Shazam Casino Review for 2022: Reviewing Shazam Casino’s Bonuses, Games, and More

Everyone is looking for some online gambling magic, and that is exactly what you get for joining Shazam Casino! As suggested by the casino’s name, Shazam is a magic-inspired online casino with an extraordinary section of deposit bonuses.
Let’s start with the most exciting features of Shazam Casino:
Shazam Casino Pros:
- Multiple welcome bonuses with 30x WG
- No deposit bonuses available for new players
- Free-to-join tournaments
- Cryptocurrencies accepted
- Live Chat operating around the clock
- Deuces Wild, Bonus Poker, and other video poker games
Shazam Casino Cons:
- Limited selection of banking options
- Not many responsible gambling tools
These Are the Most Generous Shazam Casino Bonuses & Promos:
- 77 Free Spins (WIZNEON): Visit Shazam Casino using our link, and you can get started with 77 free spins on the Neon Wheel 7s slot game if you use the WIZNEON bonus code.
- 50 Free Spins (DIAMONDSPELL): Newcomers to Shazam Casino can also claim 50 free spins on the Diamond Fiesta slot with the DIAMONDSPELL bonus code.
- 275% slots welcome bonus and 30 free spins (REDHOOD275): Shazam also welcomes new users with a 275% slots bonus and 30 free spins on the Lil Red slot if they use the REDHOOD275 bonus code.
- 250% first deposit bonus on slots and 100 free spins (WITCHTIME): If you use the WITCHTIME bonus code upon registering for an account at Shazam, you can get started with a 250% slots bonus and 100 free spins on the Bubble Bubble 3 slot.
- Interactive Promo: Click on the link to access the Shazam Interactive Promo page. Click on the Predict tab to get a special bonus. You can get yourself multiple no-deposit bonuses, slots bonuses, or free spins.
Shazam Casino has a wonderful selection of deposit bonuses, free spins, and no-deposit offers. Getting started with any of these bonuses can enrich your bankroll from the very first few minutes at this online casino.
But we found that there’s much more to know about this online casino than the bonuses it has to offer.
Keep on reading if you want to find out more about it.
Best Stand-Out Features of Shazam Casino Online
We have briefly touched on the most important aspects of Shazam, including its bonuses and games. Before we delve deeper into its gaming products and services, here are some other Shazam Casino highlight features that stand out the most:
- Unique Modern Website: When it comes to the growing iGaming scene, Shazam Casino is one that definitely stands out from the rest. While magic-themed online casinos are nothing new, the way Shazam executes this is definitely worth our admiration and time.
- Innovative Design: The site is not only very aesthetically pleasing but also user-friendly. The homepage is dominated by brightly colored visuals and graphics. The whole Shazam iGaming world is infused with different magical creatures which welcome you on board and follow you every step of the way to make gambling even more fun and exciting.
- Exciting VIP Program: Shazam Casino also has a wonderfully-crafted VIP Program that lets you cast different spells in hopes of getting access to more rewarding loyalty rewards by collecting comp points. The Shazam Secret Community has five different levels, and each new level gets you special powers you use to obtain more exciting bonuses.
- Regular Tournaments: Aside from its awesome welcome bonus offers, Shazam Casino is also known for running regular tournaments, and these are open to everyone.
- Reliable Banking: When it comes to the casino’s banking department, registered customers can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, alongside several standard payment methods.
- Helpful Customer Support: Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat. We were very glad that all our questions were answered in a timely and professional manner.
Is Shazam Casino Legit?
Yes. We believe that Shazam Casino is legit, and for many reasons.
Shazam Casino is a brand operated and owned by Alistair Solutions N.V., - a company that has been issued an interactive gaming license by the Curacao Gaming Authority.
With this being said, you can rest assured that Shazam operates according to strict gambling rules and regulations, thus, making it a legit gambling site.
To make sure that Shazam Casino is the safest option for you, we looked into its safety and security measures employed, as well as its Privacy Policy. This is why we have all your questions answered.
First of all, the casino’s site is protected with 128-bit SSL data encryption technology.
Shazam Casino also takes a variety of other measures to ensure the ultimate safety of your hard-earned funds, and of course, your personal info is stored safely. We can easily say that Shazam has done everything right in the safety and security department, and all you need to do is to check gambling laws in your area.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Deposit Bonus at Shazam Casino?
For all beginners who have never played at Shazam Casino, we have a handy step-by-step guide with all the required steps to create an account and start playing for real money. We also take you through the process of claiming one of the best casino bonuses out there.
Step 1: Visit the Website of Shazam Casino
- Open the Shazam Casino website by clicking here
- Copy the bonus code and click on the Cast a Spell tab
- Choose your casino username and password
- Provide your email address
Step 2: Finish Registration
- Enter the required personal info
- Choose your country of residence
- Choose between the Dark and Light Side
Step 3: Verify Your Account & Score Deposit Bonuses
- Verify your account via email
- Click on the Redeem Coupon tab
- Make a minimum deposit of $25
- Claim your Shazam Casino bonus & start gambling
How Does Shazam Online Casino Treat Its Players?
