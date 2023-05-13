Best Sports Betting Sites That Accept Bitcoin & Other Cryptos in 2023

Crytpo-savvy bettors are in luck - there are more sports betting sites that accept Bitcoin than ever before. From NFL to NBA, or even eSports and politics, BTC-friendly sportsbooks have just about everything.
And if you are wondering which ones are the best, we have a full list for you, with BetUS leading the pack. It does so by offering an amazing betting market variety, exciting sportsbook bonuses, and a one-of-a-kind live betting section. But all the others we found are worth your time and attention.
Let’s get started.
Best Sports Betting Sites That Accept Bitcoin
- BetUS: Best overall
- BetOnline: Most generous BTC bonuses
- Bovada: Best for prop bets
- MyStake: Best new betting site
- MyBookie: Best for live betting
- EveryGame: Most reputable
- SportsBetting.ag: Best variety of betting markets
1. BetUS - Best Sportsbook That Accepts BTC Overall
Pros:
- 125% welcome bonus
- High deposit limits
- Great variety of sports betting markets
- Unique BetUS TV feature
- Established about 30 years ago
Cons:
- Cluttered website
BetUS was launched in 1994. It’s always been at the forefront of the latest changes and innovations in the sports betting world and was one of the first to accept Bitcoin.
Today, it accepts 4 cryptos, and you can use them to bet on a wide range of sports.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5
As mentioned, BetUS accepts four cryptocurrencies. These are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
All cryptos come with zero transaction fees, while the minimum deposit is $10. The most you can deposit in one transaction is $50,000.
When it comes to withdrawing your wins, the minimum withdrawal is $50, and the maximum withdrawal is $5,000. All transactions are near-instant, which means you never have to wait to receive your winnings.
Sports Betting Markets: 5/5
BetUS stands out as a top-rated Bitcoin sports betting website for a number of reasons. You can bet pre-match and in-play on over 25 sports, including the NFL, the NHL, the NBA, soccer, tennis, golf, and NASCAR.
Major American sports like the NFL and the NBA benefit from odds boosts, as well as daily tips over in the BetUS TV feature. Soccer is also a popular sport here, with a variety of leagues, tournaments, and markets available.
BetUS also offers a wide range of futures markets on the aforementioned sports, as well as generous odds all day long on various betting markets.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
As a new player, you can claim a 125% welcome bonus at BetUS. This covers your first deposit and is divided between the sportsbook and the online casino (100% and 25%).
You’ll need to use the code “JOIN125” to opt-in for the offer, while the minimum deposit is set at $100. You can then take part in contests, including parlay challengers and survivor pools, for the chance to win a huge cash prize.
Regular players can then grab a 300% referral bonus whenever they successfully refer a buddy to the site.
Tools and Features: 5/5
BetUS has really pushed the boat out in recent years. Today, you can watch their exclusive BetUS TV channel, where expert panelists analyze matches and share tips each day of the week on sports like the NBA, the NFL, and the NHL.
There’s also the Locker Room, a handy resource that is stuffed with daily articles, betting news, sports news, and more betting tips.
And as a regular Bitcoin bettor, you’ll be rewarded with loyalty points each time you bet.
Ready to get started with a 125% welcome bonus? Click here to join BetUS today.
2. BetOnline - Most Generous Bonuses of All Sports Betting Sites Accepting Bitcoin
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 35% crypto reload bonus
- High bet limits
- Wide range of props bets
- Daily odds boosters
Cons:
- Some sports have tight betting limits
BetOnline is a highly-established crypto-betting site that was formed in 2004. It accepts a wide range of crypto; you can bet on more than 20 sports, and new players can opt-in to a 50% welcome bonus that’s worth up to $1,000.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5
BetOnline charges no transaction fees for depositing or withdrawing Bitcoin. The minimum deposit is $20, and the most you can deposit per transaction is $100,000.
Withdrawal limits are set at $25,000 per transaction, while the minimum BTC withdrawal is $20.
Alongside Bitcoin, BetOnline accepts a variety of altcoins. These include Stellar, Solana, Tether, and Polygon. Litecoin and Ethereum are also accepted.
Sports Betting Markets: 4.85/5
BetOnline divides its betting sections into 3 categories: General sports, horse racing, and eSports.
Not only is a wide range of sports covered, but BetOnline goes deep with its league and tournament coverage. To use an example, when you click the “basketball” tab, you’ll find markets for leagues in Argentina, Lithuania, Denmark - and many more.
