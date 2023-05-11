Best Sports Betting Sites in Michigan: Top 10 MI Online Sportsbooks & Betting Apps for 2023

Are you a sports fan looking to turn your intimate knowledge of the game into a little extra cash?
That’s what we like to hear, and you’re exactly the sort of Michigander we put this list of the best sports betting sites in Michigan together for.
After scouring the internet – and placing a few wagers of our own – we managed to narrow the wide world of bookmaking down to 10 exciting Michigan sports betting apps for you to try, with MyStake on top of the list.
Read on to see how it stacks up against the competition.
Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites
- MyStake: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best for mobile betting
- Bovada: Best props-building tool
- BUSR: Biggest welcome bonus
- MyBookie: Best odds on basketball markets
- Everygame: Top pick for college football betting
- XBet: Ideal for live betting
- Thunderpick: Best esports betting markets
- BetUS: Dedicated picks and predictions
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best risk-free online sports bets
1. MyStake — Best Sports Betting Site in Michigan Overall
Pros:
- Competitive odds on over 40 sports
- Fantastic esports betting options
- Easy-to-follow in-play betting UI
- Tons of bonuses available
- Over 3,000 casino games
- Early cash-out and live match preview available
Cons:
- Not a lot of useful information on website FAQ
We’re kicking this list off with MyStake sportsbook and casino. A fantastic online bookmaker with a wide range of betting options on sporting events all around the world.
We found the sportsbook itself easy to navigate and full of information without feeling like someone’s spreadsheet threw up in our lap. Combine this with an impressive online casino, tons of bonuses, and responsive 24/7 customer support, and MyStake offers a refined online sports betting experience.
Online Sportsbook Features - 4.8/5
MyStake’s sportsbook focuses on clarity of information but manages to look sharp in the process. With each event you open, you’ll find a complete list of betting options with odds laid out in a way that just makes sense – and there are plenty of events to choose from.
We found over 40 sports to bet on (including esports), and we were able to bet on sports ranging from the big four (Basketball, Football, Soccer, and Baseball) to the not-so-big sports like Gaelic Hurling and Floorball. This makes it easy to find what you’re looking for, whether you’re into college sports betting or are more interested in the big leagues.
The live betting at MyStake is nothing to scoff at either, with to-the-minute updates across all supported events and a handy match-animation tool to help you follow along. We’d like to see live streaming support but can accept that sometimes it is just not in the cards.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5
New bettors get to start off with a 100% match bonus good for up to $500 when they make their first deposit. This bonus comes with a keen 10x wagering requirement and must be bet on a minimum of two events, each with 1.4 odds, before you can attempt to withdraw any winnings – which is in line with what we like to see for sportsbook bonuses.
On top of that, you’ll find boosted odds, a 30% cash back promotion that you can take advantage of after wagering on Top Soccer leagues, 3 + 1 bonus bets, and a ton of casino bonuses for MyStake’s slots, table games, and specialty mini-games.
Online Casino Options - 5/5
With over 3,000 games to choose from, there’s no shortage of ways to spend your time while waiting for the big game. MyStake’s 60+ software providers have made sure you’ll find everything from big-name games like Bonanza and Buffalo Rising Megaways to lesser-known gems like Harlequin Carnival by NoLimit City.
The specialty game selection – known on-site as Mini Games – is also worth checking out. Not just because there’s a great variety of unique games but also because MyStake has multiple bonuses and regular competitions dedicated to them, which is plenty of incentive for us.
>> 100% up to $500 bonus available at MyStake
2. BetOnline — Best for Mobile Sports Betting in Michigan
Pros:
- $1,000 sports welcome bonus
- Fantastic mobile app
- Streaming on some in-play betting events
- 30+ betting markets available
- Solid casino and online poker options
Cons:
- Fees on some credit card deposits
BetOnline is one of the most popular sportsbooks and MI online casinos that just so happens to have one of the best instant-play betting apps we’ve found.
Not only does this site run and look amazing on every mobile device we tried it on, but the whole thing runs in your device’s native browser, which means you don’t have to worry about using up your phone’s storage space for another app.
Online Sportsbook Features - 4.9/5
BetOnline’s sportsbook has a wide range of over 30 sports and is one of the best in-play betting experiences we’ve found.
Both the regular and live sports betting sections look phenomenal on mobile, and BetOnline even offers live streaming on some events, meaning you can watch the game in real-time as you plan your bets. This is especially handy on mobile, letting you stay up on top of what’s going on in the game without toggling between apps or having to sit near a TV.
There’s also a fine range of informative resources like betting guides and articles to help new bettors make informed decisions.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.7/5
While BetOnline offers a welcome bonus for almost every occasion – including its online poker and casino games – we’re going to focus on their two sports betting welcome bonuses.
