Rich Palms Casino Review for 2022: Reviewing Rich Palms Casino Games, Bonuses, Design, and More

Looking for a new online casino to use but not sure which one is good? Our team of expert gamblers went above and beyond with our Rich Palms casino review and found some exciting facts about this casino you should know about.
Let’s begin.
Pros:
- Stunning casino site design
- 280% welcome deposit match bonus
- Supports crypto banking
- 24/7 live chat customer support
- Play games for free to trial or practice
- Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
- No sports betting markets
- No live casino games
Latest Rich Palms casino bonuses:
- GEMBEACH: Just getting started at Rich Palms? Then make sure to check out the very generous welcome offer of this casino, giving new players a 280% deposit match on their first deposit, plus 50 free spins on Gemtopia.
- Spin the Wheel: Check out this exciting opportunity at Rich Palms, spin the wheel, and score one of the many generous bonuses waiting for you, including free bonus spin offers, deposit bonuses, and more.
- PRINCESS60: Use this Rich Palms bonus code at this online casino and score 60 free spins on Princess Warrior.
- WITCHDRINK: Use this bonus code at Rich Palms, and you can receive 66 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3!
These are some really generous bonuses, but there is much more that we found about this online casino, and we believe that you should know a thing or two about our findings.
Let’s go a little further into our Rich Palms casino review.
Best Stand-out Features of Rich Palms Casino
Even after just a brief period playing at Rich Palms casino, there were a few things that stood out as being key features of the site. Here’s a quick look at what we think are the best bits here:
- Amazing range of bonuses for beginners as well as existing players
- Excellent site design on desktop and mobile
- Casino games from Pragmatic Play, RealTime Gaming, and more
- Responsive 24/7 live chat customer support
- Tons of extra bonuses for all players
Is Rich Palms Legit?
Yes. Rich Palms casino is super legit. No problems here!
A lot of people are rightly concerned about the legitimacy of online casino sites sometimes, but we can tell you with some confidence that you will have nothing to worry about at Rich Palms.
This site is about as legit as it gets. Having carried out plenty of research into the legitimacy of this casino, we’re happy to say it’s good to go.
Rich Palms is licensed with a Curacao license, one of the most popular casino licenses in the world and one that does its due diligence when deciding who to hand out licenses to!
Plus, all the money you deposit into this casino is encrypted by SSL. That means you won’t have to worry about anyone taking it away from you. Your money’s perfectly safe here.
In terms of games, you’re going to be well looked after at Rich Palms too. This casino is offering legit casino games from some top-tier casino software providers, including RealTime Gaming and Pragmatic Play, so you know you’re going to be in safe hands on that side of things too. There also are some specialty games you can find here!
How Do I Sign Up for a Rich Palms Casino Account?
Any online casino site worth its salt will make it really easy for players to sign up for an account and claim the welcome bonus. Rich Palms falls into that category. Getting up and running here couldn’t be easier, and it’s super quick.
Just follow these three simple steps, and you’ll be spinning the slots at Rich Palms casino in no time:
1. Press the “Join Now” Button
Visit the website of Rich Palms here. You’ll find the button to get started in the top-right. This will take you to a new screen where you’ll need to fill out a few details.
2. Type in Your Details
Enter a username, a password, and your email address. On the next page, enter your name, your gender, and your date of birth. Finally, on the third page, enter your address and your phone number. You’ll also need to choose the currency you wish to play with.
3. Place Your First Deposit
Now it’s time to put some money down to play with. Head over to the cashier section and choose your deposit method of choice. Next, just enter the amount you want to put down and follow the instructions on the screen.
Ensure that you meet the minimum deposit amount for the welcome bonus and check out the rest of the terms for it before you get started. You can find those on the terms and conditions page for the bonus itself.
Remember, you can also get bonuses on your second and third deposits here. So, don’t forget to come back and claim those later on. You don’t have to worry about a bonus code here, either.
How Does Rich Palms Take Care of Its Users?
If you’re going to be spending a lot of money at an online casino site, you’re going to want to feel like you’re being cared for, right? We believe you’ll definitely get that feeling at Rich Palms for a couple of key reasons.
One of those is that there’s 24/7 live chat support available so that you can get help whenever you need it. Just press the “Support” button that can be found in the bottom-right of the screen at all times. You don’t even need to have an account to get the help.
We found the live chat support to be pretty responsive. Depending on the time of day you contact them, you can expect to hear back fairly quickly for the most part.
If you prefer, you can reach out to the casino over the phone, or for non-urgent queries, you can simply drop them an email.
Bitcoin withdrawals are almost instant here, which we love to see. However, going for one of the other two methods (card or bank transfer) will take quite a while, at 7-10 days.