There’s a separate section for futures bets and props bets, and BetOnline posts their lines well in advance of a game starting.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Bonuses come in all forms at BetOnline - we found sports betting bonuses as the most exciting here. As a new player, you get to choose between a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus and a 100% crypto bonus.
You can also claim a $25 risk-free player prop bet straight off the bat, as well as $25 worth of live betting free play.
The bonuses don’t stop there: Bitcoin players can get their hands on a 35% crypto reload bonus anytime they make a qualifying deposit.
Tools and Features: 4.8/5
BetOnline is armed with a range of betting tools that make Bitcoin betting a lot of fun.
These include same-game parlays, which allow you to build a parlay around a specific match, as well as daily odds boosters.
There’s also a Bet Builder tool that comes in useful whenever you want to build your own props bet from scratch.
Click here to join BetOnline today & score your welcome bonus.
3. Bovada - Best Crypto Sports Betting Site for Prop Bets
Pros:
- $750 crypto welcome bonus
- $200 referral bonus
- Get rewarded each time you bet
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Fairly low deposit limits
If you like the idea of using your Bitcoin to place prop bets, Bovada might be the perfect option for you. Launched over 10 years ago, this is one of the fastest-growing online Bitcoin sportsbooks that lets you bet on anything you want to.
New players are entitled to a $750 welcome bonus, and you can tot up rewards points each time you place a bet.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.95/5
While Bovada charges deposit fees on regular payment methods, Bitcoin transactions are always free.
The minimum BTC deposit is $10, while the most you can deposit in one go is $5,000.
Withdrawal limits are also fairly tight at Bovada. The benefit of such limits, however, is that they prevent you from going overboard with your deposits.
Alongside Bitcoin, you can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Sports Betting: 5/5
As mentioned, we feel that Bovada stands out when it comes to its prop bets.
For sports like the NBA, the NFL, and the NHL, you can choose from a huge number of different props that are available at generous odds. In the NBA, these include whether or not a player will score a double-double, while in the MLB, you can bet on whether a player will hit a home run.
Bovada sets its own lines and is known for posting them fairly late. However, their odds are generally excellent across the board, and you can bet on more than 20 sports here. College sports are especially well-covered.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New players can claim a $750 crypto welcome bonus upon sign-up. The minimum deposit is $20, and this is a 75% matched deposit bonus that’s available on your first deposit.
You can then claim a 200% referral bonus up to $200 each time you refer a friend to Bovada.
Regular sports bonuses are limited, but you will earn rewards points each time you bet. Over time, these can be redeemed for BTC - or you can turn them into bonus funds.
Tools and Features: 4.75/5
Our Bovada casino review shows that it has a whole section on its website dedicated to helping you place better sports bets. You can browse content on things like NBA betting insights and MLB betting insights, while beginners can learn all about how to get started with sports betting.
Same-game parlays are available, too.
Ready to get started with a $750 welcome bonus? Click here to join Bovada today.
4. MyStake - Best New Sports Betting Site That Accepts Bitcoin
Pros:
- 100% up to $500 welcome bonus
- 10% crypto cashback
- Unlimited reload bonuses
- Compete in tournaments for cash prizes
- 24/7 live chat
Cons:
- Not the best mobile compatibility
- Cluttered website
At MyStake, you can claim a 100% first deposit bonus that’s worth up to $500. This is a new BTC sports betting site that’s modern, slick, easy to use, and offers a vast range of markets and high bet limits.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.75/5
All Bitcoin transactions at MyStake are processed with zero fees involved. A $50 minimum deposit might not suit everyone, while the most you can deposit in one transaction is $7,500.
Weekly withdrawals are limited to $7,500 per week, with monthly withdrawals capped at $15,000. However, if you become a MyStake VIP, you can ask for your limits to be raised.
Sports Markets: 4.8/5
If you’re the kind of sports bettor that looks for value, you’ll find it at MyStake. Their coverage of worldwide sports, leagues, and tournaments is practically unrivaled.
To give you an example, on an average weekday, there are more than 1,700 soccer events to bet on and over 250 basketball events.
Betting markets are vast, and all types of sports bettors should be satisfied with what’s available here. Whether you’re betting for fun or you fancy yourself as a high roller, there’s something here for everyone.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New players at MyStake can grab a 100% first deposit bonus straight away. All you have to do is create an account and make a $20 minimum deposit. This offer is worth up to $500.
Regular bonuses here include a “3+1” promo, which nets you a free bet each time you place 3 bets on specific odds and with specific stakes ($25, $50, and then $75 consecutively).
