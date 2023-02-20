Best Real Money Slots Online in Canada (2023): Ranking the Top Canadian Real Money Slots with High RTPs

When looking for the best slots online for real money in Canada, you are spoilt with choice. Since there are so many to choose from, you need help from professionals - and lucky for you, we are here to assist you.
Our number one choice is Gold Strike Bonanza at PlayOJO, a game full of huge prizes, exciting bonus rounds, and amazing sound effects - but there are many more that we have rated and ranked.
So, what are we waiting for? Grab onto the toque as we spin you through the top reels in the Great White North!
1. PlayOJO (Gold Strike Bonanza) – Best Real Money Slots in Canada Overall
Pros:
- 80 free spins
- No wagering requirements
- No bonus winnings cap
- 2,000+ slot machines from 30+ studios
- OJO rewards
Cons:
- No casino money in the welcome bonus
Our top pick today is PlayOJO with its slot game - Gold Strike Bonanza. Let’s have a closer look!
Best Slot Machine: Gold Strike Bonanza
Gold Strike Bonanza is a 5-reel, 10-line slot game from Blueprint Gaming that follows the classic mining slot tradition. Players can join a prospector and his dog as they dig for riches with massive multipliers and free games.
With up to 10,000x multipliers, Gold Strike Bonanza is sure to draw players in with the potential for huge wins!
Online Slots & Other Casino Games: 5/5
With over 2,000 casino games from about 3 dozen studios, including the acclaimed BetSoft, you'll never be bored at PlayOJO.
If slots are your thing, then this place has got you covered. But if you're in the mood for something more traditional, there are plenty of options, too – with over 150 different types of live dealer games available for that extra bit of realism.
Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.9/5
Fund your PlayOJO account with C$10, and you’ll be rewarded with 80 free spins for the renowned slot game Thor: The Trials Of Asgard.
Just don't forget to use the code OJO80 when making the deposit, and you’ll be given 50 spins right away. Additionally, 30 more are available to claim through the Kicker Section - just enter it, and the bonus is yours.
What we love the most about this offer is that it comes with zero wagering requirements! Plus, you also get one spin on their Prize Twister plus access to a range of loyalty rewards.
And the best part is that the bonus winnings are not capped.
Banking Options: 4.9/5
At PlayOJO, the banking section is comprehensive, offering payments by Interac, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, and several other options.
What stands out is that there's no minimum withdrawal amount.
Payment processing generally takes about 24 hours; however, how soon the funds reach your account depends on the payment method selected. As usual, e-wallets are the fastest option.
User Experience: 5/5
You don't have to download any software or tools to join PlayOJO on mobile. The platform runs very smoothly by keeping a light design free of clutter.
The support representatives are easy to reach using live chat or email.
2. Spin Casino (Amazing Link Fates) – Best Real Money Online Slots in Canada for High Payouts
Pros:
- Great variety of high RTP slots
- 500+ slot games
- C$1,000 welcome bonus with 100 free spins
- Quality jackpot slot machines
Cons:
- You need a registered account to check the full catalogue
Coming at #2 on our list is Amazing Link Fates at Spin Casino.
Best Slot Machine: Amazing Link Fates
The Amazing Link Fates slot game from Spin Casino is a medium-volatility Greek mythology-themed game with 5x3 reels and 20 paylines. With an impressive design and many free spin features, this game offers plenty of chances to win big!
Online Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.9/5
Spin Casino offers a selection of over 500 pulse-pounding gaming titles from about 3 dozen leading studios.
Apart from your favourite Amazing Link Fates, you can enjoy fantastic slots like 9 Pots Of Gold and Wheel Of Wishes, as well as classic games like Cash N’ Riches.
With every game having a high Return to Player (RTP) value, often reaching 96% or higher, Spin Casino guarantees maximum fun for all players!
Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.75/5
The welcome bonus we are looking at here is a C$1,000 package with 100 free spins on the Wheel Of Wishes slot game. We are looking at 3 deposit bonuses in total.