One of many highlights of this online casino is its 24/7-accessible customer care team. You can reach them any time of the day via very convenient live chat.
Unlike some other online casino sites whose live chat support is only accessible to registered players, the live chat of Shazam is accessible to everyone, including those who do not have an account at this casino.
Aside from the live chat, the casino has two other contact options, email and phone, which are very convenient.
Getting Started at Shazam Casino Online
When it comes to the casino’s banking department, registered users can make deposits and withdrawals using credit/debit cards, Neosurf, and cryptocurrencies.
Withdrawals can be processed via cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, and Bitcoin Wallet. While the selection of withdrawal options could be better, payouts are processed within a couple of business days.
This leads us to the casino’s Privacy and Know Your Customer Policy. Shazam Casino performs regular identity verification checks, as mentioned in its KYC Policy. This is a common practice and nothing to worry about.
Once you register for an account here, you can benefit from the self-exclusion tools the casino offers to all of its users. Unfortunately, other commonly available responsible gambling tools, such as deposit and time limits, are not accessible at the time of writing.
Shazam Casino Review: Everything You Need to Know About It
In the following sections, we delve deeper into the casino’s selection of games, available bonuses and promotions, and how they compare with other online casinos.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
Online Slots: 4.8/5
Shazam Casino may have been operating in the industry for quite some time, but its gaming lobby is slightly limited, at least when compared to some of the other leading online casinos. Still, Shazam has a plethora of Realtime Gaming online slots, which makes gambling quite a lot of fun.
From the online slots lobby, you access all of the most popular RealTime Gaming slot games, including Aladdin’s Wishes, Cash Bandits, Coyote Cash, Count Spectacular, Bubble Bubble 2, Bulls & Bears, and Enchanted Garden, among other exciting titles.
Being one of the best RTG casinos, Shazam also houses all of the best RTG jackpot slots, including Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold and Jackpot Pinatas. Free play mode on all RealTime Gaming slots is accessible here, which lets you try out games before you commit to real money gambling.
When you click on the slots tab on the main menu, you can filter RTG casino slots based on their gaming grids, in-game bonuses, and other features. This allows you to find the games you want to play easier.
Classic Table Games: 4.85/5
We liked the fact that Shazam also delivers quite an exciting library of table games. More specifically, at Shazam, you can play games such as Let’em Ride Poker, Tri Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, European Blackjack, Caribbean Draw Poker, 21 Blackjack, Blackjack Perfect Pairs, European Roulette, and more.
You can also play titles like Bonus Poker Deluxe, Mystery Bonus Poker, Double Bonus Poker, and other video poker games here.
Live Dealer Games: 4.75/5
Shazam Casino has been working with Visionary iGaming for quite some time, which enriches the live dealer section here.
The selection includes Blackjack Early Payout, Auto European Roulette, American Roulette, Auto American Roulette, and a couple of live Baccarat variants.
Specialty Games: 4.7/5
The Shazam Casino specialty casino games lobby features Banana Jones, Bonus Bingo, Hot Dice, Fish Catch, Keno, Sic Bo, Roaring Twenties Bingo, and a couple of other instant-win RTG games. The selection is slightly limited, but there is still enough variety to keep you entertained.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
As mentioned in the first section of this review, joining Shazam Casino makes you eligible for multiple welcome bonuses, including free chips, free spins usable on popular slots, and great first deposit bonus offers.
Wagering requirements on all bonuses are lower if you make a higher qualifying deposit of at least $100. Aside from its lucrative welcome bonuses, Shazam has a unique VIP Program that lets you enjoy RTG games with a whole range of extra bonuses.
The casino’s regular customers also benefit from daily match deposit bonuses and free spins promos usable on slots every day of the week. All in all, Shazam is a great option for gamblers of all different interests, and it has something for everyone.
Banking Methods: 4.7/5
The selection of deposit methods at Shazam includes Amex, Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as Neosurf. To make a withdrawal request, you can use a simple bank transfer withdrawal form, credit/debit cards, or cryptocurrencies.
We found that Shazam has a minimum deposit of $25 and $10 via Neosurf. The maximum deposit limit is set at $1,000 when using credit/debit cards and at $25,000 when using crypto wallets.
Keep in mind that the minimum and maximum withdrawal limits are set at $100 and $2,000, respectively. If you request to withdraw more than $2,000 per week, your winnings are paid in multiple installments.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
To reach a casino representative at Shazam Casino, you have three equally reliable and convenient customer support options. One of these is Live Chat which works every day of the week around the clock. If you do not mind waiting for a response, you can also use the casino’s email service.
Before you use any of these options, you may check the casino’s FAQs page, which already has some answers for the most commonly asked questions.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Shazam Casino does not have native mobile casino apps for iOS and Android devices. However, the vast majority of its games are accessible to mobile players who use modern smartphones and tablets powered by iOS and Android operating systems.