You can also compete in tournaments for the chance to win real money and free bets, while a 10% crypto cashback is a great way to soften the blow whenever you lose a bet.
Tools and Features: 4.75/5
As a modern-day sportsbook, MyStake is feature-rich. Boosted odds are available all week long on different sports, but you do need to place a bet of at least $100 to qualify. Live chat is available round-the-clock, fast markets are available on specific sporting events, and these are ideal if you’re in a hurry and want to place a quick bet.
A time filter tool, meanwhile, proves useful when you want to zone in on sporting events that are occurring over the next hour.
Click here to visit MyStake and score your welcome bonus now.
5. MyBookie - Top Choice for Live Betting with Bitcoin
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- 25% reload bonus
- Intuitive web design
- Prop Builder
Cons:
- Tight withdrawal limits
Established in 2014, MyBookie was intended to be a sports betting site that did things differently.
To that end, it was quick to support Bitcoin as a payment method, and today - thanks to an excellent interface, competitive odds, and a wide range of in-play markets - it’s one of the top-rated BTC sportsbooks right now.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.7/5
MyBookie claims that their process Bitcoin withdrawals on a “first-come, first-served basis.” In our experience, it’s highly likely that your withdrawals will take less than 10 minutes on average.
Withdrawals are limited to $5,000 per transaction and $10,000 per week.
These limits are quite tight, but the good news is that MyBookie processes withdrawals 7 days a week. This means you’ll receive your money straight away even if you request a withdrawal at the weekend.
Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5
MyBookie offers Vegas odds, featured odds, and daily specials.
College sports bettors will especially feel at home here, with MyBookie prioritizing college basketball and college football alongside NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and soccer betting markets.
NASCAR is well-covered, too, as are golf and tennis.
Lines are posted early, and you can bet on a variety of handicaps, totals, and spreads pre-match and in-play.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
As a new player, you’re entitled to a $1,000 sign-up bonus. MyBookie will also throw in a $10 casino chip with this 50% matched deposit offer, which you can claim by making a deposit of at least $20.
You can then claim a 25% reload bonus anytime you deposit $100, while a 200% referral bonus is also available.
Horse race bettors, meanwhile, can mitigate their losses with an 8% horse rebate.
Tools and Features: 4.65/5
MyBookie is a fuss-free Bitcoin betting site that’s a little low on tools and interesting features.
However, a Prop Builder makes it easy to build your own props from the ground up, while an intuitive website simplifies the whole betting process.
MyBookie also posts regular sports and sports betting news that keeps you informed of injuries, form, team line-ups, and more.
Check out the MyBookie website for all of its latest promos.
Ranking Methodology for the Best Sports Betting Sites Accepting Bitcoin
Bitcoin Compatibility:
Naturally, when selecting the top Bitcoin sports betting sites, we verified how each Bitcoin sportsbook fares when it comes to processing BTC deposits and withdrawals. Each one on our list offers zero transaction fees, high limits, and almost instant withdrawal times.
Sports Betting Markets:
We made sure to add crypto sports betting sites that offer a wide range of sports to bet on. What's more, you can take your pick from a variety of bet types, as well as explore leagues and tournaments - both major and minor - from all over the world.
Bonuses and Promotions:
It's well-established that BTC bonuses are better than fiat currency bonuses. We added Bitcoin betting sites that keep the fun going with bumper bonuses, regular reload bonuses, and loyalty programs.
Tools and Features:
All the crypto betting sites in our list are innovative and forward-thinking. You'll be able to take advantage of a clutch of tools, such as odds boosters, bet builders, and betting tips and news.
Why is BetUS the Top Site for Bitcoin Sports Bets?
Fantastic Bonuses and Offers: At BetUS, you can claim a 125% welcome bonus as soon as you sign-up. This is quickly followed by regular promos such as a 300% referral bonus and contests, which include a parlay challenge and a survivor pool.
Great Odds: Out of all the top crypto betting sites, BetUS's odds are competitive - and often the best in the industry. Whether you want to bet on American sports or worldwide leagues, you'll always be locking in your bets at the best possible price.
Ease of Use: Making a deposit and placing a Bitcoin bet is remarkably easy at BetUS. This is a modern Bitcoin gambling site that's intuitive, professionally designed, and easy to use.
Established Bitcoin Betting Site: If you're looking to join a trustworthy crypto sports betting site, BetUS is now in its 29th year. It's one of the US's most established online sportsbooks that's fully-licensed, safe, and secure to use.
Why Should I Join a Sportsbook That Accepts Bitcoin?
