are in for a genuine delight of choice. There’s an overwhelming selection of deposit match offers, no deposit bonuses, and occasional reload prizes and free spins – every player can find a suitable bonus pick.
Super Slots casino tends to offer a bit of extra something for every player, so you’ll have a pleasurable choice regardless of your deposit type. Whether it’s regular fiat currencies or crypto deposits, there’s plenty of bonus action in place and waiting for new players here.
Join us as we dig deep into the essence of Super Slots casino bonus codes and offers!
How to Claim a Super Slots Casino Bonus Code?
Using the best casino bonuses on Super Slots is easy as long as you know the right steps to take. Starting off with the welcome bonus offer, we’ll lead you through the process so you can register as a new Super Slots casino player and get the deposit boost.
Step 1: Create your Super Slots Casino account.
The first step in claiming the best casino signup bonus is to register as a new player. You can do this by clicking on the "Join Now" button highlighted in blue in the lower-left corner of the site. You will only need to submit a few of your details to register as a new player, including:
- First name
- Last name
- Password
- Country
- Zip code
- Date of birth
You can proceed by clicking on the "Create Account" button and this will lead you to choose the payment options for your first deposit.
Step 2: Browse the Promo Section
Once you register for an account on Super Slots casino, the next step of the way includes finding the desired promo. Head to the "Promotions" section of the site so you can browse the offered bonuses and prizes.
To get the Super Slots welcome bonus, click on the $6000 Welcome Bonus offer from the list. This way you can see the bonus details and requirements, as well as use the section to trigger the offer.
Step 3: Make the first deposit.
As you enter the section with information about the sign-up bonus on Super Slots, you will see the bonus code you need to enter. For this particular offer, use the bonus code “SS250”. Note that the minimum deposit you can make to trigger the bonus offer is $20.
From this point on, you will see the “Deposit Now” button highlighted in yellow color. You can simply click on it, and enter the deposit amount as well as the bonus code to activate the offer. There's no need to leave the welcome bonus section to this, so Super Slots casino made it quite simple for newcomers.
Make sure to check the code twice before entering it, as the mentioned section also includes bonus codes for your upcoming deposits. The complete bonus package gives you a boost for 5 more deposits after the first one, with the bonus code “SS100” typed into the pop-up box when making these deposits.
Step 4: Check your account balance
Once you are finished with the bonus setup, head straight into your casino account details. You should be able to see the pending bonus funds awarded by using Super Slots promo codes. To use them, you will need to go through the bonus rules to learn which games you can play with the bonus.
As you enter the slots that allow using the bonus, your slot balance will include the awarded funds. Using the bonus cash to fulfill the wagering requirement and play contributing slots will give you the right to claim your winnings after the bonus wagering is complete.
Step 5: Use the previous steps for other Super Slots Promos
Now that you know where you can find every Super Slots bonus code, you can repeat the process for other promotions as well! The only important thing is to have a registered account on the site and to fulfill the bonus activation requirements.
For instance, you can also qualify for the 400% Crypto Bonus and the VIP Reload offers on the site the same way. Simply pick these offers from the promo list, click on the “Deposit Now” button, and enter the bonus amount with the bonus code listed in the promo description.
What Are Casino Bonuses?
What better way is there to check out the game selection of a site like Super Slots than qualifying for casino bonuses? These promotional offers that new and existing players on the site can claim to boost their game, even often for free, are the casino’s way to invite new players and compel existing players to stay.
Some casino bonuses come with specific sets of rules that you need to fulfill to claim them. For example, you need to make a deposit first and use the bonus code to get the qualification for the Super Slots welcome bonus.
Casino bonuses also come with a set of rules you have to fulfill to claim your winnings. These may include rollover requirements, specific contributing games you need to play, and the minimum bet per spin.
These are the casino’s ways of insurance that you will actually use the bonus and play, and not just claim it to withdraw the awarded cash instantly.
Why Do Sites Like Super Slots Offer Casino Bonuses?
Let's face it, there's nothing you can get for free in this world, and that includes the Super Slots bonus offers and promotions. Still, they are fairly generous, especially for new players on the site, and the operator awards them for several reasons.
First, they want to encourage you to try slot games and other casino releases you might not be willing to try for your money. This can be either due to high bet requirements on specific games or for other reasons.
