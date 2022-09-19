The very best Slots.lv bonus code you can use right now is HELLOSLOTS200. That’ll get you a generous 200% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
Latest Slots.lv bonus offers available right now:
- HELLOSLOTS200 - The best deposit bonus overall, a fantastic 200% match on your first deposit of up to $1000
- SLBWB300 - Make your first deposit using crypto and you can get a 300% bonus of up to $1500
- BESTCASINO125 - Grab 100% up to $1000 plus 25 free spins on the Golden Buffalo slot using this bonus code
- Casino welcome bonus - Redeem the casino’s regular casino welcome bonus on your first deposit and get 200% up to $1000 followed by eight lots of 100% up to $500 (and these are both boosted if you pay with crypto) for a total of $5,000 in bonus funds
- Hot Drop Jackpots - Slots.lv has its own progressive jackpot network where players can win hourly jackpots of $1k, daily jackpots of $25k, or super jackpots of up to $250k
- Slots.lv Referral bonus - Every time you refer a friend, you’ll get a free matched deposit of $200, or $225 when you pay with crypto
- My Slots Rewards - Collect rewards points while you play on the site that can be redeemed for cash, and pick up extra surprise bonuses as you go
New to Slots.lv? You’ve got a lot of options available. And we’ve got you covered with all of them.
Slots.lv offers a variety of deposit bonus codes to its new players so that they can choose from a selection of brilliant bonuses. And there are a few extra bonuses to enjoy afterward, too!
So, let’s find out all about them.
What Exactly Are Slots.lv Casino Bonuses?
Effectively, online casino bonuses are a marketing tool that online casinos use in order to bring in new players or compel existing ones to keep on playing.
You’ll often see elaborate welcome bonuses, usually in the form of matched deposits or free spins that are put out in a bid to get new players to sign up. In Slots.lv, for example, you can get a 200% up to $1,000 on your first deposit using the bonus code HELLOSLOTS200.
After you’ve played through these bonuses, you’ll often be treated to other ongoing promotions such as loyalty programs or further matched deposits. Online casinos will try to use these secondary bonuses to make sure players stay for as long as possible.
How Do I Claim an Online Casino Bonus at Slots.lv?
A lot of the time, all you need to do to grab your Slots.lv Casino welcome bonus is to sign up for an account, make your first deposit using the correct bonus code, and meet the terms and conditions for it.
These terms and conditions could include a minimum and a maximum deposit, wagering requirements (where you’ll need to play through the bonus amount a number of times) plus bonus expiry period.
No deposit bonus offers are a different story. As the name suggests, you are entitled to bonus funds, free spins, or other offers without using a no-deposit bonus code. Simply sign up for the account and enjoy! Unfortunately, there are no Slots.lv casino no deposit bonus codes at the time of writing, but we’re hoping to see one of those pretty soon.
However, in some circumstances, you might need to enter a bonus code to trigger the bonus. This will either be when you first create your account, or when you place your first deposit depending on the nature of the bonus.
Who Can Claim a Slots.lv Casino Sign Up Bonus?
Anyone can be eligible for these bonuses, but you’ll need to be over the legal gambling age. In the US, some states require at least 18 years old to gamble legally, other states have a higher threshold which is 21 years old.
You will only be able to use a welcome bonus once. Most online casinos require you to prove your identity, so it won’t be possible to create two accounts and reuse the welcome bonus.
If you don’t have to prove your identity (for example, if you’re signing up for a crypto casino), multiple signup attempts from the same IP address will be banned. It’s not worth trying to cheat the system at the risk of losing your chance to get yourself a bonus, or worse getting entirely banned from the online casino.
When it comes to ongoing bonuses outside of the regular casino welcome offers, all players will be able to indulge as long as they meet the minimum deposit required for that particular bonus. The only exception to this is if the bonus is part of a VIP program where you have to be of a particular level to unlock the bonuses.
Slots.lv Casino Bonus Codes Terms and Conditions
Just like any other online casino, Slots.lv does have a few terms and conditions to meet with its promotions. The vast majority of its bonuses have 35x wagering requirements, and that’s about average across the entire online casino spectrum.
Why do these wagering requirements exist? It’s all about making sure players actually use the site. If there were no wagering requirements and no time limits, players could simply use the deposit and disappear, never to be seen again. And that would leave the casino short on cash.
Not all of the games on the Slots.lv games library contribute towards the wagering requirements. Most of the best online slots do, but some of the table games contribute between 0% to 50%.
Related: Free Online Slots
Also, the Slots.lv casino bonus funds can’t be used on any of the live dealer games. It’s best to use them on the slots games or maybe some video poker or roulette. If you’re looking for the best live casino bonus, you might want to look elsewhere.