The first bonus is for cryptocurrency bettors and consists of a 100% match bonus good for up to $1,000 in bonus funds with a 14x wagering requirement. The fiat bonus is only a 50% match bonus up to $1,000, but it comes with a much nicer 10x wagering requirement.
Regardless of which you choose, there are plenty of other bonuses and promotions to take advantage of once you’ve played through your rollover. We found reload bonuses, risk-free player props, $25 in live betting free play, double-payout fight nights, and more.
Online Casino Options - 4.8/5
In addition to some fantastic mobile sports betting, BetOnline also serves up a robust variety of online casino options, including slots, tons of table games, and video poker for Michigan bettors to explore.
There’s also a dedicated poker app that will let you enjoy Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and more against other real money players from all around the globe. Plus, there are regularly scheduled tournaments giving you a shot at winning some exciting cash prizes.
>> 50% match bonus up to $1,000 available at BetOnline
3. Bovada — Best Michigan Sportsbook for Proposition Bets
Pros:
- Several sports bonuses
- Competitive odds on over 30 sports
- Feature-rich sportsbook
- Great poker and casino game selection
- Get odds on any event with #whatsyawager
Cons:
- Late college sports betting lines
A popular choice for Michigan sports bettors, Bovada offers a comprehensive range of sports and betting markets, all bundled up in an easy-to-use sportsbook chock full of great odds and live betting options.
And with all the features and tools made available, it’s a perfect choice for both novice and experienced sports bettors.
Online Sportsbook Features - 4.8/5
If you’re the sort of sports bettor who likes to build complicated proposition bets, Bovada is the premier bookmaker for you. Not only does Bovada have some of the most competitive odds we’ve found, but their Proposition Builder tool makes it easy to put together some fantastically granular wagers ensuring that you get to bet exactly how you like.
And if that isn’t enough for you, Bovada makes it easy to get odds on any event, even if it’s not already posted on the website. All you have to do is hop on Twitter and tweet the Bovada team with #whatsyawager along with what you’re looking to bet on, and they will build the odds up just for you.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.9/5
There are several bonuses available at Bovada, but it's their sports welcome bonuses that have us dancing. Crypto players can get a 75% match bonus for up to $750 when they use the BTCSWB750 promo code when making their first deposit.
Not a crypto bro? Not a problem. You’ll be able to claim a 50% bonus good for up to $250 instead. Regardless of which welcome bonus you choose, you’re going to be getting some of the best wagering requirements in the industry with an excitingly low 5x applied to both deposit and bonus.
Unless you try to spend the bonuses at the online casino… then the rollover goes up to 30x. So don’t do that.
Online Casino Options - 4.6/5
We were not disappointed in the Bovada online casino options either. We found a wide selection of slots and table games from top providers like Betsoft, Genesis, and RTG. There’s even a decent selection of slots attached to the Hot Drop Jackpot network, letting players enjoy popular slot games while also letting them compete for one of three must-drop jackpots.
>> 75% crypto bonus up to $750 with low wagering requirements available at Bovada
4. BUSR — Best Welcome Bonus of All Sports Betting Sites in Michigan
Pros:
- Massive $2,500 sports welcome bonus
- Competitive odds across 30+ markets
- Daily horse race rebates
- Robust help and support center
Cons:
- Not suitable for betting via desktop
- Limited payment options
BUSR is a perfect choice for players looking to cash in on a massive welcome bonus. Not only that, but this bookmaker offers some rather great odds on over 30 sports and markets all wrapped up in a surprisingly decent mobile experience… though the website feels weirdly out of date when used on a desktop computer.
It does suffer from fewer payment options than we’re used to, only accepting credit cards and a few of the bigger cryptocurrency options. This is a small complaint, but when put on a list with the likes of MyStake and BetOnline, it’s worth noting.
Online Sportsbook Features - 4.7/5
BUSR offers a fairly straightforward sports betting experience, with their sportsbook being very clearly labeled with the different bets available – which happens to make it a perfect choice for newbies.
Navigation is streamlined and simple, which helps when you’re playing from your phone or tablet, and we had no problem finding their rather decent props builder, live betting lines, or anything else.
There is no flash or pomp, but if you want a reliable Michigan sports betting app with a massive welcome bonus, BUSR’s got your back.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.7/5
There is a solid bonus variety here at BUSR, with a daily horse race rebate, a $250 sports referral bonus, a couple of solid reload bonuses, and the star of the show – the $2,500 sports welcome bonus.
This welcome bonus can be obtained by using the SPORTS100FP promo code when making your deposit. This will net you a 150% welcome bonus good for up to $2,500 with a super reasonable 10x wagering requirement.