Your first deposit comes with a 100% match bonus of up to C$400. Your next two deposits are also boosted - each up to C$300. All you need is a minimum deposit of C$20.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
Spin Casino offers over a dozen banking methods, allowing you to choose from credit cards, wire transfers, e-wallets, and more.
Crypto isn't available, but don't worry! When it comes to withdrawing your winnings, Spin Casino is one of the fastest around, with processing times usually taking just 24 to 48 hours.
User Experience: 4.9/5
Spin Casino offers Canadian players a pleasant experience with cool visuals and fast load times. With dedicated apps for both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, they ensure their customers always have access to their gaming options.
Plus, they also provide an extensive FAQ library and a customer assistance team to help with any questions or queries you may have.
3. Woo Casino (Gold Rush With Johnny Cash) – Best Free Spins Promo of All Real-Money Online Slots Sites in Canada
Pros:
- 200 free spins + up to C$300
- Reload bonus includes 60 free spins
- Daily Slot Races with 1k free spins daily
- C$25m+ jackpot pool
Cons:
- Launched in 2020, yet to establish a long-term reputation
Then comes Woo Casino and Gold Rush With Johnny Cash - a very popular slot game that many players might already know about.
Best Slot Machine: Gold Rush With Johnny Cash
Experience a wild western adventure with the Gold Rush With Johnny Cash slot game from Woo Casino! Join the daring cactus cowboy as he searches for gold and money in this hilarious and exciting slot game.
Online Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
We are looking at about 1,000 games here, which is a solid collection on par with the best Canadian online casinos. The graphics are top-notch and run well, even on low-end devices.
The games are regularly audited for fairness, so you can be sure that you’re getting a fair game every time you play at Woo Casino.
Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.7/5
Woo Casino excels from other real-money gaming sites by offering 200 free spins when you make your first two deposits, plus up to C$300.
Additionally, reload bonuses include 60 free spins weekly, which give players plenty of chances to win big without having to risk their own bankrolls too heavily. There are also daily slot races with 1,000 free spins available each day for those looking for an even bigger thrill!
Banking Options: 4.7/5
Woo Casino offers a decent variety of banking options for both deposits and withdrawals, including credit cards, debit cards, PaySafeCard, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, and more.
All transactions are securely processed with state-of-the-art SSL encryption technology, so you know your funds are always safe and secure when playing at this site.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Overall, the user experience at Woo Casino is smooth, fast and efficient. All of the games and bonuses load quickly, allowing players to get right into the action.
The website is also secure and easy to navigate, with intuitive menus and a responsive design that works across all devices. Plus, the customer support team is always on hand to help if you have any issues or queries while playing.
4. JackpotCity Casino (Mega Moolah) – Best Progressive Jackpot Real Money Slots Online in Canada
Pros:
- C$30m+ in progressive jackpots
- Launched in 1998
- 3 dozen progressive jackpot slot machines
- C$1,600 sign-up bonus
Cons:
- No free spins in the welcome bonus
Another amazing slot game that we found was Mega Moolah at Jackpot City.
Best Slot Machine: Mega Moolah
Mega Moolah is a progressive jackpot slot game at Jackpot City Casino, featuring 5 reels, 3 rows and up to 25 paylines. It offers players the chance to win life-changing jackpots of millions of dollars. That’s right, seven figures!
Online Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.9/5
With more than 500 games from 15 developers, Jackpot City’s carefully-curated selection guarantees excitement and advanced visuals.
Plus, impressive jackpots and the biggest progressive prize pools – all above C$30 million – make it easy to win big.
Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.65/5
If you're just joining Jackpot City, don't miss out on their C$1,600 welcome package. We are looking at four equal 100% match deposit bonuses, each going up to C$400.
Also, loyalty rewards and cashback bonuses are often available through promotional campaigns, which adds even more value to your deposits.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
There's a solid range of payment methods here, including Interac, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Paysafecard, and credit/debit cards.