Finally, we need to talk about responsible gambling. This is something that Rich Palms is committed to, so if you feel like you need it, make sure to check out the responsible gaming section on their page.
You can find it at the bottom of the homepage.
Rich Palms Casino Review: Is It Worth Playing Casino Games at Rich Palms?
With the admin side of things out the way, it’s time to dive into the real bulk of the Rich Palms casino itself. Here are our thoughts on what it’s like to play there.
Quality of Games: 4.4/5
The best way to find out how good the games are on a site is to look at the software providers who bring them to the site. In the case of Rich Palms casino, that list is okay.
We found games from the likes of RealTime Gaming and Pragmatic Play. These are a couple of big-name software providers, and you know you’re going to get a lot of good games from them.
However, Rich Palms is missing a few big names that would help to boost the score in this area. We would have liked to have seen NetEnt, Microgaming, and a few more to really make sure the games here are going to be of the most premium quality.
Variety of Games: 4.6/5
The Rich Palms casino consists of a reasonable amount of slot games that should satisfy the average punter. It’s not the most impressive portfolio in the world, but you’d have to be playing it for quite some time to get bored of what’s on offer!
There are a lot of other games to choose from, too. We came across a lot of table games such as blackjack and Caribbean draw poker, plus other awesome casino games like European roulette and bingo. In that sense, the variety of games here is very good indeed.
However, there is one major downside here, and that is the lack of live games - there aren’t any of them at all. So if you want to play along with a live dealer, you’re going to need to look elsewhere.
Design & User Interface: 5/5
The Rich Palms casino site itself is one of the most attractive we have seen. It’s put together with stunning graphics that really help to set the mood for the gaming experience you’re about to have.
Finding your way around is a walk in the park, too. The layout is very sensible, and that, in combination with some clever menu design, means that you should be able to find exactly what you’re looking for with no issues.
All this can be said of both the desktop and mobile versions of the website. They both look as great as each other, so it doesn’t matter which size of the device you play Rich Palms casino on.
Overall Rich Palms Review Score: 4.6/5
With all that in mind, Rich Palms casino definitely gets a high score for offering a great gaming experience to its users.
A Few Things to Consider Regarding Rich Palms
You might be pretty excited to get started at Rich Palms right now. We wouldn’t blame you if you were! But before you jump in, there are a couple of things to note.
Rich Palms is available in a fair few countries across the world. However, there are a few country exclusions, including the Netherlands, Hungary, and Poland. You can check out the full list on the Rich Palms website.
Another thing to note here is the terms and conditions for the casino bonuses. There are a few exclusions to the wagering requirements and a couple of other factors for the terms that might catch you out if you don’t consider them carefully. So take a good look before you get started.
Best Rich Palms Casino Bonuses
We found some very generous bonuses offered by this online casino. Keep on reading if you want to find out more about them.
Rich Palms Welcome Bonus
Just getting started at Rich Palms? Then make sure to take a look at its generous welcome bonus.
It can be activated by using the promo code GEMBEACH when making your first deposit. After using the promo code, you can score an amazing 280% first deposit match bonus plus 50 free spins on Gemtopia. The minimum deposit for this welcome bonus is just $25.
Spin the Wheel
Every user at Rich Palms has the exciting opportunity to Spin the Wheel and receive one of the many generous bonuses! Among those offers are deposit matches, free spins, and whatnot!
Free Spins Deposit Bonus Offers: PRINCESS60 & WITCHDRINK
When reviewing Rich Palms online casino, our team found two very exciting free chips bonuses:
- PRINCESS60: this bonus code activates 60 free spins on Princess Warrior
- WITCHDRINK: using this promo code will score you 66 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3
What Banking Options Are Supported by Rich Palms Casino?
There isn’t the widest choice of deposit options at Rich Palms, but there’s enough there to satisfy most players.
Here’s a look at the payment methods you can pick from:
- Bitcoin
- Neosurf
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
- Credit/debit cards by Visa & MasterCard
The most popular banking options used at Rich Palms are cryptocurrencies. They seem to be processed fastest and come with lower fees.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Rich Palms
We love Rich Palms, but we get it! It’s not going to be the perfect option for everyone. If you’re not feeling it, here are a few other top online casino sites that you can consider instead.
Rich Palms casino goes some way of catering to its crypto customers, but if you want the full crypto experience, then Bitstarz is the way to go.
Games: 4.9/5
With over 4,000 games to its name, Bitstarz definitely has one of the most impressive game portfolios of any online casino site out there.
The only reason we haven’t given it a totally perfect score here is that it doesn’t have games from some of the biggest software providers. But with that many games, you’re bound to find a few games you’ll love.