This bonus is only good on the BUSR sportsbook and only on your first deposit. It’s a perfect way to start your sports betting off with a little extra change in your pocket.
Online Casino Options - 4.6/5
As with most online sports betting sites, there’s a fairly decent online casino with its own bonuses and promotions.
BUSR’s online casino consists of a solid selection of Betsoft games like Golden Dragon Inferno, Thai Blossoms, Rags to Witches, and so on.
The table game selection is pretty decent, letting players enjoy live dealer and casino game versions of classic games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, with a little casino poker and video poker thrown in for good measure.
>> Use the SPORTS100FP code to claim the $2,500 sports bonus at BUSR
5. MyBookie — Best MI Sports Betting Site for NBA Betting
Pros:
- Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- Free 150k bracket contest entry
- Excellent odds on college and pro basketball markets
- Works great on mobile
Cons:
- Mostly suited for recreational bettors
- Support unavailable without being logged in
Rounding out our top five Michigan online casinos and sports betting sites is MyBookie.ag. This phenomenal bookmaker made our list due to its solid odds across tons of major sports, specifically for its attention to both the NCAA and NBA markets.
Cap that off with some truly impressive contests and bracket tournaments, and it’s easy to see why it is top-five material.
Online Sportsbook Features - 4.7/5
The design of the MyBookie sportsbook is extremely easy on the eyes. Bettors can tell at a glance what bets are available for what game, what the odds are, and everything else you might want to know – and at no point does it look like some horrible accountant’s grid of numbers.
The live betting feature is equally well done, with the game’s odds getting color-coded borders as they go up and down, making it easy to see exactly the change you’ve been waiting for. Unfortunately, we were unable to find any games with live streaming enabled, so you’re going to want to open another browser or be near a TV if you’re on a mobile device.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5
New players can start off strong with a 50% sports welcome bonus good for up to $1,000 when they use the MYB50 promo code while making their first deposit. This bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement and a free entry into the $150k bracket contest, which is a heckuva deal.
After that MyBookie offers up the standard array of bonuses, including a 25% reload bonus, a hearty 200% referral bonus, and access to a wealth of contests.
Online Casino Options - 4.6/5
MyBookie’s casino is also heavily populated by Betsoft slots but also features one of the most robust collections of blackjack we’ve found anywhere.
We found roughly 30 blackjack games, including European, Super 7, Pirate 21, 7-Handed, Pontoon, and many more. The rest of the table game selection is not quite as robust but still makes a better showing than we see at many commercial casinos.
>> Up to a $1,000 welcome bonus available at MyBookie
How We Score and Rank the Best Michigan Sportsbooks Online
Online Sportsbook Features:
Whether you’re looking for odds on Michigan college sports teams, Gaelic stone tossing, or just want a really good props-building tool if it exists, we’ll find it and score it here.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Welcome bonuses are one of the strengths online gambling sites have over your average retail sportsbook. We’ve made sure every Michigan online sports betting site on this list offers great bonuses with realistic terms.
Online Casino Options:
Why twiddle your thumbs while waiting for the next big game when you can be enjoying some slots, blackjack, poker, crash gambling, or anything else? Every one of these sports betting apps doubles as a fully-fledged online casino to ensure you don’t have to bore yourself to tears waiting for kickoff.
Why is MyStake the Best Choice for Michigan Online Sports Betting?
Clearly, there are plenty of fantastic apps on the Michigan sports betting market, so you might be wondering why we ranked MyStake as the overall best. It’s a fair question, but we’ve come prepared to answer.
Massive Selection of Markets: Between the impressive esports selection and the broad range of sports lines from around the world, bettors can get odds on over 40 markets all in one place, which is downright impressive.
Boosted Odds: While this is not a new phenomenon, MyStake offers some of the best-boosted odds we’ve found and on across more sporting events than we knew what to do with.
Bonuses: There are a ton of bonuses available at MyStake, from 30% cash back bonuses, free bets, free play across the many slots, and table games. There are bonuses for almost any occasion.
Why is Online Betting Better than Retail Sports Betting in Michigan?
With so many sports bettors moving away from the brick-and-mortar retail sports betting scene and onto Michigan sports betting apps like MyStake and Bovada, old-school Michigan bettors can’t help but wonder if it’s worth it. We think it is, and here are a few of our favorite reasons why:
- Convenience: If you have a hunch about the next big game and are keen to put a few bucks down on it, there’s no need to put on clothes or even brush your teeth to do so (please brush your teeth, though). Placing a last-minute wager can be done from anywhere, thanks to the marvels of modern technology.
- More Betting Markets: Many Michigan sportsbook apps give you access to an entire world’s worth of sports to bet on. Whether you’re looking for Irish pugilistic sports, Australian Rugby, or even competitive video games, there are markets and odds for everyone.