The instant-play mobile platform looks just like the casino’s standard desktop platform, with all the same gaming categories, bonuses, and banking options. You will not notice a difference between enjoying Shazam games on the go and playing on your desktop or laptop device, which we liked a lot.
Shazam Review Overall Score: 4.7/5
We found that Shazam Casino is most certainly a well-rounded iGaming site with enough games to keep everyone well-entertained for hours. The selection of Shazam Casino bonuses with fair terms and conditions and favorable wagering requirements also adds to the casino’s final score of 4.7/5.
Still, there is room for improvement. While players will most certainly appreciate the casino’s well-crafted website, the gaming lobby could feature more table games. The casino could also include more payment methods since the selection of withdrawal options is slightly limited.
Also, the minimum withdrawal limit is fairly high, and the maximum withdrawal limit per week is relatively low, especially when compared to other casinos. While these are all minor downsides, we have to mention them, so you know what to expect if you decide to register for an account here.
What Should Players Consider Before Signing Up at Shazam Casino?
Regardless of whether you are thinking about joining Shazam or any other online casino out there, familiarizing yourself with the availability of iGaming activities and gambling laws in your area is a must. If online gambling is allowed in your country, we recommend you navigate to the Shazam Terms and Conditions page.
There, you will find all the information you need about the casino’s operations in different countries and accepted currencies, as well as other details.
What Bonuses Are Available at Shazam Casino?
One of the most generous bonus offers at Shazam is its welcome bonus for new users.
With the REDHOOD275 promo code, you are eligible for a 275% bonus and 30 bonus spins on Lil Red.
With the WITCHTIME promo code, you can claim a 250% bonus and 100 bonus spins on Bubble Bubble 3.
Each deposit bonus offer carries 30x or 25x wagering requirements if you make a deposit higher than $100. The maximum cash out for each bonus is 20x.
With the DIAMONDSPELL and WIZNEON promo codes, you can claim 50 and 77 free spins on Diamond Fiesta and Neon Wheel 7s, respectively.
While you are getting to know the casino better, you have daily reload, and bonus spins promos to claim. More specifically, every week, there are different types of reload bonuses you can opt for to have even more fun.
And that’s not all!
There’s always something new and exciting waiting for the users of Shazam, so you are encouraged to frequently go back to the Promotions page and make sure you are not missing out on the latest opportunities.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Shazam
While we believe that Shazam is an amazing online casino that is definitely worth your time, we also know that it might not be the best option for everyone. After reviewing every detail about this casino, we continued our research to find some good alternatives.
Here are some of them that you might like better:
Ignition is a well-known name among online casino players, especially those who enjoy poker games. With a staggering welcome offer valued up to $3,000 usable on slots and poker games, Ignition definitely deserves your attention. Don’t forget to activate the Ignition Casino bonus codes once you sign up.
We believe that Ignition can be an amazing choice for gamblers of all different interests. While it is the best option for poker players, it has much more in the arsenal that makes it stand out from the competition.
Join Ignition Casino today and claim your welcome package of up to $3,000.
Red Dog has a 235% slots bonus reserved for all newcomers who visit the casino and open a new account. This offer is also packed with 55 free spins on the Fortunate Buddha slot.
When it comes to the casino’s gaming lobby, Red Dog is very similar to the Shazam Casino, with the most popular RTG games included. Red Dog also supports cryptocurrencies like Shazam.
The design of this online casino is amazing, and it is very easy to use. If you enjoy live dealer games, you’ll be happy to know that Red Dog has 10+ of them, powered by the Visionary iGaming.
Follow the link to claim a 235% bonus on slots and 55 bonus spins on Fortunate Buddha.
Las Atlantis Casino can easily become one of your favorite online gambling destinations. Here, you can get started with a 265% slots bonus and 50 bonus spins on Fortunate Buddha. If you join the casino, use the YOURZEN promo code for this welcome package - there are many other Las Atlantis Casino bonus codes, make sure to check them out before signing up.
This is just one of many other sign-up offers Las Atlantis has prepared for its newcomers. Newcomers can get started with five different welcome bonus offers, and these include bonus spins and match deposit bonuses.
Follow this link to find out more about Las Atlantis Casino and its bonuses.
Could not find what you were looking for? Check out some of the other casinos listed below:
Other Shazam Casino Reviews Online
We have already shared our views about Shazam Casino but don’t take our word for it. We sourced the internet to see what other users of Shazam, just like us, think about this casino. Let’s take a look at what we found:
Shazam Casino Review - Final Verdict
Now that you are familiar with everything that Shazam Casino offers, you are probably tempted to try your luck here. To register for an account, follow our registration guide, and you will be playing with your Shazam sign-up bonus in no time.
You can also check our top-rated alternative picks that have offers similar to Shazam. No matter your choice, stay safe out there and gamble responsibly, and don’t forget to have fun.