Quick Slots.lv Casino Overview
We’ve talked about how great the deposit bonus offers at Slots.lv casino are and why it’s a great idea to use the bonus code variations there but is the casino itself actually any good? There’s not a lot of point in using a bonus code if an online casino isn’t really worth staying on for.
Fortunately, that’s not going to be an issue at Slots.lv casino. There’s a lot to enjoy here and, while it’s not perfect, there are still a lot of things to be excited about. Here’s a quick look at the casino’s best and worst bits:
Pros:
- Great online slots selection
- Fantastic mobile compatibility
- Responsive 24/7 customer support
- Downloadable game options
- Loads of great slots
- Wide range of live casino games
- Easy to use website design
- Cool video game theme and minimal styling
- Supports cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Not many banking options
- Missing some of the bigger software providers
Banking Options at Slots.lv Casino:
Slots.lv casino doesn’t have the most flexible banking options but there are still some decent options for you to be able to manage your funds conveniently. You can use:
- Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether)
- Credit or debit card
There aren’t any eWallets to pay with which might prove to be frustrating for some users. It would have been nice to see the likes of Neteller or Paysafecard here, but it’s not the end of the world!
It should also be noted that Slots.lv casino does not implement any transaction fees for both deposits and withdrawals.
Payments are usually processed instantly but may take up to 15 minutes for crypto payments, depending on the status of the blockchain. Withdrawals for crypto should also take about 15 minutes but could take up to 3-5 days for credit or debit card payments.
How to Use Your Slots.lv Bonus Code
Using your Slots.lv Casino deposit bonus codes are pretty straightforward and just like claiming regular online casino bonuses with just the added step of putting in a deposit bonus code.
You’ll need to enter your promo code (if you choose to use one) when you place your first deposit. So after you’ve created your account, go into the banking section and follow the instructions on the screen. You’ll see the bonus code box before you pull the trigger.
Remember, you’ll need to put down a deposit of at least $30 in order to trigger the bonus unless otherwise stated.
Avoid Mistakes When Using Your Slots.lv Bonus Code
Here are some extra tips on how not to use your Slots.lv bonus code:
- Be mindful of the wagering requirements: For most Slots.lv bonuses, you’ll need to play through the bonus amount 35 times. But as mentioned, there are a few games that don’t contribute to that, so make sure you only play games that will help you reach the wagering requirements as soon as possible.
- Don’t forget to enter the bonus code before you make the payment: If you fail to enter the bonus code when prompted, you’ll never be able to use the bonus! You’ll also need to make sure you put down at least the minimum deposit when you make the payment.
- Read the terms and conditions: Any of the terms we’ve mentioned in this article could be subject to change at any time. It’s super important to read through the terms and conditions for the bonus before you try to use it.
Latest Casino Bonuses & Promo Codes Available at Slots.lv
We’ve briefly touched on the Slots.lv bonuses, but here’s a closer look so that you can get a feel for which ones to go for.
If you want a straightforward deposit bonus with no fuss whatsoever, use the bonus code HELLOSLOTS200 to get one simple matched regular deposit bonus. It’s a 200% match deposit bonus of up to $1000, meaning you’ll get $2000 back in Slots.lv casino bonus funds on top of your original $1000.
The crypto version of this needs to be triggered with a different code, SLBWB300. This Bitcoin deposit bonus sees players get a 300% matched deposit up to $1500 with the same wagering requirements as the cash version.
If you don’t enter a bonus code as you place your first deposit, the Slots.lv casino sign-up bonus will default to the standard. Here, it’s one matched deposit bonus of 200% up to $1000 followed by 100% up to $500 on your next eight deposits for a potential bonus value of $5,000.
You can use crypto for a better bonus here too. The Bitcoin deposit bonus is 300% up to $1500 followed by 150% up to $750 across your next eight deposits with a maximum value of $7,500.
If you fancy some free spins with your real money deposit bonus, you can use the bonus code BESTCASINO125. However, this will come at the cost of a lower deposit bonus percentage of 100% up to $1000 instead of 200%.
We recommend this bonus for those who are looking to put down a smaller amount. Remember, you don’t have to get close to $1000 - you can play from as little as $30. So, if you want to go with the minimum amount, you can grab some free spins instead.
If you enjoy Slots.lv casino enough to tell your friends about it, you can get the Slots.lv casino referral bonus. Every time you refer a friend, you’ll get a free matched deposit of 100% up to $200. Or, if you pay with crypto, it goes up to $225.
And, of course, your friend will be able to enjoy any of the welcome bonuses listed above.
Planning on sticking around at Slots.lv casino? More rewards could be coming your way in the loyalty program. Here, you’ll accumulate Rewards Points as you play on the site. The more you spend, the more reward points you get.
After a while, you’ll be able to trade those points in for cash. And if you’re a member of the loyalty program, other random prizes and bonuses will come your way from time to time as well.