- Bonuses: How often does your bookmaker down the street give you bonus funds to bet on your favorite Michigan sports teams? Probably never, right? Online sports gambling sites frequently have less overhead than their land-based counterparts and make up for it by offering exciting bonuses.
Michigan Sports Betting Online - FAQ
Is online Michigan sports betting safe?
Yes, it is perfectly safe to gamble on online sportsbooks so long as you stick to trusted bookmakers like the ones we’ve reviewed here.
Which online sportsbooks in Michigan offer the best welcome bonuses?
The answer depends on what you look for in a welcome bonus. BUSR’s sports betting bonus is a massive beast and lets players walk away with up to $2,500 in bonus funds, but Bovada’s $250 welcome bonus has an incredibly low 5x wagering requirement.
How do I pick the best MI sports betting site for me?
With each site generating its own odds for events, we don’t necessarily feel you need only one sports betting site. Lots of players will sign up to 2 or 3 and shop markets to find the best odds on a specific event. But even then, there are a few things you should keep in mind when looking around:
- Reputation: We feel it’s important to do a little internet research to see what other sports bettors say so you can get an idea of what your fellow bettor feels.
- Markets: While most online Michigan sportsbooks have big-name markets like NBA and NFL, this may not do you any good if you’re a hardcore curling enthusiast (don’t laugh, they exist!).
- Bonuses and Promotions: Not all bonuses are created equal, and generally, the bigger the bonus, the harder the playthrough requirements are. Find a casino site that can blend bonus cash and rollover to your liking.
Last Look at the 5 Best Sites for Sports Betting Michigan
MyStake offers players a robust sportsbook, horse racing, and over 3,000 online casino games, making it tough to pass up by any metric. Sign up today and get up to $500 in sports betting bonuses.
BetOnline is perfect for the player on the go. Not only does the Michigan sports betting app look and work fantastic from every mobile device, but players will have access to tons of casino games and even online poker. Sign up and get up to $1,000 on your first deposit.
Bovada has one of the most feature-rich online sportsbooks we’ve found, with a beautiful props builder tool and the ability to tweet the team and get odds on any event you want. Sign up today and get $250 in bonuses with only 5x rollover requirements.
BUSR is a solid bookmaker with competitive odds and one of the biggest sports betting bonuses we’ve found among Michigan online sportsbooks. Sign up and get up to $2,500 on your first deposit.
MyBookie caps our list with a fantastic sportsbook filled with impressive odds on NBA and college-level basketball. The fact that they have regular bracket contests you can get in on only serve to sweeten the pot. Sign up today and get up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover on your first deposit.
How to Get Started With the Premier Sports Betting Apps in Michigan
If you’re ready to start wagering, why not try out our top pick for Michigan sports betting: MyStake. With great odds across pretty much all markets, you’ll be ready to roll, whether it’s betting on the next Red Wings game or an upcoming esports event.
Step 1: Getting Started
Use this link to make your way to the MyStake sportsbook landing page and click the red Sign Up button at the top of your screen.
Step 2: Create Your Online Sports Betting Account
Fill out the simple form with your name, email address, and preferred currency, and you’ll also be able to pick a username and password for your account. After that, check the box to agree to MyStake’s terms and conditions and click Finish.
Step 3: Make Your First Deposit and Claim Your Bonus
Now that your account has been created, you can make your first deposit and activate your preferred welcome bonus (we recommend the 100% match sports welcome bonus). Congratulations – you’re now ready to bet on sports in Michigan!
Tips for Sports Betting in Michigan
If you’re looking to get a leg up on the competition, here are a few tips to help you be a better bettor.
Understand your sport:
This seems like a no-brainer, but the number of bettors who go in on a hunch and make completely outlandish wagers that they wouldn’t have if they knew a lick about the sport is horrifying.
Focus on value:
Value betting is when you wager on odds that the betting apps in Michigan still haven’t managed to adjust – either even or slightly in your favor. By finding value bets, you stand to increase your potential payout if the bet goes through.
Stay disciplined:
This is a big one and probably one of the hardest to embrace. Betting with emotion is a surefire way to burn your bankroll. Stick with your strategy, don’t chase losses, and just because a team is your favorite doesn’t mean they’re a safe bet.
Ready to Get Started With Online Sports Betting in Michigan?
That wraps it up on our end. At this point, you’ve been given a pretty clear picture of just how many great sportsbooks are available for Michigan bettors and how to find them.
We still think that MyStake is the best bet for most Michiganders, but it’s always wise to have a couple of extra gambling site accounts in your back pocket so you can shop for odds.
No matter where you sign up or which team you favor, though, it’s important to focus on having fun and never wager more than you can afford to lose.