Also, the online casino wants to entice you to try as many games as possible, as chances are that you’ll like at least a few of them to play even after using the bonus. So, you can get some free playing cash that could even lead to large wins, and the operator can get a new faithful player. Both sides could be the winners in such a scenario, right?
Check If You Qualify For Super Slots Bonus Funds
Checking the bonus eligibility is the primary step on the road toward using these casino offers. There might be a few restrictions with the Super Slots promotions, such as having just one active bonus per account at a time.
You also need to check your local gambling laws to make sure you don’t violate anything when you sign up and participate in the site’s promotions. SuperSlots require players to be at least 18 years old. Other jurisdictions may require a different threshold.
You will also have to fulfill the time frame for using the bonuses on this site. Some offers like the VIP reload bonus will have to be used within 7 days from claiming them. Other promos like the welcome bonus offer can be used in the first 30 days from entering the bonus code.
Terms And Conditions for Super Slots Casino Bonus Codes
The main terms and conditions for using the Super Slots deposit bonus and reload offers include the following:
- Bonus time frame
- Wagering Requirements
- Minimum deposit
- Bonus contribution
As we mentioned, newcomers to the site will have 30 days to use the bonus from the date of claiming. This is a rather convenient time frame, but other offers on the site mostly have to be used within 7 days of using Super Slots bonus codes.
On the other hand, some promotions only last for a specific period. These are the 10% Weekly Rebate and The Ultimate Spin-Off promos that take place at specified timing. The Spin-Off invites are sent by email to players and take place only on Mondays.
There’s also the 35x bonus wagering requirement and the bonus contribution term. While the rollover will require you to make some more spins before you are eligible to request a withdrawal, the bonus contribution relates to a list of specific games that qualify for the bonus. You can find the list of the games on the site.
The minimum deposit for using the bonuses on this site is set at $20.
Super Slots Bonus Codes - Wagering Requirements
There's a 35x wagering condition in place for new Super Slots players that opt-in from using the welcome promotion. This means that you will have to wager the complete bonus amount 35 times before you can withdraw any winnings from it.
For instance, if you get a $100 bonus, you would have to wager it until you reach the amount of $3500 in wagered funds. Once that condition is met, you can head to the cashier and withdraw your winnings from the site.
It’s also worth noting that the rollover requirements need to be met before you can claim any other bonus offer on the site. Also, there’s a withdrawal limit that states you can’t withdraw more than 10x of your total bonus amount even after wagering.
Super Slots Casino Bonus Codes - Quick Review
Super Slots Bonus Codes Pros:
- Diverse bonus selection
- Mobile casino bonus and play available
- Over 300 casino games
- Around two dozens live casino games
- Live customer support
- Various payment options
- Simple and engaging design with a focus on online slots
Super Slots Bonus Codes Cons:
- Multiple country restrictions
- Only allows one active bonus at a time
Super Slots casino is an RNG-certified gambling site that’s a member of the GambleAware group. It cares for the players and ensures to avoid any gambling problems on the platform. Players can benefit from a diverse choice of casino bonus offers that are available at this casino.
From the latest casino bonuses that we discussed, to one of the best online casinos, welcome bonus offers and reload prizes – there's a bit of something for everyone. Crypto players can use a Bitcoin casino bonus and VIP members can get a special loyalty treatment.
The site accepts major payment options like VISA, MasterCard, Bitcoin, and Wallet One. It was established in 1998 as one of the first casino sites and has a Curacao gaming license to showcase its reliability and fairness.
One of the best things is that you can even use unique casino bonus codes for all the different bonus types available with a clear display of each in the promo section. Currently, you won’t find a Super Slots no deposit bonus code offered at the site, but we’re hoping to see one in the future.
It doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app but it’s still one of the best mobile casinos in terms of mobile browser performance.
The live customer support is present 24/7 for answering any questions that new and existing players of the site might have.
Payment Methods At Super Slots
Super Slots casino might offer some of the best casino bonuses out there, but it all comes down to payment options eventually. If you want to deposit and claim the welcome offer, you can use options like VISA, MasterCard, Bank transfer, Discover, and MoneyOrder. The site also accepts Bitcoin, along with 16 other cryptocurrency options.
Payouts have fewer options. The maximum amount you can withdraw is $100,000 for cryptos and as high as $25,000 for bank wire transfers.