You can begin playing right away with just a minimum deposit of C$10. And if it's time to withdraw your winnings, processing times differ depending on the method. E-wallet transactions are completed within 24 hours, while bank transfers generally require 7 business days.
User Experience: 4.7/5
If you're an enthusiast of online slots who loves playing on the go, Jackpot City's mobile casino apps have got you covered. Our Jackpot City Casino review shows that its games are optimized for all devices, so you can play on any iOS or Android device with ease.
Plus, if you ever need help sorting out issues of any kind, their 24/7 help team will be there to assist via live chat and email - day or night.
5. Bitstarz (Bitstarz Billion) - Best Crypto Slots Online for Real Money in Canada
Pros:
- Over 4,000 games
- 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package
- 20 free spins for email verification
- Payouts within 15 minutes
Cons:
- A bit cluttered home page
If you are after crypto gambling sites, there’s no better option than Bitstarz - keep on ready to find out why!
Best Slot Machine: Bitstarz Billion
Bitstarz Billion is an exclusively branded slot game from BGaming, specially designed for Bitstarz Casino. This classic-style fruit slot offers generous Wild symbols, Expanded Wilds and a Gamble round to give players a chance to win real money.
Online Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.85/5
Bitstarz hosts over 4,000 games, including all crowd favourites but also exclusive games you won’t find anywhere else.
Our favourite is Bitstarz Billion, but we also have to single out Master Of Starz for massive payouts and heaps of thrills.
Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.9/5
Just for verifying your email, you will receive 20 free spins as a no-deposit bonus at Bitstarz. Then, your first four deposits will receive a boost as part of the welcome package, going up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins in total.
In total, we are looking at up to a 5 BTC welcome package + about 200 free spins!
Banking Options: 4.4/5
Bitstarz is primarily a crypto casino, but you can also use Canadian Dollars. The list of supported cryptos includes Bitcoin, Ethereum ADA, XRP, and more. Payouts are super-fast and usually don’t require more than 15 minutes. It is one of the best fast payout casinos in Canada!
User Experience: 4.8/5
While the front page may be a tad cluttered, Bitstarz is an award-winning online casino that boasts fast load times and full support around the clock - including live chat and email.
How We Ranked the Best Slots Online for Real Money in Canada
Online Slots & Other Real-Money Casino Games:
When we ranked online casinos, we looked at the selection of slots and other real-money casino games they offer. We make sure that the sites are licensed and regulated by reputable gaming authorities, have high payout rates, and offer a good variety of different slots.
Bonuses and Free Spins:
We also carefully explored each online casino’s bonuses and free spins offerings. We made sure to note the size of the welcome bonus offers and the wagering requirements in order to help players decide which site is best suited for their needs. Additionally, we evaluated whether or not they had ongoing bonuses or loyalty programs that could benefit players in the long run.
Banking Options:
The banking options available on each site were another important factor when ranking these sites. We checked for trusted methods such as major credit cards, crypto, direct bank transfer, mobile payments, and more, ensuring that customers can make fast deposits and withdrawals with ease.
User Experience:
We took into account user experience when working on our rankings. This included looking at how easy it was to navigate around each website, if there were any bugs or glitches encountered during playtime, if a mobile casino app was available, as well as customer service response times in case something went wrong while playing.
Why Is PlayOJO the Best Real Money Online Slots Site Canada?
After checking dozens of online casinos to sum up this list, we can say it's no wonder why so many Canadian players trust the PlayOJO site for their gaming needs. Here are some of the reasons why PlayOJO is the best online casino in Canada for real money online slots.
- Huge Slot Selection: One of the main reasons why PlayOJO stands out amongst other online casinos is its huge selection of slots. Players can choose from over 2,000 slot titles sourced from about 3 dozen studios.
- Generous Online Casino Bonus: Another great thing about PlayOJO is its generous bonus offers. When you make the first deposit, they'll give you 80 free spins with no minimum wager requirements - all you have to do is deposit C$10, and you're good to go.