Plus, you’ll get some really cool exclusive crypto titles. These are slot games and more that can only be played with cryptocurrencies, and that goes a long way to boosting that awesome crypto gambling experience.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
New players at Bitstarz can get a massive 100% up to 1 BTC on their first deposit plus 180 free spins. That 1 BTC might not seem like much to those outside of the crypto circle, but when you consider the value of a Bitcoin, the number is tremendous.
And that’s not the only bonus. You can, in fact, get a total welcome package worth up to 5 BTC plus a total of 200 free spins. That’s a lot of bonus cash!
Site: 4.3/5
Using the Bitstarz website is a generally pleasing experience thanks to a sensible layout and some pretty attractive graphic design work. It’s got nothing on the way the Rich Palms casino site looks at the end of the day, but it’s certainly not bad.
The homepage of Bitstarz is a little cluttered in its layout on the desktop site, but we found that it’s not as much of a problem if you choose to play on a cell phone or a tablet.
One thing we missed a little at Rich Palms is sports betting. Being able to play casino games and bet on sports on the same site and at the same time can be a lot of fun, and at Bovada, you can do just that.
Games: 4/5
The number of casino games at Bovada is lacking a bit, with just 150 in total, but the quality of them is strong for the most part. We found a lot of slot games that we would like to play as well as a strong live casino game portfolio.
The game that Bovada excels at the most in our eyes is poker. There are some awesome poker games to play here, both live or against the computer.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
Grab 100% up to $1,000 on your first deposit at the Bovada casino. That’s a strong bonus, and what’s more, is the very low wagering requirement of just 25x. The total welcome package here can go up to $3,000.
After you’ve played through the casino bonus, you can grab a poker first deposit bonus as well. It’s 50% up to $1000 on top of the casino bonus you’ve already used.
Because the wagering requirements are so low here, you can easily cashout bonus money once you win. This is not your average casino with high wagering requirements.
Site: 4.4/5
We like the Bovada website on a desktop but found that the best device to access it from is a smartphone. The mobile site design seems to make that little bit more sense, and as a result, it’s more satisfying to use. If you are looking for the best mobile casino, it might be worth checking this one out.
There are a lot of deposit options, too. Bovada offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies and eWallets on top of the classic credit or debit card.
Then, of course, there are the sports betting markets. Bovada has a very extensive sportsbook with loads of niche sports and strong coverage of eSports. So even the most cynical of sports bettors will enjoy it here.
Sometimes, the best online casinos are all about their bonuses - if you love a good bonus, then Wild Casino might be the perfect option for you.
Games: 4.3/5
There isn’t the greatest choice of casino games available at Wild Casino, but we have certainly seen worse game portfolios. There are a little over 300 slots, which isn’t bad at all. They include some great RTG slots, too - we’re big fans of this developer.
Plus, their game portfolio is growing all the time, so we’re sure it will get to a better level in the future.
Bonuses: 5/5
Here’s where Wild Casino really comes into its own. There are literally tons of bonuses at Wild Casino, but let’s start with the welcome bonus.
New players here will be able to get a welcome package worth a massive $5,000 when they sign up. That’s a huge amount of bonus money! Make sure to check out T&C’s of Wild Casino bonuses as this casino reserves the right to omit your bonus if you go against the rules!
After this, there’s a fantastic 200% up to $200 every time you refer a friend, a crypto deposit bonus of up to $9,000, plus a 10% rebate every single week. Plus, you can win an eye-watering $100,000 if you enter the slots tournament right now.
There are also frequent free play tournaments available at this online casino from time to time.
Site: 4.55/5
The Wild Casino website feels a little poorly put together. While it’s easy to use, it doesn’t look that great and could definitely do with a bit of a refresh to make it look more professional.
There’s a huge range of deposit options to choose from, though. You’ll be presented with 17 payment methods to pick from, most of which are cryptocurrencies (such as ApeCoin and ripple) plus Bank Wire Transfer (straight to your bank account), Money Order, and more.
Other Rich Palms Casino Reviews Online
After reviewing Rich Palms on our own, we also wanted to see what other players, just like us, think about this online casino. Here are some reviews that we found online:
Rich Palms Review - Final Words
So, there we have it. A comprehensive look at Rich Palms casino and what a site it is. Right off the bat, you can tell you’re going to be in for a good ride here, thanks to a beautifully well-designed website that’s clear to see on both a desktop and a mobile device.
And then there are the match bonuses offered. Rich Palms has some of the finest bonuses we’ve seen in the online casino world!
Now, it could be time for you to go out there and grab that epic welcome bonus before exploring the site for yourself to see what you think.
Good luck, and don’t forget to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