Tips For Using Your Super Slots Bonus Codes
1. Be aware of the bonus expiry date. The Super Slots Casino welcome bonus is only good for 30 days. It means you need to fulfill the set wagering requirements within that time frame to collect your winnings from the bonus.
2. Pick the games to play carefully. Not all casino games on the site contribute the same weight towards the wagering requirements. Be sure you’re spending your time on the games that would help you claim your winnings sooner.
Things To Avoid To Maximize Your Super Slots Bonus Offers
We can’t stress the importance of going through bonus T&Cs enough. It’s a crucial step to make before even claiming the bonus, and you can avoid unpleasant situations this way. You surely want to avoid your bonus funds being forfeited due to missed bonus usage period.
According to the site's rules, if you fail to wager the funds on time, your bonus amount will be forfeited. The same can happen if you only wager a portion of the bonus funds as the remaining amount will be removed from your balance.
You should also avoid typing in the same bonus code for all the offers, as each of the Super Slot Bonuses comes with a unique code. Playing the games that don't fit into the contributing slots for the bonus is also a mistake you wish to avoid making.
To prevent this from happening, head to the welcome bonus details and click on the “Bonus Contribution” section. You will see that only slot games contribute to the wagering with a 100% rate. Games like table games and live casino releases mostly contribute 5% to 10% to the wagering ratio.
Special Bonus Codes at Super Slots Casino
Aside from the generous Super Slots welcome, there are other impressive bonuses offers to have in mind as a Super Slots player:
400% Crypto Bonus
As a crypto player, you are eligible for this bonus as long as you make a Super Slots deposit in BTC, ETH, and another crypto available at the cashier. You can get a 400% deposit boost on your initial crypto deposit to play Super Slots casino games.
The minimum deposit amount is equivalent to $20 in crypto, while you will have to go through the 48x wagering requirement to claim your winnings.
50 Free Spins Bonus
The 50 Free Spins bonus is available to all Super Slots players in the given time frame for using the bonus on the site. All you need to do for bonus qualification is deposit $50 and use the free spins within 14 days upon claiming them.
Game of The Week
You can get a chance to win a portion of the $500 prize pool for playing over 100 spins on your favorite slot of the week! Every week, Super Slots casino chooses one slot as a favorite game of the week that you can play to qualify.
All you have to do is play the minimum of 100 spins and include a 10x rollover for your bonus amount.
Refer A Friend Bonus
You can use a Super Slots referral bonus to refer a friend and get a 200% bonus boost up to $200! It’s one of the simplest offers to claim on the site, and you won’t need a bonus code to activate it.
Super Slots No Deposit Bonuses
No deposit bonus codes and specific mobile casino bonus codes are hard to come by, but the reload offers tend to change from month to month. You can apply for the $10,000 Cash Giveaway by adding the official Super Slots email to your contacts list.
Also, you can play the best slots on the site to qualify for the 50 Free Spins. You can also participate in $1 Million in monthly prizes by playing the best Super Slots games frequently.
Super Slots Bonus Codes: FAQs
What Is the Best Super Slots Bonus Code?
Without a doubt, the Super Slots welcome bonus is the most impressive bargain on the site. It’s a bonus that, along with the bonus codes for the next 5 deposits, can give you a total of $6000 bonus funds for playing on the site.
Where Do I Input the Super Slots Bonus Code To Activate the Bonuses?
To use the Super Slots no deposit bonus code or welcome offer codes, you should follow our guide and click on the "Deposit Now" button from the promo section. This will initiate the pop-up where you can enter the deposit amount and the appropriate bonus code. You can even see the selection of on-site bonus codes on the page as well.
Do Super Slots Bonus Codes Expire?
Most bonuses offered at Super Slots casino come with a time frame of 7 days or two weeks at most for using the codes, with the exception of the welcome offer that comes with 30 days you can use the code within, other bonuses expire in the mentioned period.
Where Can I Find More Super Slots Casino Bonuses?
As we mentioned, some of the reload offers on this site tend to change from one month to another. So, if you want to remain updated on the best Super Slots bonus codes, make sure to visit our site for fresh bonus details.
Excited To Claim Your Super Slots Bonus Codes?
Make sure that you go ahead and use the Super Slots bonus code “SS250” along with the code “SS100” to claim the complete bonus package on the site. You should make haste since the site is known for changing its offers from month to month, so now’s the best time to register and get this great bonus!