- Tournaments: Where other sites might offer competitive gameplay in only select slots or games, PlayOJO regularly hosts tournaments across a large variety of titles so everyone can take part in the action. Whether it’s a daily tournament or dedicated progress play tournament with bigger rewards - there are plenty of choices for those who like competitive gambling experiences.
- Mobile Optimization: Let's face it - mobile gaming has become increasingly popular in recent years as most people now carry smartphones with them wherever they go.
Luckily, PlayOJO is 100% mobile optimized so that players can enjoy their favourite game even when away from home as long as they have an internet connection and a compatible device (phone/tablet).
Why Should I Play Online Slots for Real Money in Canada?
Here are some of the reasons why you should consider using the best gambling sites in Canada:
- The Accessibility of Gambling Sites: Online casino sites provide Canadian players with unprecedented levels of convenience and ease of use. You can play games from any device with an internet connection, at any location and at any time.
- A Wide Range of Games: Online casinos usually offer a much wider selection than physical equivalents, allowing users to explore different types of gaming without having to switch locations.
- Increased Privacy: Due to the anonymity provided by online platforms, many Canadian players feel more comfortable engaging in gambling activities over the internet rather than in person.
- Easier Deposits & Withdrawals: Playing online is much easier when it comes to both making deposits and withdrawing winnings since most payment processors are linked directly with crypto wallets or bank transfers.
This allows users not only quick access to their funds but also increased safety since transactions are processed via secure networks that protect their financial information.
Is It Safe to Play Real Money Slots Online in Canada?
Yes, it is absolutely safe to play real money online slots in Canada! Just make sure that you are using legitimate real money casino apps in Canada like the ones listed here.
Can I Win Real Money Playing Canadian Online Slots?
Yes, you can absolutely win real money at an online casino. The sole requirement is that you play for real money. And before you wager real money, please check out free slots or other free-play games at the online casino first.
Steps to Start Playing the Best Canadian Slots Online for Real Money
If you want to join legitimate online real money casinos and play online slots, just follow the three steps below. We'll explain the procedure using PlayOJO as an example, but similar rules apply to many online casinos in Canada.
Step One: Register for a New Account
- Use this link to visit the PlayOJO gambling site.
- Click the button saying "Play Now!"
- Fill out the registration form in 3 steps and finalize the registration.
Step Two: Verify Your Account
- The casino will send a verification link via email.
- Confirm your data and log in at the online gambling site.
Step Three: Make a Deposit & Play Online Casino Games
- Set Canadian Dollars as your currency at the cashier.
- Adjust the sum you wish to deposit and make the transaction.
- By depositing C$10 or more, you will instantly be granted 50 free spins.
- Visit the Kicker Section for 30 more free spins.
- Check out the selection of slots and start gambling online!
Tips for Playing the Best Slots Online for Real Money in Canada
To get the most out of your online casino gambling experience, it is important to understand a few tricks and strategies that can increase your chances of winning big. Here are five tips to keep in mind when playing real-money online slots:
- Take Advantage of Multiple Paylines: Advanced online slots will often offer multiple paylines enabling the player to make more strategic bets. It is important to understand the game and how these paylines work in order to maximize your return on investment.
- Utilize the "Auto Spin" Feature: Most online slots come with an ‘auto spin’ feature which allows you to set a specific number of spins at a predetermined bet amount. This is great for experienced players who want to control their betting limits and spin frequency without having to manually do each one.
- Set Time Limits for Yourself: It's easy for time to slip away when playing online slots for real money, so setting specific time limits for yourself is paramount if you want to stay in control of your finances and gaming experience overall.
Are You Ready to Play Canadian Online Slots for Real Money?
Time to play some exciting slot games! Again, PlayOJO is the best real-money online casino in Canada, offering thousands of real-money games and 80 free spins with no wagering requirements whatsoever.
There are a few other reputable online casinos you should also consider, like Jackpot City, if you're looking for progressive jackpots.
No matter where you decide to play real money slots, please always gamble responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense; all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.