Crypto Betting Sites are Safe: Bitcoin gambling sites are the safest form of online sportsbooks. All deposits are made anonymously on the blockchain, and when you join licensed Bitcoin betting websites, your details are kept safe and secure.
Bitcoin Betting Sites Offer Zero Transaction Fees: A huge benefit of signing up for a new account at Bitcoin betting sites is that all transactions - both Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals - come without transaction fees. Withdrawals are processed almost instantly, too.
Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks Have Better Bonuses: While you can grab awesome bonuses at traditional betting sites, BTC sports betting sites online offer even bigger bonuses. The welcome bonuses are bigger, and most crypto betting sites offer crypto boosts each time you make a deposit.
Guide to the Best Sports Betting Sites That Accept Bitcoin
How Do I Find the Betting Sites That Accept BTC?
To find the best Bitcoin sportsbooks, you can read a review guide like this one. Written by experts, such a guide points you in the direction of top-rated BTC betting sites that have been verified for the quality of their odds, bonuses, and markets, as well as their safety and security.
Then, it's a smart idea to take a closer look at each sports betting crypto site that stands out to you. This way, you can get a better idea of whether or not it's the right one for you in terms of its overall look, its sports markets, its casino games, and so on.
What Can I Bet on Using Bitcoin?
Modern-day Bitcoin sportsbooks let you bet on a wide range of sports and casino games. All the most popular sports are available to bet on, such as the NFL, the NBA, college football, soccer, and tennis, alongside online slots, roulette variants, poker, and live casino games.
What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites That Accept Bitcoin?
These are our favorite sports betting sites accepting BTC:
Comparing the Top 5 Sports Betting Sites Accepting BTC
- BetUS: With about 30 years of history, BetUS is easily one of the best betting sites to use for BTC bettors. Our BetUS sportsbook review shows that it offers users a great variety of betting markets, an amazing user experience, and a generous 125% welcome bonus.
- BetOnline: BetOnline is a very well-known sports betting site with a lot to offer - but it stands out from the rest thanks to its very generous bonuses. Sports bettors can score a $1,000 welcome offer when making their first deposit.
- Bovada: If you are looking for the best crypto sports betting site offering prop bets, there’s no better option than Bovada. Make sure to score your $750 welcome bonus once you sign up here!
- MyStake: While new, MyStake has already become a very popular player in the sports betting world. Make sure to score a $1,000 welcome offer when making your first deposit!
- MyBookie: Live bettors won’t have it any better than at MyBookie! Make sure to check out their website and score your $1,000 welcome bonus once you sign up for a new account.
Steps to Use Bitcoin for Online Betting
It’s very easy to get started at the best sports betting sites accepting BTC. Here are some of the steps to follow to get started at BetUS:
Step One: Start Registration
Follow this link to visit BetUS.
Click Join.
Step Two: Provide Some Details
Provide your personal information, including your name, last name, date of birth, and contact info.
Step Three: Make Your Deposit & Bet on Sports
Now visit the cashier, make your deposit, score a welcome bonus, and start betting.
Tips for Betting on Sports With Bitcoin
Always Join a Reputable Betting Site:
Fortunately, there are more top-tier Bitcoin betting sites than ever before in 2023. Before signing up, you can read customer reviews to learn how legit a sportsbook is. Customer reviews will also give you insights into how reliable a betting site is when it comes to Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals.
To further test an online gambling site's credibility, you could look for its licensing information on its homepage, as well as check to see which security measures (such as SSL encryption) that it's put in place.
Develop a Strategy:
Will you be placing single bets or parlays? Do you fancy your chances of betting on the spread or placing props bets?
Before you start betting, develop a strategy that works for you. Decide which markets you want to explore and what types of bets best suit your style of sports betting.
Only Bet on Sports That You Know:
The thing with Bitcoin betting is that it can be easy to lose a bit of control once we start chasing our losses.
This is why it's essential that you only bet on sports you know. Doing so increases your chances of winning bets. So, pick a few sports that you know inside-out and make these your main sports when it comes to betting.
So, What Are the Top-Rated Sports Betting Sites That Accept Bitcoin?
We've listed and reviewed the best crypto betting sites that offer a safe and rewarding experience when you place sports bets online.
BetUS is our top crypto betting site overall, thanks to its wealth of experience, its wide range of useful tools, and its excellent odds. You can get started with a 125% welcome bonus that can be used on sports and casino games.
Whatever you decide to do next, remember to stay in control when betting online and to always have fun first and foremost when you place your Bitcoin bets.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense; all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.