Is There a Slots.lv Casino No Deposit Bonus Code?
A no-deposit bonus is any bonus funds, free spins, or free chips you can get from an online casino that doesn’t require you to place a deposit to avail. You might get free spins or free cash to play with right off the bat, but it’s likely to be a lower amount than getting a bonus from your first deposit.
Unfortunately, there are no Slots.lv no deposit bonus offers at the time of writing. You have to pay alongside your promo code here!
Does Slots.lv Casino Accept Bitcoin?
These days, more and more online casinos are getting involved in the crypto hype, and Slots.lv has jumped on the bandwagon. It doesn’t have the widest range of crypto payment options, but you can choose to deposit with any of the following:
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Tether
It’s also really easy to convert your crypto from one currency to another, so if your preferred currency isn’t on that list, just make the switch in your coin wallet to one of the five.
So why pay with crypto? Well, there are a few good reasons. For a start, it’s quick in terms of deposit and withdrawal processing. Payments are usually processed instantly, and will take up to 15 minutes going both ways on most sites (Slots.lv included). We like a rapid transfer!
Related: Best Online Casinos
Learn What Other Players Have to Say About Slots.lv’s Bonuses
To make sure Slots.lv is really a good place to play online casino games, we checked out some reviews from around the web. And the general consensus is good.
Slots.lv Casino Bonus Codes: FAQ
Why Isn’t My Slots.lv Casino Bonus Code Working?
Over time, bonus codes will expire. So, if the Slots.lv bonus codes we listed aren’t working by the time you get around to signing up for an account, this could be the reason. Make sure you enter the bonus code without any typos, also check if the one you’re using is still active.
How Long Do Slots.lv Bonuses Tend to Last?
Unfortunately, it’s hard to say how long a welcome bonus is going to last as any online casino site can choose to change its bonus at the drop of a hat.
For this reason, we recommend keeping an eye on the promotions page at Slots.lv. There, you’ll be able to see all the latest casino bonuses and pick the ones that work for you.
And, of course, keep an even closer eye on the terms and conditions so that you can ensure you’re able to claim your winnings after you’ve used the bonus.
Why Aren’t There Any No-Deposit Bonuses at Slots.lv?
Slots.lv has opted to not include a no deposit bonus. That might seem like a shame, as getting a bonus without having to spend any money is a pretty cool thing. But actually, it seems like a fair decision.
Any online casino that offers a no-deposit bonus usually has weaker bonuses as they have to claw back some of the money they lose from it. So, overall, the bonuses at Slots.lv actually might be better off without a no-deposit bonus preceding them.
Ready to Use Your Slots.lv Casino Promo Codes?
It’s fair to say that Slots.lv has some of the best casino bonuses out there – with or without a bonus code. You can get a whole lot of bonus funds and the terms and conditions to withdraw your winnings are quite sensible indeed.
So, what are you waiting for? Register for a Slots.lv account and get the most out of the Slots.lv casino promotions while they’re still up for grabs!
Other Online Casino Bonus Codes Similar to Slots.lv
Slots.lv is just one place to get some awesome deposit bonuses. Here are a few other great promo codes from similar top online gambling sites to look at.
Red Dog Casino
Red Dog casino may be the new kid on the block but it has established quite a reputation for putting out incredible games with high RTPs and some of the most valuable bonuses you can find.
The bonus code WAGGINGTAILS, for example, grants you a 225% matched deposit (with an extra 20% for crypto deposits) as part of a stunning welcome package worth up to $12,250. This is one of the best online casino welcome bonus offers out there!
Join Red Dog casino now and enjoy the most incredible bonus available today!
Slots of Vegas Casino
This online casino offers some of the most exciting jackpot slots you can find. It has an excellent mobile casino integration that lets you enjoy the games seamlessly on any mobile device. So it’s not surprising that you can find the best mobile slots here.
Activate a brilliant casino signup bonus at Slots of Vegas with the bonus code WILD250. This will land you a 250% matched deposit as well as 50 free spins on the slot machine Wild Dog Luau. The wagering requirements for this bonus are a super low 10x!
Register for a Slots of Vegas casino account and enjoy amazing jackpot slots right away!
Super Slots Casino
Another online casino that puts emphasis on its slots selection more than anything else is Super Slots. It doesn’t have a particularly large library, but what you can find in its portfolio gives you enough reason to keep coming back. And we’re not even talking about the bonuses yet.
Want an enormous deposit bonus percentage? Looking to pay with crypto? Then you’re going to want to use the bonus code CRYPTO400 to get 400% back on your first deposit at Super Slots. That’s just one of the Super Slots casino bonus codes you can grab right now.
Sign up at Super Slots today and get your hands on its brilliant Bitcoin casino bonus.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: